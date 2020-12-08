Clear

The US sees its deadliest Covid-19 week since April

The US is nearing 15 million total reported Covid-...

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 6:39 AM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US is nearing 15 million total reported Covid-19 infections, and daily deaths are near a record level -- underscoring that the nation is mired in an increasingly difficult phase of the pandemic even with expected vaccines so close.

The country has averaged about 2,237 daily coronavirus deaths across a week -- just below its highest-ever average of 2,241, set on April 24, Johns Hopkins University data show.

Cases and hospitalizations also are soaring, as more physicians and nurses warn they're perilously low on space, staff and energy to take care of burgeoning numbers of patients.

• The number of new daily cases across a week Monday was 201,154 -- a US record high for the pandemic, according to JHU data.

• More than 102,140 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Monday -- the highest figure of the pandemic, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

More than 14.9 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US so far -- though researchers have said this is likely a vast undercount, partly because of limited testing capacity, especially early in the pandemic. A CDC modeling study suggested as many as 53 million people in the United States could have been infected from February through September.

Health experts are expecting the spread to worsen, anticipating new waves from December holiday gatherings on top of a potential surge from Thanksgiving week.

'We probably are just going to start seeing the brunt of what it means when you have people traveling and congregating in seemingly innocent settings,' America's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN on Monday. 'The situation is that as we enter now from the Thanksgiving holiday season into the Christmas holiday season, it's going to be challenging.'

The UK, meanwhile, began administering the first vaccine doses in that nation Tuesday. And in the US, the Food and Drug Administration this week and next will consider granting emergency authorization for vaccine candidates from Pfizer and Moderna, respectively.

Anticipating those authorizations, US officials are ramping up plans to distribute vaccines.

Despite challenges to production and distribution, tens of millions of Americans will be vaccinated by January 20, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview with Axios that aired Monday

FDA panel confirms Pfizer vaccine's 95% efficacy rate after 2 doses, in new briefing

An advisory committee to the FDA on Tuesday released a document detailing data on Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The document confirms that the vaccine's efficacy against Covid-19 was 95%, occurring at least seven days after the second dose -- a rate that had been previously reported by Pfizer. The proposed dosing for this vaccine is two 30-microgram doses 21 days apart.

However, the document also notes that the vaccine appears to provide 'some protection' against Covid-19 following just one dose.

The document goes on to detail the safety profile of the vaccine as 'favorable' and notes that the most common adverse reactions to the vaccine have been reactions at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.

The document will be discussed in a meeting on Thursday, during which the FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will provide recommendations to the FDA on whether the vaccine is effective in preventing Covid-19 in people 16 and older and whether the potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

Recruiting to vaccinate over the holidays

If the vaccines are approved in the US, officials hope to distribute the first wave this month, starting with health care workers and long-term care facility residents. Efforts are underway to distribute and administer them.

Mount Sinai Hospital System in New York has begun recruiting people to vaccinate its health care workers over the holiday season, Susan Mashni, vice president and chief pharmacy officer for Mont Sinai health system, told CNN. In addition to nurses, pharmacists and those who are currently administering flu vaccines, they are reaching out to pharmacy and nursing interns, as well as medical students and residents.

The system is planning to administer Pfizer's vaccine in 'pods,' using makeshift walls and bays in hospital lobbies, and to stagger the immunizations among employees in anticipation that they will feel side effects.

It is still unclear whether those who have already had Covid-19 and have antibodies should be among the people to receive a vaccine, Azar said Monday.

'That's something that the FDA has not ruled on and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has not ruled on, yet, in terms of providing guidance,' Azar said during an interview with NBC.

'If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat' patients

As the impacts of the virus move through the US, state leaders are managing the strain on their hospital systems.

As of Friday, hospitals in Massachusetts will curtail elective procedures to free up staffing and beds for spiking coronavirus cases, Gov. Charles Baker said Monday.

'You could actually see our positive test rates stop growing' before the holiday, he said. 'And after about five to 10 days, which is the typical incubation period after Thanksgiving, they took off like a rocket.'

Pennsylvania is also in an increasingly 'dire' situation when it comes to hospital beds, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said patients are already being diverted to other facilities due to full emergency rooms.

'If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat all sick Pennsylvanians,' Wolf said. 'They'll be forced to turn away people who need treatment, and that means more Pennsylvanians will die.'

And in Arizona, where 92% of ICU beds are occupied, nearly half the beds are filled with coronavirus patients, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Meanwhile in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he does not plan to extend the in-person dining restrictions for bars and restaurants set to expire December 13, meaning the following day they will return to 50% capacity.

The governor added that when restaurants and bars return to indoor service, they will need to be 'militant' about mask mandates.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356152

Reported Deaths: 4064
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin747351170
Ramsey31551545
Dakota25282217
Anoka25033246
Washington15876132
Stearns15227133
St. Louis10361134
Scott953063
Wright919350
Olmsted754738
Sherburne662448
Clay551064
Carver550616
Kandiyohi475034
Rice461239
Blue Earth447917
Crow Wing403440
Otter Tail362932
Chisago351718
Benton342657
Nobles325835
Winona312933
Douglas300944
Mower292123
Polk287730
Morrison260834
McLeod257223
Lyon245917
Beltrami242019
Goodhue241534
Becker234924
Itasca224825
Steele22308
Isanti218521
Carlton218421
Todd201115
Nicollet182327
Mille Lacs175835
Freeborn16979
Pine16949
Brown168816
Le Sueur168212
Cass163013
Meeker161913
Waseca147811
Roseau14107
Martin133823
Hubbard125131
Wabasha12161
Redwood113321
Renville109232
Chippewa104214
Cottonwood10385
Dodge9881
Watonwan9434
Wadena9348
Rock88610
Sibley8834
Houston8684
Aitkin86130
Fillmore8270
Pipestone79518
Pennington7939
Kanabec75416
Yellow Medicine74913
Swift69411
Faribault6804
Murray6485
Pope6042
Jackson5951
Clearwater58810
Stevens5795
Marshall57611
Wilkin4805
Lake4778
Koochiching4556
Lac qui Parle4474
Unassigned43959
Lincoln4051
Norman3848
Big Stone3602
Mahnomen3376
Grant3236
Kittson2849
Red Lake2583
Traverse1672
Lake of the Woods1171
Cook880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 244581

Reported Deaths: 2691
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36015357
Linn15094173
Scott12269100
Black Hawk11486156
Woodbury11069142
Johnson1006041
Dubuque9680101
Story717425
Pottawattamie705782
Dallas683160
Sioux392529
Webster387342
Cerro Gordo385452
Marshall367251
Clinton358048
Buena Vista323414
Muscatine318974
Des Moines311423
Warren309217
Plymouth300045
Wapello275072
Jones241519
Jasper239547
Lee237221
Marion220125
Carroll208726
Bremer206714
Henry20098
Crawford186616
Benton179825
Tama159142
Jackson155417
Washington154916
Boone152912
Delaware150322
Dickinson150312
Mahaska138329
Wright13588
Clay13167
Buchanan127210
Hardin126312
Kossuth12469
Hamilton123515
Page12335
Clayton120911
Cedar119015
Harrison117033
Floyd115924
Fayette113812
Mills113410
Winneshiek111714
Calhoun11137
Butler110412
Lyon109710
Poweshiek106014
Iowa102814
Cherokee10144
Winnebago98925
Hancock9578
Allamakee93913
Sac9369
Chickasaw9346
Louisa92322
Grundy90514
Union8978
Cass87426
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84914
Humboldt8376
Shelby82615
Guthrie81015
Emmet80426
Jefferson7966
Franklin77921
Madison7785
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto7015
Keokuk68510
Pocahontas6164
Howard5989
Ida58116
Osceola5632
Greene5552
Montgomery55211
Clarke5264
Davis50711
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monona4759
Monroe47513
Van Buren4085
Fremont4043
Worth4041
Lucas3706
Decatur3571
Wayne3197
Audubon3143
Ringgold2802
Adams1962
