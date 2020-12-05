Coins for a Cause to collect donations of spare change

If you have any loose change lying around, round it up and put it to good use by donating to your neighbors in need.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is partnering with Minnesota food banks to combat hunger this holiday season with Coins For A Cause.

Starting Monday, it will be accepting contactless drop-offs of loose change at the entry ways of participating affinity plus locations throughout Minnesota, including the Rochester branch.

Donations will go toward Second Harvest Heartland and other local food banks, Channel One Regional Food Bank serving Southeast Minnesota.

Manager of the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Rochester Branch, Billie Packer, says,"There's over 200 food banks that are going to be supported by this money and so you're really giving to your neighbor, you might not know it and they might be doing it confidentially, but you really are helping your community members."

Next Friday, there will be an in person collection from 11am to 4pm at the credit union. The first 50 people to donate to receive holiday gift bags. Affinity Plus will be matching up to $25,000 in donations made during the collection.

Packer explains, “There's a lot of servers, bartenders, people who have not been working. And the demand during the pandemic for the local food bank has more than tripled, so we're just hoping we can come together as a community."

Every dollar donated helps provide meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger.

If you don't have any change but would like to donate -- Affinity Plus will also be accepting online donations at affinityplus.org\coin.