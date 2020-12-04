Must-watch videos of the week

Famous telescope collapses. Satan finds love. Another monolith pops up. Here are the must-see videos of the week.

Goodbye!

Video captures the moment the Arecibo Observatory telescope collapsed in Puerto Rico. The telescope had aided in astronomical discoveries for 57 years. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

A match made in ...

This just seems a little too real. Folks on the internet have fallen for an ad that shows Satan meeting his match on a dating website.

This thing is huge

What started out as an ordinary poinsettia from a grocery store has now turned into the talk of the town. Mike and Joanne Hill got the plant three years ago and have managed to transform it into a monster poinsettia.

A new mystery

Hikers have discovered another monolith atop Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. This one appeared a few days after the monolith in the Utah desert was removed.

She's done a lot

How could you not know this?? "Schitt's Creek" fans are gobsmacked to learn that Catherine O'Hara also played the mom in "Home Alone." O'Hara has now recreated a famous "Home Alone" scene, and the internet has gone wild for it.