Plane makes emergency landing on I35W

Arden Hills, Minn-(WCCO) -- A small plane crash landed Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The single-engine Bellanca Viking made a “suspected emergency landing” at about 9:23 p.m. in Arden Hills, striking a vehicle on the interstate in the process. Officials say no one was hurt.

The state patrol identified the pilot as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.

The northbound part of the interstate is expected be closed for several hours near the County E2 exit.