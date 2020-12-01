State health officials: The latest on COVID-19 outbreaks at north Iowa care facilities

Here is the information from state health officials broken down by county:

North Iowa long-term care facility outbreaks.

Cerro Gordo County: Good Shepherd Health Center - 85 positives, 54 recovered; Oakwood Care Center: 12 positives, 0 recovered.

Floyd County: Chautauqua Guest Home -34 positives, 0 recovered.

Hancock County: Westview Care Center - 74 positives, 44 recovered; Concord Care Center - 20 positives, 8 recovered.

Howard County: Patty Elwood Center - 23 positives, 16 recovered.

Kossuth County: Good Samaritan Society, Algona - 20 positives, 0 recovered; Accura Healthcare of Bancroft - 3 positives, 0 recovered.

Mitchell County: Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center - 18 positives, 0 recovered.

Winnebago County: Lake Mills Care Center - 15 positives, 6 recovered.

Winneshiek County: Wellington Place - 14 positives, 1 recovered.

