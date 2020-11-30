Study finds systemic inequality during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new study from Northeastern University finds systemic inequality means more Black and Hispanic people will become ill from COVID-19.

In this study, data from the CDC says Black and Hispanic people are 2.5 times more likely to get the virus compared to white people.

Dee Sabol, Executive Director of the Rochester Diversity Council, tells KIMT News 3 people locally are being impacted.

The Northeastern University study says employment, housing, and transportation can have an impact on people's ability to get tested or get care for the virus.

As hospital beds are filling up, this study says some people do not have access to important resources.

Without access, Sabol says these people are more likely to struggle getting help if they need it.

"We absolutely do see the disparities in Rochester, in terms of understanding when to test, where to test, understanding the importance of social distancing," says Sabol.

Sabol tells KIMT News 3 that some people are getting infromation about the virus from their home countries because they need it translated.

Sabol believes Olmsted County has done a good job of making information available to people where they are, including school districts.