Bleu Duck Kitchen teams up with local artists for Small Business Saturday

The weekend after thanksgiving is a big time for holiday shopping. During the pandemic, small businesses need any help they can get to stay afloat.

Small Business Saturday is a chance to support small local businesses during one of the busiest shopping periods in the us.

This Saturday, Bleu Duck Kitchen in Rochester held a pop-up market featuring several different local vendors.

Vendors included Cabin Guy, Hanson Leather Company, Hysteria Coaster Company, Knotty Woodpecker, Neon Green, Queen City Coffee and Juices, and The Rooted Pine Thesis.

Co-owner of Bleu Duck Kitchen, Erik Kalven, says “If we're all going to make it to the other side, we need to support as many of the local small businesses that you can at the time."

One local vendor, Cabin Guy, a lifestyle apparel brand, just launched it's business this month.

Co-founder Paul Dahlberg, says "It's a great opportunity for small businesses like ours to be able to introduce themselves to the community that they're a part of... it's really important."

Small Business Saturday is usually a one day event. Because of the pandemic, it's being stretched over multiple weekends.

It is encouraged to shop small businesses in Rochester every Saturday now through December 19th.

For more on how you can shop small this holiday season and a list of local small shops visit:

https://www.downtownrochestermn.com/events/small-business-saturday.