Small Business Saturdays urges residents to shop local

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is urging you to shop local.

It's called Small Business Saturdays.

There are 18 businesses taking part in this effort.

Some Rochester stores have been able to put their items online, with the help of the Keep It Local grant.

For those who want to shop in-person, stores have added safe shopping hours or reservations for shoppers to call ahead.

Those are a few ways to help control the number of people in stores at the same time and make shopping more COVID-19 friendly for those with health concerns.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says it's so important to shop local, especially this year.

"This year, even more so, it's the people behind those businesses that it's worth celebrating and supporting. Their businesses are one of their dreams. It's their passion, and, honestly, it's their livelihood too, both for them and their employees," says Katie Adelman, Director of Content and Communications with Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Rochester Downtown Alliance is holding a shop local contest.

Customers should take a picture of a receipt or what they purchased and submit it.

A winner will be chosen and receive $200 worth of items from local businesses here in Rochester.

Here is the link for more information.

Shop Local Saturday is every Saturday through December 19.