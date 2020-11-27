Black Friday at JCPenney is different this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - JCPenney started their holiday sale a week ago, in replacement of their usual doorbuster deal on Black Friday.

General Manager Mark Turany tells KIMT News 3 the store saw an increase in sales leading up to today, since there have been deals all week.

Since the doorbuster deal did not happen this year, people weren't waiting in line and rushing to get into the store.

Instead, Turany says it's been a more leisurely shopping experience.

"We opened at 5 a.m., so we did not have extremem long lines that were packed together at the front door. And that was because of that ad running ahead of time. And I think that shoppers came out later. As I took a peek into the parking lot, it was slower all around and then once daylight broke, it started picking up very rapidly," says Turany.

Turany also says they've seen an increase in curbside pick-up this year.

JCPenney has many COVID-19 protocols in place for you, if you choose to shop in-person.

The store has hand sanitizing stations, protective barriers at the registers, more space in the aisles, and line management.