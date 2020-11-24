Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House coronavirus task force calls for 'significant behavior change of all Americans'

The White House coronavirus task...

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 2:16 PM
Posted By: CNN

The White House coronavirus task force continues to sound the alarm on the spread of the pandemic across the country in weekly reports to states, focusing this week on mitigation efforts and calling for "significant behavior change of all Americans."

"There is aggressive, rapid, and expanding community spread across the country, reaching over 2,000 counties," said the set of reports, which were dated November 22 and obtained by CNN.

The reports compared mitigation strategies such as mask usage, social distancing and dining restrictions working in some parts of the country to Europe, but warned that efforts in some parts of the US are not having an impact.

"In states with aggressive mitigation, we are beginning to see the impact of that mitigation despite the cooling weather. We are also seeing stabilization in many European countries that implemented strong public and private mitigation, but preserved schooling. However, in many areas of the country, mitigation efforts are inadequate or too recently implemented to see a significant impact," the reports said.

Those mitigation strategies, the task force said, will require "significant behavior change of all Americans," including the wearing of masks.

More aggressive testing efforts, the task force said, "must be combined with significant behavior change of all Americans. Ensure masks at all times in public, increase physical distancing through significant reduction in capacity in public and private indoor spaces, and ensure every American understands the clear risks of ANY family or friend interactions outside of their immediate household indoors without masks."

The reports also offered this bleak assessment: "All states and all counties must flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both Covid and non-Covid emergencies."

North Dakota is yet again the state with the highest number of new cases per 100,000 population since at least mid-October, followed by Wyoming, then South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, Wisconsin, Utah and New Mexico in the top 10.

In states with rising cases, like Delaware, the task force recommended some interventions, including "restricting indoor dining and limiting or closing areas of congregation without masking." But, the reports said, those measures "had limited success in preventing spread at private gatherings," calling for reinforced messaging about social gatherings, including avoiding large groups and the usage of masks.

Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, the task force urged this messaging: "We need to protect those we are thankful for in our families and communities. Ensure indoor masking around vulnerable family members during any gatherings."

The report for Pennsylvania expressed concern about hospital shortages.

"The continued increase in transmission remains concerning, especially given local hospital shortages and further increases anticipated over the upcoming holidays. Recent restrictions are warranted and commendable," the Pennsylvania report said.

The task force praised Iowa this week after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds instituted some masking policy.

"Encouraged by the steps the governor is taking to decrease transmission; this is the first week where the rise in cases is less than previous weeks. Covid-related hospitalizations will continue in the coming weeks; however, with increased strong mitigation, cases could decline to the yellow zone within 4 to 5 weeks, like in states that strongly mitigated during the summer surge," the Iowa report said.

The task force also raised questions about supply levels at Louisiana hospitals.

"There are early signs of reduced N95, gown, and glove supply in specific hospitals' reporting. Please contact all hospitals reporting less than one week's supply to confirm data; contact the regional FEMA office for support if this supply issue is confirmed," the Louisiana report said.

And the reports also encouraged states to make a plan for testing of university students.

"Ensure all universities returning in the winter move to mandatory weekly testing of all on and off campus students. Planning for that must begin now," reports said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 276500

Reported Deaths: 3321
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin590031089
Ramsey24988472
Anoka19724213
Dakota19215176
Washington12538106
Stearns1226689
Scott753854
St. Louis740897
Wright663436
Olmsted610130
Sherburne512539
Clay445155
Carver409712
Blue Earth373511
Rice361431
Kandiyohi348215
Crow Wing316130
Nobles296028
Chisago28398
Otter Tail266615
Benton261940
Winona246128
Mower236722
Polk228621
Douglas219829
Morrison211621
Lyon193711
McLeod18879
Beltrami184615
Goodhue177626
Becker17559
Itasca168924
Steele16756
Todd165312
Isanti165015
Carlton153610
Nicollet146523
Freeborn13935
Mille Lacs132830
Le Sueur13219
Waseca129710
Cass12018
Pine11926
Brown117510
Meeker10797
Roseau9923
Martin98220
Hubbard97022
Wabasha9121
Dodge7850
Redwood78018
Watonwan7754
Chippewa7697
Sibley7094
Renville70818
Cottonwood7060
Wadena7006
Aitkin68923
Pipestone67018
Rock6439
Houston6152
Fillmore6050
Yellow Medicine56611
Pennington5356
Kanabec52911
Murray5283
Swift4976
Pope4820
Faribault4750
Stevens4442
Clearwater4356
Marshall4277
Jackson4091
Lake3584
Unassigned34356
Koochiching3325
Wilkin3275
Lac qui Parle3203
Lincoln3141
Norman3096
Big Stone2771
Mahnomen2494
Grant2346
Red Lake1903
Kittson1856
Traverse1330
Lake of the Woods871
Cook580

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 213603

Reported Deaths: 2193
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31707324
Linn13442161
Scott1040375
Black Hawk10393127
Woodbury9932114
Johnson911635
Dubuque879290
Story647619
Dallas602856
Pottawattamie585166
Sioux351925
Webster335930
Marshall332942
Cerro Gordo326541
Clinton307737
Buena Vista291114
Muscatine270366
Des Moines270116
Plymouth259537
Warren258510
Wapello242871
Jones222212
Jasper206639
Marion194418
Carroll190920
Lee190315
Bremer182612
Henry17087
Crawford170615
Benton160315
Tama146340
Jackson13758
Delaware136221
Washington131313
Boone128811
Dickinson127510
Mahaska121327
Wright11625
Buchanan11009
Page10834
Hardin107510
Clay10624
Clayton10234
Harrison102328
Hamilton10157
Cedar101413
Calhoun10047
Mills9886
Fayette9768
Floyd96914
Lyon9668
Kossuth9464
Poweshiek93712
Butler9134
Winneshiek90310
Iowa88011
Winnebago87523
Louisa81316
Hancock8067
Grundy79710
Chickasaw7893
Sac7817
Cherokee7624
Cass75419
Appanoose7426
Shelby7265
Allamakee72411
Mitchell7184
Union7096
Guthrie70815
Emmet70623
Franklin68419
Humboldt6645
Madison6474
Jefferson6351
Palo Alto6064
Unassigned5950
Keokuk5397
Pocahontas5192
Howard5069
Greene4980
Osceola4941
Clarke4614
Davis4405
Ida43910
Montgomery43210
Taylor4312
Monroe42912
Adair4157
Monona3932
Fremont3463
Van Buren3364
Worth3360
Lucas3076
Decatur3000
Wayne2876
Audubon2831
Ringgold1892
Adams1551
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Drier Conditions For Thanksgiving Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS teams up with Channel One Regional Food Bank for distribution

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Gym providing virtual training sessions

Image

Mayo Clinic prepares for surge in COVID-19 cases

Image

Healthly Eating During Thanksgiving

Image

Online Auction Supports Local Businesses

Image

Mitchell County Prepares for Vaccines With Freezer

Image

Mayor Norton's Efforts To Help The Community

Image

Main Street Relief Act

Image

Sean's Weather 11/24

Community Events