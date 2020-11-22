Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

White House vaccine chief says first Americans could be vaccinated next month

Moncef Slaoui, the head of the US government's effort to develop a...

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 8:11 PM
Posted By: CNN

Moncef Slaoui, the head of the US government's effort to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, said the first Americans to receive a vaccine -- if all things go according to plan -- could be as early as the second week of December.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I would expect maybe on day two after approval, on the 11th or on the 12th of December, hopefully, the first people will be immunized across the United States, across all states, in all the areas where the State Departments of Health will have told us where to deliver the vaccine," Slaoui told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday.

On Friday, Pfizer submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, and an FDA vaccine advisory committee is slated to meet December 10.

Slaoui said that means, if authorized, the vaccine could be rolled out the next day.

Slaoui also said that based on plans, the amount of the population who need to be vaccinated for life to return to normal is likely to happen in May.

Slaoui told Tapper that with the level of efficacy that has been shown in both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, "70% or so of the population being immunized would allow for true herd immunity to take place, that is likely to happen somewhere in the month of May, or something like that based on our plans."

Following Slaoui's comments on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CBS' Margaret Brennan on "Face The Nation," that while he "totally agree[s]" with Slaoui that there could be herd immunity by May, it would require that a majority of the country be vaccinated.

"If you have a highly efficacious vaccine, and only a relatively small 40, 50% of the people get vaccinated, you're not going to get the herd immunity you need," Fauci said. "What we do need is we need to get as many people as possible vaccinated."

A new Gallup poll found that 58% of Americans said they would get vaccinated against the coronavirus if there was an FDA-approved vaccine available right now at no cost.

Fauci explained Sunday that "we want to be very transparent" and stressed for people to understand the independent process that led to the point of the FDA, along with independent advisory committees, saying that the vaccines are safe and effective with an emergency use authorization and ultimately a license.

"When the American public hears that, you should be assured that that is the case and if you get an overwhelming majority of the people vaccinated with a highly efficacious vaccine, we can reasonably quickly get into herd immunity that would be a blanket of protection for the country," Fauci said.

Slaoui said earlier Sunday that he looks forward to seeing the level of negative perception of the vaccines decrease and people's acceptance increase, as that will be critical to help.

"Most people need to be immunized before we can go back to a normal life," he said.

Last week, however, Fauci offered a more conservative timeline, telling CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" last week that he thinks the nation could start getting back to relative normality by April or July of 2021 and saying he thought that would be possible to achieve by the second or third quarter next year.

"So, if we get the overwhelming majority of people taking the vaccine, and you have on the one hand an effective vaccine, on the other hand, a high degree of uptake of the vaccine, we could start getting things back to relative normal as we get into the second and third quarter of the year, where people can start thinking about doing things that were too dangerous just months ago," Fauci said at the time.

Fauci cautioned that vaccines have to come, they have to be deployed and fundamental public health measures can't be abandoned.

Experts have said that initially there won't be enough vaccine for everyone. The highest-priority groups, which include health care workers, the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions, will get the vaccine first.

Slaoui added Sunday that while the vaccine is under consideration for emergency use by the FDA, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will look into the data on the vaccines and issue guidance to all the states regarding which populations should be prioritized for the distribution of the vaccine.

Then, Saloui said, it will be up to the states to determine how the vaccine is distributed at the local level.

"Each state will independently decide, taking into account the guidance, who to immunize," he added.

"So some states may make different decisions depending on their population and their situation," Slaoui added, emphasizing again that the highest-risk people, front line and health care workers will be among the first to receive a vaccine in the coming months.

This story has been updated with comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 262952

Reported Deaths: 3257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin568161080
Ramsey24102461
Anoka18740210
Dakota18228174
Washington12043103
Stearns1179588
Scott713153
St. Louis691194
Wright621834
Olmsted588930
Sherburne486838
Clay424852
Carver380812
Blue Earth359911
Rice343130
Kandiyohi329812
Crow Wing297629
Nobles291528
Chisago27008
Benton251137
Otter Tail241515
Winona236026
Mower225622
Polk214021
Douglas203827
Morrison201120
Lyon178310
Beltrami172915
McLeod16919
Goodhue167526
Becker16069
Itasca160122
Steele15906
Todd158112
Isanti153914
Carlton140710
Nicollet138823
Freeborn13075
Waseca125410
Le Sueur12499
Mille Lacs123830
Pine11395
Cass11178
Brown106910
Meeker9607
Martin93520
Roseau8993
Hubbard89822
Wabasha8621
Watonwan7544
Dodge7520
Redwood72418
Chippewa7217
Renville65218
Wadena6526
Sibley6484
Pipestone64018
Cottonwood6270
Aitkin61621
Rock6079
Houston5822
Fillmore5640
Yellow Medicine5209
Murray5093
Kanabec48211
Pennington4806
Swift4685
Faribault4490
Pope4430
Stevens4191
Clearwater4076
Marshall3887
Jackson3841
Unassigned36356
Lake3263
Koochiching3155
Wilkin3095
Lac qui Parle3033
Lincoln2931
Norman2936
Big Stone2621
Mahnomen2314
Grant2156
Red Lake1723
Kittson1706
Traverse1160
Lake of the Woods781
Cook540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 208027

Reported Deaths: 2163
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk30796322
Linn13080154
Black Hawk10145126
Scott1008775
Woodbury9805111
Johnson895435
Dubuque858090
Story631319
Dallas585755
Pottawattamie567065
Sioux347825
Webster327427
Marshall324941
Cerro Gordo319541
Clinton299837
Buena Vista288814
Des Moines264716
Muscatine263164
Plymouth256337
Warren249210
Wapello237171
Jones218311
Jasper199839
Marion188918
Carroll186320
Lee185815
Bremer174012
Henry16787
Crawford167015
Benton154513
Tama144540
Delaware133421
Jackson13338
Dickinson125810
Boone125211
Washington125113
Mahaska117327
Wright11325
Page10674
Buchanan10649
Hardin103810
Clay10264
Harrison100228
Clayton9854
Calhoun9777
Cedar97613
Hamilton9707
Mills9606
Fayette9428
Lyon9378
Kossuth9194
Floyd91214
Poweshiek90112
Winneshiek8839
Butler8823
Winnebago86223
Iowa85711
Louisa79216
Hancock7877
Chickasaw7673
Grundy76210
Sac7557
Cherokee7324
Cass73019
Appanoose7106
Shelby7104
Mitchell7054
Emmet69623
Allamakee69511
Guthrie68215
Union6766
Franklin66819
Humboldt6465
Madison6354
Jefferson6071
Palo Alto5954
Unassigned5580
Keokuk5177
Pocahontas5072
Howard4949
Osceola4861
Greene4790
Clarke4544
Ida42510
Davis4194
Monroe41612
Taylor4132
Montgomery40810
Adair4056
Monona3842
Fremont3412
Worth3300
Van Buren3254
Lucas3026
Decatur2950
Wayne2806
Audubon2791
Ringgold1742
Adams1511
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Colder Monday, Rain & Snow Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rep. Bennett on restrictions

Image

Christmas drive for foster children

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Nupa responds to new COVID-19 restrictions

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Despite pause some sports allowed to continue

Image

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

Image

New pandemic guidelines go into effect at midnight

Image

Nurses talk about working with Covid-19 patients

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Community Events