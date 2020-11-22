Clear
Nearly a quarter of all the coronavirus cases in the US were reported in November

In a pandemic full of devastating resurgences, nearly a quarter of all...

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 8:11 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 8:12 AM
Posted By: CNN

In a pandemic full of devastating resurgences, nearly a quarter of all Covid-19 cases reported in the United States so far were recorded in November.

Since the pandemic began, 255,900 people have died of the virus and more than 12 million people have been infected -- more than 2.8 million of which were reported in November, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen staggering pandemic numbers this year, but this resurgence has been unprecedented. With weather growing colder and major holidays approaching, experts have warned that spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths could get worse before they get better.

And for many of those metrics, they are already the worst they have been so far.

Saturday was the 19th day in a row that the US reported over 100,000 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins. The spring and summer peak records of new cases did not exceed 60,000.

At least 24 hospital leaders warned the American Hospital Association they are experiencing staffing shortages, Nancy Foster, the association's vice president for quality and patient safety policy, said. Rises in hospitalization rates are often followed by climbing death tolls.

There were 24,291 deaths so far reported in the month of November. That accounts for 9.5% of deaths during the pandemic.

States report daunting milestones

The real case count is likely to be "multitudes" higher than the 12 million reported because not enough people are getting tested, said Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.

Choo said she is particularly concerned by how quickly new cases are accelerating.

"So many states have test positivity rates above 20%, which means that we are vastly lagging behind in our confirmed cases," she told CNN's Erica Hill.

And test positivity is just one of the metrics reaching daunting heights across the US.

Mississippi reported a single day record in the state with 1,972 cases on Saturday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

In New Mexico, records were set on Saturday with 825 hospitalizations, a tweet from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

Thanksgiving travel despite CDC's recommendation against it

Due to swelling numbers, health experts have cautioned those fatigued of social distancing not to let up over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I would say to those who are homesick ... just hold the line," Dr. Chris Pernell, a public health physician at New Jersey's Newark University Hospital, told CNN on Saturday. "Hold on a little bit longer until we can get to the point in the nation where we know that the pandemic isn't accelerating. Otherwise it could be deadly."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week urged against Thanksgiving travel, and against celebrating with anyone outside your own household, because cases are soaring. But health officials suspect many will visit family and friends and further spread the virus -- many times, without knowing it.

The CDC says in new guidance last week that more than 50% of Covid-19 infections are spread by people who exhibit no symptoms.

With people increasingly getting sick, and others without symptoms seeking reassurance ahead of the holiday, long lines are forming outside testing sites around the country, appointments are filling up, and commercial labs are warning that their capacities are being stretched.

Health experts, however, stress a negative test result will not guarantee a person isn't carrying the virus to a Thanksgiving gathering, because a test won't necessarily pick up on fresh infections. An already-infected person could test negative, travel to a dinner days later and then spread the disease.

People who want to attend an indoor Thanksgiving dinner with a different household, experts have told CNN, should have planned to quarantine 14 days beforehand.

"If you do that properly, you don't need a test," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of the infectious diseases division at Massachusetts General Hospital, told CNN.

Holding down the virus

For now, experts urge the public to use measures including wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and washing hands to curb the spread until promising vaccines and treatments are available.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergency use authorization of Regeneron's antibody cocktail to treat Covid-19 in high-risk patients with mild to moderate symptoms. It is one of the treatments President Donald Trump received when he was hospitalized.

A race to develop a vaccine effective against the virus has brought some promising results, with Moderna announcing earlier this month that its vaccine candidate was 94.5% effect against coronavirus.

On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA for emergency use authorization for their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Earlier this week, Pfizer said a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial of the vaccine showed it was 95% effective in preventing infections, even in older adults, and caused no serious safety concerns.

While the application for EUA is "encouraging," the Infectious Diseases Society of America stressed Friday that a transparent review of Pfizer's data is still needed.

And if the vaccine is given the green light, "clinical trials and data collection must continue," Dr. Barbara Alexander, president of IDSA, said in the statement.

"Measures that include wearing masks, frequent hand washing, maintaining physical distance and restricting the size of gatherings will remain crucial," the statement said. "Finally, new federal funding must be provided for widespread, fair and equitable vaccine distribution in addition to campaigns to build vaccine confidence."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 262952

Reported Deaths: 3257
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin568161080
Ramsey24102461
Anoka18740210
Dakota18228174
Washington12043103
Stearns1179588
Scott713153
St. Louis691194
Wright621834
Olmsted588930
Sherburne486838
Clay424852
Carver380812
Blue Earth359911
Rice343130
Kandiyohi329812
Crow Wing297629
Nobles291528
Chisago27008
Benton251137
Otter Tail241515
Winona236026
Mower225622
Polk214021
Douglas203827
Morrison201120
Lyon178310
Beltrami172915
McLeod16919
Goodhue167526
Becker16069
Itasca160122
Steele15906
Todd158112
Isanti153914
Carlton140710
Nicollet138823
Freeborn13075
Waseca125410
Le Sueur12499
Mille Lacs123830
Pine11395
Cass11178
Brown106910
Meeker9607
Martin93520
Roseau8993
Hubbard89822
Wabasha8621
Watonwan7544
Dodge7520
Redwood72418
Chippewa7217
Renville65218
Wadena6526
Sibley6484
Pipestone64018
Cottonwood6270
Aitkin61621
Rock6079
Houston5822
Fillmore5640
Yellow Medicine5209
Murray5093
Kanabec48211
Pennington4806
Swift4685
Faribault4490
Pope4430
Stevens4191
Clearwater4076
Marshall3887
Jackson3841
Unassigned36356
Lake3263
Koochiching3155
Wilkin3095
Lac qui Parle3033
Lincoln2931
Norman2936
Big Stone2621
Mahnomen2314
Grant2156
Red Lake1723
Kittson1706
Traverse1160
Lake of the Woods781
Cook540

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 208027

Reported Deaths: 2163
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk30796322
Linn13080154
Black Hawk10145126
Scott1008775
Woodbury9805111
Johnson895435
Dubuque858090
Story631319
Dallas585755
Pottawattamie567065
Sioux347825
Webster327427
Marshall324941
Cerro Gordo319541
Clinton299837
Buena Vista288814
Des Moines264716
Muscatine263164
Plymouth256337
Warren249210
Wapello237171
Jones218311
Jasper199839
Marion188918
Carroll186320
Lee185815
Bremer174012
Henry16787
Crawford167015
Benton154513
Tama144540
Delaware133421
Jackson13338
Dickinson125810
Boone125211
Washington125113
Mahaska117327
Wright11325
Page10674
Buchanan10649
Hardin103810
Clay10264
Harrison100228
Clayton9854
Calhoun9777
Cedar97613
Hamilton9707
Mills9606
Fayette9428
Lyon9378
Kossuth9194
Floyd91214
Poweshiek90112
Winneshiek8839
Butler8823
Winnebago86223
Iowa85711
Louisa79216
Hancock7877
Chickasaw7673
Grundy76210
Sac7557
Cherokee7324
Cass73019
Appanoose7106
Shelby7104
Mitchell7054
Emmet69623
Allamakee69511
Guthrie68215
Union6766
Franklin66819
Humboldt6465
Madison6354
Jefferson6071
Palo Alto5954
Unassigned5580
Keokuk5177
Pocahontas5072
Howard4949
Osceola4861
Greene4790
Clarke4544
Ida42510
Davis4194
Monroe41612
Taylor4132
Montgomery40810
Adair4056
Monona3842
Fremont3412
Worth3300
Van Buren3254
Lucas3026
Decatur2950
Wayne2806
Audubon2791
Ringgold1742
Adams1511
