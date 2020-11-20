Apache Mall prepares for Holiday Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the holiday season fast approaching, Apache Mall is putting the final touches on preparing to provide a little bit of normalcy in a time of change.

Apache Mall in Rochester has come up with a few new ways to spice up shopper's experience this holiday season.

Friday is the lighting of The Sharing Tree. The Salvation Army will be collecting unwrapped gifts through Christmas Eve.

The mall has also formed a partnership with Volunteers of America to collect new coats and other winter items.

Santa arrives on Black Friday, with in-person reservations requiring masks and social distancing. A virtual visit with Santa is another option. The visit is recorded so that it can be shared with family.

General Manager, Kim Bradley, explains, "This is one tradition that a lot of our families wanted to keep, which is where we then came up with two options, for those that still feel comfortable coming on-site to visit Santa in person, and then also being able to offer the virtual experience."

Many retailers are participating in curbside pickup. Businesses are also allowing customers to make reservations through ‘Spot Holder’---- to eliminate waiting in long lines.

Apache Mall’s goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable shopping experience during these unique times.

Bradley says, "We always hope for more shoppers and we just want to make sure that the customer knows we are doing everything we can as far as health and safety measures that we take very seriously."

The mall opens at 7am on Black Friday and hours will be extended through the holiday season. For more information, visit the mall 's website: https://www.apachemall.com/en.html