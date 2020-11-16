State health officials: The latest on COVID-19 outbreaks at north Iowa care facilities

Here is the information from state health officials broken down by county:

North Iowa long-term care facility outbreaks.

Cerro Gordo County: Good Shepherd Health Center - 62 positives, 3 recovered.

Floyd County: Nora Springs Care Center - 41 positives, 34 recovered.

Hancock County: Westview Care Center - 45 positives, 19 recovered.

Howard County: Patty Elwood Center - 23 positives, 9 recovered.

Kossuth County: Titonka Care Center - 32 positives, 27 recovered; Accura Healthcare of Bancroft - 3 positives, 0 recovered.

Mitchell County: Faith Lutheran Home - 30 positives, 12 recovered.

Winnebago County: Lake Mills Care Center - 5 positives, 4 recovered.

Winneshiek County: Wellington Place - 4 positives, 0 recovered.

