Special accommodations for voters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are a few options when you cast your ballot.

One option is curbside assistance.

Two election officials come to your car and cast your ballot inside for you.

If you need special accommodations due to a disability, you can also get help from a family member or friend.

"They might not have all the, for whatever reason, be able to vote independently. To have someone with them makes them feel better and it doesn't make them feel like they can't vote. And any way we can get someone here to vote is what I want," says poll greeter Eric Smith.

The polls are open until 8 p.m. in Minnesota and 9 p.m. in Iowa.