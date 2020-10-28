Clear
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled mid-game during World Series win after positive Covid-19 test

LA Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left Game 6 of the 2020 World Series as he had tested positive for Covid-19 before LA won the Fall Classic, but he later returned to the field to celebrate with teammates, even lowering his mask at times.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 9:48 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

The World Series hadn't seen anything quite like it in what was the most extraordinary of finales that posed as many questions as it did talking points.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner had to be pulled in the middle of his team's World Series-securing Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays after testing positive for Covid-19.

Turner initially didn't join his teammates on the field for the post-game celebrations and tweeted: 'Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys!'

However, he did eventually return to the field to celebrate, hugging his teammates, posing for photos with the roster and at times not wearing a mask, which has led to both the 35-year-old third baseman and the Dodgers organization coming in for criticism.

'I don't think there was anyone that was going to stop him from going out [onto the field],' Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, told reporters after the game.

READ: Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series for the first time since 1988, defeat Tampa Bay Rays in six games

Friedman added that Turner had been careful not to mingle with those he 'hadn't already been in contact with,' but said he didn't keep an eye on him during the post-game celebrations.

'If there are people around him without masks, that's not good optics at all,' Friedman said, adding that he was 'not sure' if the Dodgers would be able to travel back to Los Angeles from their bubble in Texas.

MLB didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment when asked if the team would have to remain isolated in Texas and why Turner was allowed to return to the field to celebrate.

Turner is the first MLB player to test positive for Covid-19 since the league put all teams involved in the postseason into bubbles, held at neutral stadiums to reduce travel and the potential to spread the virus.

The Dodgers and Rays have also remained in bubble environments while playing the World Series at the neutral venue of Arlington, Texas.

LA sporting success

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox during his post-game interview that it was 'a bittersweet night for' the league.

'We're glad to be done,' he said. 'I think it's a great accomplishment for our players to get the season completed, but obviously we're concerned when any of our players test positive.

'We learned during the game that Justin was a positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.'

The crowd that had been in attendance to witness the Dodgers' Game 6 victory booed Manfred during his post-game speech. The jeers got got so loud that the commissioner paused in an attempt to let them die down.

READ: Sports fans of LA teams may be contributing to spike in Covid-19 cases, says health official

Soon after the season restarted following the enforced break due to the pandemic, there were major doubts it would be completed at all after both the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals had games postponed following large outbreaks.

At least 7,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, public health officials announced Monday.

According to officials, the rise in cases -- more than 300,000 people have been infected in the nation's most populous county -- is strongly linked to private and public gatherings for sports events.

In a press conference on Monday, L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said there have been more people mixing than anticipated as sporting events bring people together across the area.

As well as the Dodgers securing the World Series, the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title earlier this month, while two LA NFL teams are back in action.

