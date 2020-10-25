Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

US reports second-highest day of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The highest day was Friday

Dr. Deborah Birx, who is on the White House coronavirus task force, says that indoor gatherings as the weather gets colder are driving the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 11:31 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2020 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

As the fall surge continues, the United States has reported its second-highest day of new Covid-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Saturday saw 83,718 new cases, just 39 cases shy of the all-time record that was reported Friday.

Health experts have warned that the fall season would bring a resurgence of cases -- and since the US never lowered its daily case baseline enough, they say compounding cases will likely get worse. Already, the national cases total more than 8.5 million and 224,891 people have died, according to JHU.

'We're at a dangerous tipping point right now,' Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told Margaret Brennan Sunday on CBS's 'Face the Nation.' 'We're entering what's going to be the steep slope of the curve, of the epidemic curve.'

Social gatherings and family events moving indoors to avoid the colder weather is largely to blame for the high rates of spread, officials said over the weekend.

In Maryland, the governor said this week family gatherings were the No. 1 source of transmission in the state, followed by house parties. In North Carolina, health officials reported its highest daily case count Friday and said they continue to see clusters 'from social and religious gatherings.'

35 states report rise in cases

The President has said in recent days the country is rounding the corner when it comes to the pandemic. But alarming patterns across the US tell a different story.

At least 35 states reported more new Covid-19 cases in the last week than the week prior, according to Johns Hopkins data.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday reported an additional 1,994 coronavirus cases -- the highest single-day total since May.

'We're still in the midst of a pandemic and need everyone to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance,' Murphy tweeted.

New Jersey had eight new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's total fatality toll to 14,492.

'This virus has not gone away simply because we are tired of it,' Murphy said.

Pennsylvania reported 2,043 new cases Saturday.

'Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020,' the state health department said in a statement. An additional 29 virus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

Michigan, with 3,338 new cases Saturday, marked its highest single-day total during the pandemic, according to state Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin. The state also reported 35 new deaths.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health, said the data showed 'alarming increases' in new infections.

'If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die,' Khaldun said in a statement.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is establishing an alternate care site in El Paso to expand hospital capacity, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office. The facility will open Monday and provide additional beds, equipment and personnel.

Abbott said extra medical staff will be able to help with surge capacity to 'reduce the strain on hospitals.'

Expert: Vaccine may not come this year

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that experts will know by early December whether a potential coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, but widespread vaccination will probably not be possible until later next year.

'We will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective by the end of November, beginning of December,' the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. 'The amount of doses that will be available in December will not certainly be enough to vaccinate everybody -- you'll have to wait several months into 2021.'

Gottlieb also pointed out that even if a vaccine becomes available this year and goes to the first group of patients, likely the elderly and healthcare workers, they won't have protective immunity until some point in 2021.

'This vaccine is not going to affect the contours of what we're going to go through, which is going to play out in the next two or three months,' he said.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Friday that while he's 'cautiously optimistic' about the US having a vaccine authorized by the end of the year, he said it 'might not happen and it might take longer.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 132122

Reported Deaths: 2381
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin33719984
Ramsey13909358
Dakota9686137
Anoka8552150
Washington583071
Stearns574343
Scott334834
Olmsted323230
St. Louis291267
Wright243214
Clay228043
Nobles225716
Blue Earth20367
Carver17677
Sherburne166521
Kandiyohi16585
Rice16289
Mower150815
Winona124319
Crow Wing99021
Chisago9812
Lyon9596
Waseca9279
Benton9238
Beltrami8767
Otter Tail8517
Todd7865
Steele7563
Itasca71917
Nicollet71817
Morrison7129
Douglas6723
Freeborn6664
Le Sueur6205
Polk6184
Martin61117
McLeod5884
Watonwan5784
Goodhue57311
Becker5513
Pine5310
Isanti5275
Chippewa4293
Carlton4231
Mille Lacs40115
Dodge3920
Hubbard3792
Wabasha3700
Cass3665
Pipestone34517
Meeker3253
Rock3244
Brown3203
Yellow Medicine2815
Cottonwood2760
Murray2753
Redwood27111
Roseau2590
Fillmore2570
Renville25011
Sibley2493
Faribault2280
Wadena2243
Jackson2081
Kanabec20510
Swift2011
Unassigned20153
Houston1971
Pennington1851
Lincoln1820
Stevens1811
Aitkin1772
Koochiching1674
Pope1550
Big Stone1360
Wilkin1334
Lac qui Parle1323
Lake1180
Norman1140
Mahnomen1102
Marshall1101
Clearwater1050
Grant964
Red Lake772
Traverse550
Lake of the Woods441
Kittson380
Cook130

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 114201

Reported Deaths: 1620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18758288
Woodbury712294
Johnson580330
Black Hawk551098
Linn5420129
Dubuque510957
Scott444638
Story397318
Dallas342044
Pottawattamie320444
Sioux239616
Buena Vista224512
Marshall199536
Webster182415
Plymouth163527
Wapello150762
Clinton145726
Muscatine142058
Cerro Gordo135425
Des Moines135410
Crawford135214
Warren12147
Carroll111412
Jasper108134
Henry10465
Marion98310
Lee94310
Tama93737
Delaware76212
Dickinson7257
Wright7161
Boone7119
Mahaska67824
Bremer6619
Washington65011
Harrison64611
Jackson5963
Benton5692
Lyon5427
Clay5244
Louisa51715
Winnebago47419
Hardin4697
Hamilton4664
Winneshiek4669
Kossuth4600
Poweshiek45411
Cedar4445
Buchanan4434
Jones4344
Floyd43011
Emmet42317
Clayton4073
Iowa3968
Cherokee3922
Page3890
Sac3894
Mills3871
Guthrie38415
Franklin38018
Cass3783
Fayette3684
Shelby3671
Butler3662
Allamakee3608
Madison3563
Chickasaw3461
Clarke3453
Humboldt3203
Hancock3124
Palo Alto3092
Grundy3035
Calhoun3004
Osceola2721
Mitchell2670
Howard2669
Monroe25811
Monona2411
Jefferson2341
Taylor2312
Union2294
Appanoose2233
Pocahontas2212
Lucas1996
Fremont1971
Ida1882
Greene1840
Van Buren1722
Davis1704
Montgomery1687
Keokuk1601
Adair1551
Decatur1490
Worth1420
Audubon1411
Wayne1173
Ringgold882
Adams790
Unassigned140
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Another Round of Snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Republicans campaign in Rochester

Image

Dr. Deborah Birx in Rochester

Image

Saturday's football highlights and scores

Image

Saturday Weather 10 pm

Image

Dr. Birx in Rochester

Image

Governor Walz veteran listening session

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Rochester considers new downtown library complex

Image

Rochester Public Works Proposes Speed Limit Reduction

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Community Events