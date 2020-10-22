Farmers rally behind grieving Nebraska family, bring in harvest

Click here for updates on this story

YUTAN, Neb. (WOWT) -- Jeremy Ostransky never imagined he’d be bringing in this years' crop without his father Jerry, lost in a tractor accident this summer.

“It’s been hard; I’m not going to lie,” said Jeremy, while driving a combine. “I’m pretty grateful to all the people who have stepped up.”

And stepped up they have with friends of the family rallying behind them.

“What a great family to help out,” Tim Dreessen said. “They’d be there for us, and we’re here for them. It’s pretty neat.”

Among those left behind are Jerry’s wife of 42 years, Judy; his three children, and four grandchildren.

“Dad’s motto was always to work hard and keep the family together,” Janelle Ostransky Ellis said. “For years to come, we’ll always be together to help each other out through every planting season and every harvest season.”

And that’s exactly what they’re doing, with Jerod taking months away from work to help out his older brother.

“He’s now in charge to make all the decisions on what needs to happen and who needs to do it and that’s been challenging for him,” Jerod said.

“Yeah, we were business partners, and he was also my dad,” said Jeremy. “So it’s like I lost two people at the same time. That’s made it really difficult,” noting he’s not alone.

“You know family and friends we’re helping him through it,” said Jerod.

Jeremy was overwhelmed by the support.

“Words can’t express what it means...” he said.

Jerry Ostransky is remembered as a man who loved to laugh, and loved his family and friends.

“Despite our loss, life still has to go on,” Jeremy said. “And I guess we just come together and get it done.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.