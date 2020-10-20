Free basic health services at the Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The students from Winona State University are providing free blood pressure checks, hair cuts, and foot care at the Rochester Salvation Army.

On Tuesday, visitors were able to receive a Hepatitus A or B, Pneumonia, and T-Dap shot too.

A nursing student, Mason Brunette, tells KIMT News 3 that getting your flu shot is especially important this year, as health officials are dealing with limited access with patients due to COVID-19.

"Organizations are having to go through a lot of loops, or hurdles and loopholes, to even get people to come in. And especially with winter right around the corner, doing everything we can to help these people out is the best thing we can do," Brunette says.

Nursing students from the university will be at the Salvation Army every Tuesday during the school year.