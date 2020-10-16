New mattresses for guests at the Gift of Life Transplant House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 93 new mattresses were added at the Gift of Life Transplant House.

The operations manager, Kari Wedeking, says these mattresses were purchased from a special appeal at their 2019 golf tournament and a grant from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation.

Wedeking says they want guests to feel at home and this is a great addition.

"The biggest part that people are doing here is trying to heal. And so what better part of healing is getting good sleep. So this upgrade is going to offer our guests so much restful sleep and recovery time is goig to be that much better for our guests," she says.

They are getting lots of positive feedback, Wedeking adds.

"I slept so well and, you know, it's just so much more rewarding to hear that. That it's an instant improvement. And they've been very, very happy with that," she says.

As of Friday, all of the beds are now in place for the guests to enjoy.