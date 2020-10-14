Creepy doll contest at the History Center of Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Halloween is coming up and the History Center of Olmsted County is getting festive.

The history center is hosting a creepy doll contest with nine dolls on display.

The center tells KIMT News 3 it all began when they were going through their inventory of dolls and some were not preserved well when they were brought in to the museum for donation.

Once in the museum's collection, they are preserved.

Dolls are meant to be played with and sometimes, they get pretty worn.

Each doll at the display has a story.

"We wanted to showcase the dolls that were to families who weren't as important, whose story doesn't get told all the time," the history center's curator Dan Nowakowski says.

Visitors can vote in-person by paying the museum fee or virtually through Facebook and Instagram.

Voting ends on October 28th.

They are also hosting a virtual creepy doll cocktail hour on Halloween and people can compete virtually in the creepy doll costume pageant.

You can find out more information about the contest here.