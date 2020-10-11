Clear

The US should expect 20,000 more coronavirus deaths by the end of the month, former CDC director says

Dr. Chris Murray, Director at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, explains why it's dangerous to try for herd immunity from coronavirus as the pandemic rages on.

Another 20,000 Covid-19 deaths by the end of the month are "inevitable," according to a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The estimate is based on the number of infections "that have already occurred," Dr. Tom Frieden said Saturday, during CNN's "Coronavirus: Facts and Fears" town hall.

The United States reported 57,420 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of new daily cases since August.

"Anytime we ignore, minimize or underestimate this virus, we do so at our peril and the peril of people whose lives depend on us," Frieden said.

More than 7.7 million people have been infected with the virus in the US and 214,377 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By February, the coronavirus death toll in the US could double to about 400,000, a model from the from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine projected. Daily deaths will peak at about 23,000 in mid-January, the model predicted.

Projections aren't set in stone, however, and what the public does can have a big impact, another former CDC director, Dr. Richard Besser, said.

Following guidance like wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and investigating cases means "we can have a very different trajectory and we can get this under control," he said.

Impacts could be much greater than officials think

Officials are tracking coronavirus infections and deaths, but Frieden said those numbers may be too small.

The true number of coronavirus deaths in the United States is well over a quarter million, Frieden said Saturday.

Part of the problem in determining the true impact is how deaths are listed on death certificates, especially for older patients who are more likely to have other health problems along with a coronavirus infection. Often the other health condition is listed as the cause of death, he said.

"If you die from cancer, and you also have diabetes, you still died from cancer," Frieden explained. "If you died from Covid, and you also had diabetes, you died from Covid."

The number of infections is likely closer to 40 million people, he said.

"You may not get sick at all from this, but you may spread it to someone who then dies, or spreads it to someone else who dies," he said. "That's why we all have to recognize that we're in this together. There's only one enemy, and that's the virus."

Regaining trust in vaccines and health agencies

While researchers are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine, health experts said Saturday that improving trust and accessibility around any potential vaccine is essential.

"For a vaccine to actually work, it's got to not only be safe and effective, but also be accessible and trusted. And that's why it's so important that it not get politicized and not be seen as from any political party or political figure," Frieden said. "It's a big job to get vaccines out there."

Opinion polls show that the public doesn't trust the CDC with information around coronavirus.

The way to regain trust "depends first and foremost on telling the truth, even when it's hard," Dr. Julie Gerberding said during the townhall.

"Americans can tolerate really tough truths, but it has to come from reliable and credible sources," Gerberding said. "One of the reasons that we have so much anxiety among Americans is because they're hearing different things from different political leaders. We haven't consolidated and cascaded the messages from reliable sources."

She reiterated what the other former CDC leaders said during the town hall: Transparency is key.

"It is going to be very difficult to crawl back into a situation where people believe that we really do have their best interest at heart. The good news is that science is on our side," she said.

A wake-up call for politicians and public health officials

Former CDC directors warned that both politicians and public health officials need to take the virus seriously for the sake of the public.

President Donald Trump said that Americans shouldn't let fear of coronavirus dominate their lives, but former director Dr. Jeffrey Koplan said the country should "absolutely" be afraid.

"When your leadership is working against you in this virus, the virus has an ally that makes it a pretty strong contender for further destruction," Koplan said.

Koplan said he believes this pandemic will serve as a wake-up call for politicians and public health officials.

"I would very much hope that we see stronger state and local health departments, working with a stronger CDC -- that there is particularly more attention paid to an up-to-date surveillance system, early detection of problems, and then approaches towards ameliorating them," he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 110828

Reported Deaths: 2184
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29929951
Ramsey12170335
Dakota8400130
Anoka7177142
Stearns463430
Washington444762
Scott288934
Olmsted281728
St. Louis215755
Nobles203816
Wright198610
Blue Earth18687
Clay170342
Carver15707
Rice14688
Mower14217
Sherburne133016
Kandiyohi12783
Winona106318
Waseca8529
Lyon8265
Crow Wing71620
Benton6734
Chisago6652
Steele6352
Beltrami6255
Nicollet62517
Freeborn5854
Todd5772
Otter Tail5746
Watonwan5504
Martin54314
Itasca54116
McLeod5283
Le Sueur5275
Douglas5003
Pine4560
Goodhue45211
Morrison4073
Polk3924
Isanti3911
Becker3732
Carlton3341
Dodge3310
Chippewa3062
Pipestone30215
Wabasha2640
Meeker2632
Brown2602
Cass2534
Cottonwood2440
Mille Lacs2403
Yellow Medicine2383
Sibley2213
Rock2191
Redwood2128
Murray2093
Renville2039
Fillmore2010
Hubbard2001
Unassigned18353
Faribault1760
Jackson1681
Swift1661
Houston1640
Kanabec1569
Roseau1540
Lincoln1440
Koochiching1434
Pennington1421
Stevens1421
Pope1230
Aitkin1131
Wadena1130
Big Stone1070
Lac qui Parle1002
Wilkin963
Lake860
Norman820
Grant744
Mahnomen721
Marshall681
Clearwater470
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 98537

Reported Deaths: 1450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17076276
Woodbury633078
Johnson544429
Black Hawk489596
Linn4651120
Dubuque410347
Story370217
Scott354129
Dallas309240
Pottawattamie260943
Buena Vista212812
Sioux20658
Marshall186336
Webster154714
Wapello141559
Plymouth136324
Clinton125925
Crawford122511
Muscatine121757
Cerro Gordo117423
Warren10436
Des Moines9989
Jasper95835
Henry9025
Carroll8996
Marion8589
Tama84835
Lee7669
Wright6521
Dickinson6307
Boone6098
Delaware5626
Bremer5607
Washington55511
Mahaska50821
Lyon4725
Louisa46215
Jackson4453
Harrison4355
Clay4244
Benton4071
Floyd3889
Poweshiek38410
Hamilton3823
Winneshiek3829
Kossuth3690
Franklin36218
Winnebago36116
Jones3513
Buchanan3501
Hardin3493
Emmet34511
Cherokee3302
Guthrie32813
Sac3281
Butler3202
Clayton3123
Iowa3102
Chickasaw3081
Shelby3071
Cedar3003
Madison2992
Allamakee2958
Clarke2873
Page2860
Fayette2852
Mills2801
Palo Alto2570
Grundy2554
Humboldt2443
Hancock2434
Calhoun2413
Cass2322
Howard2117
Osceola2100
Mitchell2080
Monroe19611
Taylor1961
Monona1941
Pocahontas1912
Appanoose1783
Union1773
Jefferson1681
Lucas1656
Fremont1640
Ida1552
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1325
Keokuk1311
Worth1170
Audubon1151
Decatur1010
Wayne1013
Adair971
Ringgold652
Adams530
Unassigned140
