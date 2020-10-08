Clear

Stubbornly high: Unemployment benefits remain four-times pre-pandemic level

The pace of America's jobs recovery continues...

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 8:32 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

The pace of America's jobs recovery continues to slow. Another 840,000 workers filed for initial unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

That was down from 849,000 in the previous week, but more than economists had expected. Every person who can go back to work is a win in this crisis. But the improvement in first-time benefit claims is small to say the least, as they remain about four-times higher as they were before the pandemic.

'Let's hope we soon break below the 800k mark in initial claims soon because hanging around the 800k+ level is still not a good place to be, especially going into the winter,' said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, in a note to clients.

The warm summer weather has been a lifeline for battered hospitality and leisure sectors, which rely on face-to-face interactions. But with the colder months beginning, pandemic normalcies like outdoor dining could fall away again, and a rise in infections could exacerbate things.

Meanwhile, California has halted the processing of its initial claims for a second-straight week to work on its benefit backlog and fraud prevention. Thursday's report includes an estimate based on previous claims for the state.

Claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance stood at 464,437. PUA is targeted as those workers who aren't eligible for regular benefits, such as the self-employed.

Together, regular and PUA first-time claims stood at 1.3 million last week, on an unadjusted basis.

Even so, total initial jobless claims came in at the lowest number since March.

Continued claims, which count people who have filed for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, showed a more substantial improvement, falling by about one million to 11 million. That was better than economists expected.

The steep decline in continued claims is giving Thursday's report a positive flavor, even though it at least partly reflects that workers are losing eligibility for benefits as well, said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

State benefits only provide up to 26 weeks of aid, after which workers become eligible for certain extended benefits. One such program is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides aid for another 13 weeks.

PEUC data lags the data on regular benefits, but in the week ended September 19, nearly 2 million people were part of the program, an increase of about 150,000 people.

'The next concern is that end of the bonus unemployment insurance payments, coupled with the end of negotiations over additional fiscal stimulus, could lead households with unemployed workers to cut back on their spending,' said PNC chief economist Gus Faucher.

The PUA and PEUC programs are set to expire by the end of the year even as millions of American workers continue to rely on government help to make ends meet.

President Donald Trump ended negotiations for a new stimulus package on Tuesday, before expressing support for some isolated stimulus initiatives, including direct checks to individuals and more money for the Paycheck Protection Program targeted at small businesses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106651

Reported Deaths: 2154
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29207946
Ramsey11833330
Dakota8140130
Anoka6892141
Stearns443927
Washington425960
Scott280634
Olmsted272328
St. Louis202952
Nobles201916
Wright18859
Blue Earth18337
Clay161342
Carver15207
Rice14198
Mower13916
Sherburne128215
Kandiyohi11843
Winona102418
Waseca8379
Lyon7974
Crow Wing66718
Benton6404
Chisago6132
Nicollet60717
Steele6072
Beltrami5725
Freeborn5704
Todd5492
Watonwan5454
Otter Tail5416
Martin52513
McLeod5193
Le Sueur5095
Itasca47516
Douglas4553
Goodhue4289
Pine4100
Isanti3701
Polk3674
Morrison3653
Becker3322
Carlton3201
Dodge2960
Pipestone28414
Chippewa2692
Meeker2442
Wabasha2440
Cottonwood2420
Cass2304
Brown2292
Yellow Medicine2263
Sibley2123
Redwood2077
Mille Lacs2003
Murray1973
Rock1951
Renville1849
Fillmore1770
Hubbard1751
Faribault1680
Jackson1611
Unassigned16153
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1519
Roseau1450
Pennington1381
Lincoln1320
Koochiching1314
Stevens1271
Pope1100
Aitkin1081
Big Stone970
Wadena910
Lac qui Parle872
Wilkin843
Lake800
Grant714
Norman710
Mahnomen621
Marshall611
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods311
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 94619

Reported Deaths: 1410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16704271
Woodbury613174
Johnson534428
Black Hawk473295
Linn4503117
Dubuque386347
Story363017
Scott340329
Dallas298140
Pottawattamie243142
Buena Vista208212
Sioux19476
Marshall184536
Webster140414
Wapello139958
Plymouth130623
Clinton123323
Muscatine118456
Crawford11827
Cerro Gordo112323
Warren10116
Des Moines9419
Jasper93834
Henry8595
Tama82134
Marion8209
Carroll8185
Lee7298
Wright6261
Dickinson5967
Boone5808
Washington53911
Delaware5344
Bremer5337
Mahaska47021
Louisa45315
Lyon4495
Jackson4183
Clay3924
Floyd3828
Benton3771
Poweshiek36510
Harrison3635
Winneshiek3628
Franklin35518
Winnebago34914
Hamilton3483
Kossuth3350
Hardin3312
Buchanan3271
Jones3263
Cherokee3102
Emmet31011
Guthrie30912
Sac3051
Butler3032
Clayton3013
Chickasaw2961
Shelby2921
Cedar2853
Iowa2821
Allamakee2818
Clarke2773
Madison2762
Fayette2632
Page2580
Grundy2464
Mills2421
Palo Alto2420
Calhoun2213
Hancock2193
Humboldt2063
Mitchell2030
Howard2017
Cass2002
Osceola1900
Pocahontas1832
Monona1821
Monroe17311
Taylor1691
Appanoose1653
Lucas1636
Jefferson1621
Union1603
Fremont1540
Ida1502
Greene1410
Davis1374
Van Buren1311
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1175
Audubon1081
Wayne973
Decatur890
Adair851
Ringgold612
Adams490
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Supporting those struggling with addiction during the Pandemic.

Image

Rochester Boys and Girls Club helps with distance learning

Image

Minnesota man travels to all 50 states to share artwork

Image

Blood donor program in need of donations

Image

Ernst & Grassley Tour Biorefinery

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Lourdes Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 1

Image

Free parking for some Rochester businesses

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Wednesday

Community Events