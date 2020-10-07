Minnesota man travels to 50 states to share artwork

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's easy to feel isolated during this pandemic, so one Saint Charles man is aiming to bring happiness by embarking on a nationwide journey.

Artist Drew Devine is traveling to all 50 states in a little camper van.

He has been painting for about four years, but says he wants to learn from local artists he meets along the way.

At each stop, he collaborates with local artists he has researched or an artist he meets at his current location.

He made a stop in his hometown at his former Saint Charles school, where he learned a new painting skill from a current student.

"I learned a technique from this senior in high school that was painting with me that I'm going to apply on my next painting. I told her this is such an honor to work with you," Devine says.

One day, Devine decided he was going to pick up and go.

He added, "This overwhelming thing in the back of my mind says the sociopolitical climate right now is geared towards dividing people and it's like ... more connections are happening, more positive things between people are happening than are being portrayed. And I'm like I've just got to get out there and go."

He tells KIMT News 3 he hopes to spread kindness everywhere he goes.

Devine says he has met so many new people and is excited to see what's next.

He started in Florida, made his way to Maine, and then towards Minnesota; he's now headed west.

You can see more of his artwork and follow his journey by clicking here.