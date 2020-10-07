Clear

Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and heads toward the US Gulf Coast

CNN's Chad Myers reports on Hurricane Delta as it makes landfall in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and moves towards the southern coast of the US.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 8:53 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

With winds of 110 mph, Hurricane Delta made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning and is expected to move north to the US Gulf Coast over the coming days.

Delta, a Category 2 storm, made landfall roughly halfway between the resort towns of Cancun and Playa del Carmen in Puerto Morelos, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane will quickly make its way over the peninsula Wednesday morning and re-emerge in the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon. Once back over open water, Delta will likely strengthen back into a major hurricane before turning north toward the Louisiana coast. Hurricane watches and storm surge watches will likely be issued later Wednesday along the US Gulf Coast.

The hurricane is expected to bring dangerous storm surge of 8 to 12 feet to the Yucatan coast.

People across the peninsula prepared for the storm Tuesday by buying supplies at grocery stories, boarding up buildings with plywood and lining up to fill large jugs with water, video from CNN affiliate TV Azteca showed.

Dozens of tourists who were evacuated from their hotels wore masks and sat chatting while they awaited transport. Others were shown waiting for flights out of the area, with many canceled or delayed due to the storm.

Six hurricanes have hit within 50 miles of Cancun in the past 100 years. Hurricane Gilbert hit in 1988 with 160 mph winds, and Hurricane Wilma decimated the area in 2005 with winds of 130-140 mph. Hurricane Emily also hit the peninsula in 2005.

When it hits the US, Delta will become the 10th named storm to make landfall in the US this season, setting the record for the most in one year. It will be the fifth hurricane to make landfall, joining Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Sally. This will be the most storms the US has seen since 2005.

Delta tripled in strength in less than two days

Delta's wind speed tripled in the span of about 30 hours -- growing from a tropical depression with winds of 35 mph Monday morning to a Category 4 storm with winds of 145 mph before weakening. Maximum sustained winds increased by 85 mph in 24 hours -- the most in one day so far this year.

After it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, Delta will hit the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say that will allow Delta to strengthen from a Category 2 to a Category 3 as it approaches the US Gulf Coast.

US states along the Gulf of Mexico are preparing for Delta, with governors in Alabama and Louisiana issuing emergency declarations and evacuations underway in places still recovering from storms earlier in the season.

The Mexican Army's Disaster Support Force was activated to help with evacuations and other storm preparations prior to landfall.

More than 700 military personnel and 47 official vehicles had performed security tours, reviewed tributaries and evacuated people most at risk, it said.

On Tuesday, hotel evacuees moved to makeshift shelters waiting further rides, attempting to get home among canceled and delayed flights.

''We're just trying to get out of here. Our flight was actually tomorrow so we changed it to today to get out of here,' Blake Greer of Texas told TV Azteca. 'We caught a flight to Mexico City and we're going to fly home tomorrow.''

Along the Gulf Coast, nearly 10% of manned oil rigs have shut down operations ahead of the storm, according to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which has activated its Hurricane Response Team. Personnel have been evacuated from at least one rig.

US states prepare for life-threatening conditions

In Louisiana, where evacuees are still living in shelters from Hurricane Laura, voluntary evacuations have already begun in several low-lying areas.

'We are still reeling from Hurricane Laura,' Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in a Facebook post. 'Much progress has been made since Laura, but there are still many people going through pain and struggle.'

New Orleans-based Entergy is monitoring the storm and preparing to respond in Louisiana. The utility has been busy with restoration efforts following the devastation Hurricane Laura caused to the distribution and transmission infrastructure.

Entergy announced just last week that it had restored power to all accessible customers in hard-hit southwest Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm. He encouraged residents to be prepared for a major hurricane and not focus on its strength.

'Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana,' he said. 'Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials.'

Delta's life-threatening storm surge, widespread damaging winds and flooding will be significant, said Ben Schott, the head of the National Weather Service in New Orleans.

The earliest the storm will hit is Friday morning, he said. But if the storm slows, it could be as late as Saturday morning. The whole coastline of Louisiana could see tropical storm winds, Schott said.

New Orleans officials said they would continue monitoring the path of Hurricane Delta 'minute by minute' to determine whether evacuations were needed.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm to help Alabama begin the preparation process and position the state for a pre-landfall disaster declaration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A mandatory evacuation for tourists at the Alabama Gulf Coast, including Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island, and unincorporated areas of Ono Island and Fort Morgan, is ordered to begin Wednesday morning.

'This is for their safety and well-being, as well as for the safety and well-being of locals who are working to prepare their communities in the event Hurricane Delta tracks more easterly,' Ivey said in a statement.

She said that since the storm is already stronger than Hurricane Sally, which caused widespread destruction to the state when it hit September 16, heavy rains and strong winds are forecast for the area no matter where it makes landfall.

'As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously,' Ivey said.

Mississippi has deployed 160,000 sandbags to low-lying counties and has nine shelters on standby to open if needed, the Mississippi Emergency Management agency tweeted Tuesday.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has placed resources on standby across the state in anticipation of potentially severe weather caused by Hurricane Delta, according to a news release from the governor's office. 'Texans are urged to take immediate precautions to protect themselves from the impact of this storm,' he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 105740

Reported Deaths: 2140
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29045944
Ramsey11733328
Dakota8099130
Anoka6826141
Stearns438726
Washington423159
Scott279434
Olmsted270728
Nobles201616
St. Louis200749
Wright18608
Blue Earth18237
Clay159342
Carver15097
Rice14068
Mower13846
Sherburne127215
Kandiyohi11743
Winona101518
Waseca8229
Lyon7914
Crow Wing65818
Benton6273
Chisago6042
Nicollet60217
Steele6022
Freeborn5684
Beltrami5575
Todd5462
Watonwan5414
Otter Tail5386
Martin51712
McLeod5143
Le Sueur4994
Itasca46116
Douglas4403
Goodhue4239
Pine4050
Isanti3651
Polk3594
Morrison3433
Becker3252
Carlton3181
Dodge2890
Pipestone28114
Chippewa2672
Meeker2432
Cottonwood2410
Wabasha2410
Brown2262
Cass2234
Yellow Medicine2193
Sibley2133
Redwood2067
Mille Lacs1953
Murray1943
Rock1931
Renville1768
Fillmore1740
Hubbard1711
Faribault1650
Unassigned16253
Jackson1601
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1509
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Lincoln1290
Koochiching1284
Stevens1281
Pope1100
Aitkin1031
Big Stone940
Wadena900
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake770
Grant704
Norman700
Marshall601
Mahnomen591
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 93335

Reported Deaths: 1404
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16581271
Woodbury601674
Johnson530528
Black Hawk467895
Linn4460116
Dubuque377147
Story359517
Scott335529
Dallas294639
Pottawattamie237241
Buena Vista206512
Sioux19086
Marshall183135
Webster140014
Wapello139158
Plymouth128123
Clinton121523
Muscatine117256
Crawford11687
Cerro Gordo111923
Warren10026
Jasper91834
Des Moines9089
Henry8475
Marion8149
Tama80934
Carroll7955
Lee7128
Wright6221
Dickinson5807
Boone5698
Bremer5297
Washington52911
Delaware5154
Mahaska46321
Louisa44915
Lyon4455
Jackson4103
Clay3824
Floyd3788
Benton3711
Winneshiek3618
Poweshiek35910
Franklin35318
Hamilton3473
Winnebago34514
Harrison3375
Kossuth3290
Hardin3282
Jones3243
Buchanan3211
Emmet30611
Cherokee3022
Guthrie30112
Sac2970
Butler2962
Clayton2953
Chickasaw2931
Shelby2911
Cedar2852
Allamakee2788
Clarke2743
Madison2732
Iowa2661
Fayette2582
Page2470
Grundy2444
Palo Alto2410
Mills2361
Hancock2163
Calhoun2153
Humboldt2043
Mitchell2020
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1880
Pocahontas1802
Monona1791
Monroe17111
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1583
Union1573
Jefferson1561
Fremont1500
Ida1492
Davis1374
Greene1360
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1145
Audubon1091
Wayne943
Adair821
Decatur750
Ringgold592
Adams450
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10.7

Image

Minnesotans can take permit knowledge test at home

Image

'Buy a coat' and we'll donate one' campaign

Image

Rochester Public Schools budget concerns

Image

Rochester Approves New Day Center for Homeless

Image

New Day Center Updated

Image

Pigskin Preview: Hayfield

Image

Pigskin Preview: Southland Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Southland Pt. 1

Image

Rochester Public Schools working with Somali parents

Community Events