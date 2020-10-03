Clear

Amid alarming US Covid-19 trends, former CDC director doubles down on importance of masks and social distancing

A top health expert warns US needs a "comprehensive approach" to the...

Posted: Oct 3, 2020 9:08 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

A top health expert warns US needs a 'comprehensive approach' to the Covid-19 pandemic, following a week of several states reporting alarming trends.

'Testing does not replace safety measures including consistent mask use, physical distancing, and hand washing,' Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday.

His remarks came as a response to the President's and the first lady's positive Covid-19 tests. Their diagnoses, Frieden said, serve as 'a reminder that Covid-19 is an ongoing threat to our country and can happen to anyone.'

Twenty-four states saw their number of new cases rise at least 10% this week from the week before, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The county's seven-day average of new daily cases -- about 42,400 -- is more than 20% higher than where it was September 12, when it was at two-month low of about 34,300.

It's still below a summer peak of roughly 67,000 from July -- but health officials have said even daily cases in the 40,000s are far too high if the country wants to avoid a dangerous surge in the coming months, when cold weather will nudge people indoors more often.

Worrying trends across US

In many states, local and state leaders are reporting worrying milestones.

Kentucky on Friday recorded its second-highest number of cases reported in one day, at 999.

And that caps weeks of increases: Its seven-day average of new cases -- more than 800 on Friday -- is well above the 500s and 600s of early to mid-September, Johns Hopkins data show.

'This week is going to shatter last week's record for number of cases,' Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday. 'The situation is getting very dangerous in Kentucky.'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week the state was facing a 'cluster situation' with more than a dozen zip codes reporting high positivity rates. That comes as thousands of students in New York City returned to schools.

And in Wisconsin, the governor announced the state hit a record of daily deaths this week and urged residents not to try and 'live like we're back to the way things used to be.'

But other US communities pushed further into reopening. Florida cleared the way for bars and restaurants to fully reopen. Mississippi lifted its mask mandate. In California, several counties moved into less restrictive tiers of the state's reopening plan, while in Nevada, officials loosened limits on public gatherings.

Hospitalizations rise

According to the Covid Tracking Project, the average number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in a week rose recently for the first time since July.

This past week saw an average of about 30,000 hospitalized -- a rise of 2.4% from the previous week, and the first jump after eight weeks of decline, CTP reported.

While daily deaths in the US are still dropping, 'the decline appears to have slowed,' CTP said in a Thursday blog post.

In Wisconsin, hospitalizations more than doubled last month, according to CTP.

In one part of Wisconsin, a healthcare professional warned the community is 'nearing a crisis.'

'This spike we're seeing in Brown County, Wisconsin, should be a wake-up call to anyone who lives here that our community is facing a crisis,' said Dr. Paul Casey, medical director of the emergency department at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

One of Green Bay's four hospitals has more patients than the entire city had at its peak in April, Dr. Casey told CNN on Thursday.

Report: These should be the vaccination phases

Several companies are conducting Covid-19 vaccine Phase 3 trials in the US, but when a safe and effective vaccine will be available to the US population remains uncertain.

Experts advising the federal government say frontline healthcare workers and those who provide health care facility services should be the first to get vaccinated, followed by people at high risk of severe illness due to underlying health conditions.

Next should come older adults living in congregate settings, like nursing homes, a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine committee said in a final report.

But local leaders should also give priority to vulnerable communities, the committee said. That addition comes after criticism over the group's draft report that was issued last month, which did not mention minority communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The committee recommends that within each phase of vaccinations, authorities prioritize people in high vulnerability areas, identified by a tool like the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index uses US Census variables to identify communities in particular need of disaster support which the committee says considers the factors that place racial minorities at higher risk of Covid-19.

The third phase proposes vaccination for young adults, children and those in industries where people may receive some protection but are still at risk of exposure, such as banks and universities.

A vaccination for children, the committee said, will depend on whether a vaccine has been tested in that population. Pediatric specialists recently called for Covid-19 vaccine trials to begin for children saying that population has been 'stuck in neutral.'

The final phase covers anyone who has yet to receive vaccination.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 101366

Reported Deaths: 2112
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28158940
Ramsey11340326
Dakota7841127
Anoka6494138
Stearns420625
Washington403456
Scott270033
Olmsted260128
Nobles199716
St. Louis184046
Blue Earth17807
Wright17657
Clay150841
Carver14707
Rice13778
Mower13576
Sherburne122215
Kandiyohi10903
Winona95618
Waseca7709
Lyon7564
Crow Wing60118
Benton5883
Steele5712
Nicollet57017
Chisago5581
Freeborn5554
Watonwan5354
Todd5172
McLeod5052
Beltrami4995
Otter Tail4956
Le Sueur4884
Martin48812
Goodhue4029
Douglas3963
Itasca38416
Pine3710
Polk3434
Isanti3331
Becker3052
Morrison3023
Carlton2951
Dodge2760
Pipestone25513
Chippewa2431
Cottonwood2320
Meeker2252
Wabasha2160
Brown2102
Yellow Medicine2073
Cass2064
Sibley2043
Redwood1936
Rock1881
Murray1853
Mille Lacs1813
Unassigned17253
Renville1708
Jackson1591
Faribault1540
Swift1531
Fillmore1500
Hubbard1441
Houston1420
Kanabec1408
Roseau1390
Koochiching1234
Pennington1231
Lincoln1180
Stevens1151
Pope1040
Aitkin971
Big Stone880
Lac qui Parle782
Wilkin763
Wadena740
Lake680
Grant654
Norman640
Marshall551
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse380
Clearwater350
Lake of the Woods251
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91040

Reported Deaths: 1368
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16406270
Woodbury586269
Johnson524228
Black Hawk461492
Linn4314115
Dubuque360544
Story354517
Scott325529
Dallas291038
Pottawattamie229041
Buena Vista203212
Sioux18294
Marshall182635
Webster138814
Wapello137057
Plymouth124522
Clinton117722
Muscatine115656
Crawford11376
Cerro Gordo110523
Warren9946
Jasper90134
Des Moines8629
Henry8264
Marion7959
Tama78932
Carroll7395
Lee6877
Wright6071
Dickinson5657
Boone5438
Bremer5197
Washington50811
Delaware4824
Mahaska44521
Louisa44115
Lyon4124
Jackson3893
Floyd3695
Clay3684
Benton3571
Franklin35518
Winneshiek3508
Poweshiek3449
Hamilton3413
Winnebago33514
Hardin3191
Buchanan3101
Kossuth3080
Jones3073
Harrison2995
Emmet29010
Butler2882
Guthrie28610
Sac2850
Cherokee2842
Chickasaw2831
Shelby2811
Clayton2783
Cedar2732
Clarke2733
Allamakee2696
Madison2602
Fayette2462
Iowa2451
Grundy2374
Page2370
Palo Alto2290
Mills2141
Hancock2102
Calhoun2063
Humboldt2003
Mitchell2000
Howard1947
Cass1912
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1772
Monona1721
Monroe16411
Lucas1606
Taylor1581
Union1523
Appanoose1493
Jefferson1461
Ida1422
Fremont1340
Davis1314
Greene1250
Keokuk1251
Van Buren1251
Worth1140
Montgomery1075
Audubon1031
Wayne903
Adair761
Decatur760
Ringgold552
Adams390
Unassigned50
