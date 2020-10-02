Clear

Breonna Taylor grand jury audio recordings released to the public

Audio recordings of the secret grand...

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 12:16 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Audio recordings of the secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case were made public Friday in what Attorney General Daniel Cameron called 'a complete picture of the events' surrounding her death.

Cameron, who has come under fire for his role as special prosecutor on the case, complied with a court order to release material by Friday. He had been given two days to redact personal information from the recordings before the unusual disclosure of proceedings typically kept secret.

'I'm confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a thorough case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury,' Cameron said in a statement Friday.

'Our presentation followed the facts and the evidence, and the Grand Jury was given a complete picture of the events surrounding Ms. Taylor's death on March 13th,' he added. 'While it is unusual for a court to require the release of the recordings from Grand Jury proceedings, we complied with the order, rather than challenging it, so that the full truth can be heard.'

Cameron said he turned over the roughly 20 hours of audio to Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith. CNN is reviewing the audio files of the grand jury sessions, which took place September 21-23.

About 3 minutes and 50 seconds of audio that included social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, and names of minors were redacted from the recording, Cameron said. The court also received an un-redacted copy under seal.

'The audio recordings contain the entire presentation of evidence,' Cameron's statement said. 'As is customary in the recording of Grand Jury proceedings, juror deliberations and prosecutor recommendations and statements were not recorded, as they are not evidence.'

The state court judge had given him until noon Friday to release the recordings, which could answer numerous questions that have arisen after a grand jury decided to not indict any officers in Taylor's death.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse, was fatally shot in her Louisville apartment in March by officers executing a drug warrant. The killing led to months of unrest in Louisville and beyond as a reckoning with racial injustice sweeps the country.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said Cameron has provided 'contradictory statements between the announcement of the grand jury decision and interviews that have been done' over the evidence presented to the panel.

Cameron has defended his role as special prosecutor, saying that the grand jury could have considered other charges against the officers on its own.

The grand jury did not indict any of the three officers involved in the botched narcotics raid on charges connected with her death. One officer faces charges for firing into an adjacent occupied apartment.

Taylor's death set off outrage across the country and calls to arrest the officers. Her story gained wider attention during nationwide demonstrations that followed the late May killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters took to the streets again after no one was charged in her death.

The grand jury audio is being released as part of the case against former Det. Brett Hankison, who was charged with wanton endangerment in the first degree for allegedly firing blindly into Taylor's apartment. He has pleaded not guilty.

Two other officers -- Det. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly -- were not charged in connection with the March 13 shooting death.

Cameron said Cosgrove fired the fatal shot -- which he said was justified because Taylor's boyfriend fired at officers first, wounding Mattingly.

The attorney general's office said in a statement Wednesday that the recording is more than 20 hours long and it needed 'additional time ... to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses, including addresses and phone numbers.'

A grand juror had requested in court this week that all recordings, transcripts, and reports of the panel relating to the police-involved shooting case be released to the public.

The juror has suggested that Cameron may have misrepresented to the public the case he presented to the panel, according to a lawyer for the grand juror.

Kevin Glogower, attorney for the anonymous grand juror, this week accused Cameron of 'damage control.' Glogower said it's important for the public to know what charging options were presented to the grand jury and whether charges were recommended in connection with Taylor's killing.

The attorney general, the first Black person to hold the post and a rising Republican star, initially refused to release grand jury transcripts or recordings despite growing public calls to do so by the Louisville mayor, the Kentucky governor, and Taylor's family's attorneys.

The city of Louisville announced on Sept. 15 a $12 million settlement of the family's wrongful death lawsuit. The city also agreed to enact police reforms which include using social workers to provide support on certain police runs and requiring commanders to review and approve search warrants before seeking judicial approval.

