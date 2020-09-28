Clear

Lone officer charged in connection to Breonna Taylor's killing is expected to plead not guilty Monday

The sole Louisville police officer...

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 11:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

The sole Louisville police officer charged in connection to Breonna Taylor's killing will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon and is expected to plead not guilty.

Brett Hankison, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June for his actions during the raid on Taylor's apartment, is scheduled to go before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Anne Bailey Smith at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The arraignment is set to take place via audio conference call.

No officer who took part in the March 13 raid is charged for Taylor's actual killing. A grand jury instead leveled three counts of felony wanton endangerment against the ex-detective for blindly firing 10 shots into Taylor's home, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said last week.

The announcement set off days of demonstrations in several American cities. Protesters and other critics of the grand jury's decision wanted stiffer charges. They also decried the decision not to charge any other officers involved.

Though two Louisville police officers were shot during the first night of protests after Cameron's announcement, Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday he is ending the city's curfew following several days of peaceful demonstrations. Downtown barriers and traffic restrictions will remain in place, and the curfew could be reassessed in coming days, he said.

Charges against Hankison

Hankison fired through "a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window," according to a statement from Cameron's office, and some of his rounds pierced the wall of a neighboring apartment, where three people, including a child and pregnant woman, lived, the attorney general's statement said.

The three felony counts are for endangering the three people in the neighboring apartment, according to Cameron's office, which further alleges Hankison demonstrated "extreme indifference to human life."

"There is no conclusive evidence that any bullets fired from Detective Hankison's weapon struck Ms. Taylor," the statement said.

A defendant "is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person," according to Kentucky law.

Wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, Kentucky's lowest class of felony. If convicted on all three charges, Hankison faces between three and 15 years in prison.

The former detective plans to plead not guilty Monday, defense attorney Stew Matthews told CNN, saying the evidence does not support the charges.

Hankison was released from the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday after posting $15,000 bail.

The raid

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, were in their apartment when Hankison and other officers arrived to serve a search warrant in a drug investigation.

Police say they identified themselves before ramming through the front door, and Cameron said one neighbor corroborates the story. Other neighbors say they did not hear the officers identify themselves as police, but some of the neighbors have told CNN that they were sleeping and awoke only after hearing gunshots.

When the officers breached the door, Walker fired, hitting Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg, police allege. Walker has said through his attorney that he did not realize it was police entering his apartment.

In addition to the 10 shots Hankison fired, Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove fired 22 rounds, six of which struck Taylor, Cameron said, explaining their use of force was justified because Walker fired first.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but the charges were dropped.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Taylor's family, slammed the grand jury's decision, saying Hankison and other officers should face murder charges.

"How ironic and typical that the only charges brought in this case were for shots fired into the apartment of a White neighbor, while no charges were brought for the shots fired into the Black neighbor's apartment or into Breonna's residence," Crump said in a statement.

"This amounts to the most egregious disrespect of Black people, especially Black women, killed by police in America, and it's indefensible, regardless of how Attorney General Daniel Cameron seeks to justify it."

Avenues of investigation still open

Hankison was fired months ago, with Interim LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder telling the detective in a June 23 letter, "I find your conduct a shock to the conscience."

Hankison is appealing his termination.

In addition to an FBI civil rights investigation, the LMPD's professional standards unit is investigating the actions of Cosgrove, Hankison, Mattingly, and detectives Joshua Jaynes, Tony James, Michael Campbell and Michael Nobles, LMPD spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington told CNN.

Schroeder placed Jaynes on administrative leave in June, citing questions about how the search warrant for Taylor's home was approved. Jaynes requested the search warrant.

It's unclear if the FBI and internal probes could yield more charges. The Taylor family is demanding the release of the grand jury transcripts and Walker is suing the LMPD, either of which could provide more details about officers' actions that night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 96734

Reported Deaths: 2060
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27177931
Ramsey10985320
Dakota7585126
Anoka6182135
Stearns404524
Washington384155
Scott260333
Olmsted247328
Nobles197516
Blue Earth17146
Wright16647
St. Louis161841
Carver14297
Clay141140
Rice13438
Mower13365
Sherburne116114
Kandiyohi10262
Winona90618
Lyon7134
Waseca6898
Benton5583
Steele5532
Freeborn5444
Nicollet54217
Crow Wing53318
Watonwan5304
Chisago5071
Todd5022
McLeod4942
Le Sueur4724
Otter Tail4454
Beltrami4405
Martin42610
Goodhue3769
Itasca33914
Pine3360
Douglas3262
Polk3164
Isanti3071
Becker2802
Carlton2711
Morrison2642
Dodge2480
Pipestone23010
Cottonwood2270
Chippewa2191
Meeker2072
Wabasha2010
Brown1952
Sibley1953
Yellow Medicine1872
Cass1824
Unassigned18052
Rock1760
Murray1702
Redwood1703
Mille Lacs1653
Renville1568
Jackson1501
Faribault1460
Swift1421
Houston1270
Kanabec1268
Roseau1240
Fillmore1230
Koochiching1233
Pennington1201
Lincoln1150
Hubbard1111
Stevens1051
Pope980
Big Stone830
Aitkin811
Wadena690
Wilkin663
Grant624
Lac qui Parle601
Lake590
Marshall531
Norman530
Mahnomen481
Red Lake451
Traverse310
Clearwater280
Lake of the Woods231
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 86239

Reported Deaths: 1307
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15962262
Woodbury550964
Johnson514727
Black Hawk450090
Linn4078112
Story345317
Dubuque328341
Scott302028
Dallas279838
Pottawattamie214139
Buena Vista199212
Marshall179034
Sioux16463
Wapello133457
Webster127214
Plymouth115521
Clinton112421
Muscatine111155
Crawford10915
Cerro Gordo105821
Warren9656
Jasper84532
Des Moines7978
Marion7637
Henry7464
Tama73231
Carroll6745
Lee6397
Wright5921
Dickinson5286
Boone5118
Bremer4957
Washington46611
Louisa42915
Delaware4103
Mahaska41019
Floyd3523
Franklin35018
Jackson3503
Winneshiek3396
Lyon3324
Clay3284
Hamilton3273
Benton3241
Winnebago31513
Hardin3041
Poweshiek3048
Buchanan2851
Jones2763
Kossuth2740
Butler2712
Shelby2671
Clarke2663
Emmet26510
Allamakee2646
Clayton2613
Chickasaw2570
Sac2570
Cherokee2512
Cedar2501
Guthrie2456
Harrison2413
Fayette2272
Grundy2233
Madison2232
Iowa2131
Palo Alto2030
Mitchell1910
Howard1906
Humboldt1903
Hancock1882
Calhoun1853
Mills1811
Page1700
Cass1692
Osceola1680
Pocahontas1632
Monroe15911
Monona1571
Lucas1566
Appanoose1393
Jefferson1391
Union1373
Taylor1311
Davis1274
Fremont1220
Ida1221
Van Buren1141
Keokuk1091
Worth1080
Greene1010
Montgomery975
Wayne872
Audubon821
Adair721
Decatur670
Ringgold522
Adams330
Unassigned230
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Much Cooler Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/28

Image

40,000 mail-in ballots sent out

Image

Technology to help those who are disabled

Image

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY

Image

ROSE CREEK MAN BIKES FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER

Image

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

Local athletes enjoy backyard football in 3 on 3 tournament

Image

Home is where the heart is: An unforgettable Charles City homecoming and senior night

Community Events