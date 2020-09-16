The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Not Available
Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield said that most Americans won't receive a coronavirus vaccine until the back half of 2021. CNN's Erica Hill reports.
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 6:43 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 8:15 PM
