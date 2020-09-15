Pelosi commits to keeping House in session until a Covid-19 stimulus deal is reached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she wants the House to remain in session until congressional leaders can reach a coronavirus stimulus deal.

'We are committed to staying here until we have an agreement — an agreement that meets the needs of the American people,' Pelosi said during an interview with CNBC.

During a private conference call with House Democrats on Tuesday morning, Pelosi remained firm in the negotiating position she's held up to this point: that scaling back the party's position on stimulus talks is a non-starter.

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to be out of session starting early next month while its members run for reelection.

A coronavirus stimulus deal has eluded congressional leaders and negotiators for the Trump administration as talks on another package broke down last month over the price tag of the deal.

Democratic leaders have pushed for a $2 trillion aid package — an amount top Republicans argue is too costly.

Pelosi also dismissed an effort by a bipartisan group of rank-and-file lawmakers to craft their own stimulus package, saying it does not go far enough. At one point, she appeared to refer to it as a 'Republican bill,' according to two members on the call.

That package would direct $100 billion to health care programs, including $25 billion for coronavirus testing and contact tracing. It would provide $500 billion for state and local governments, $145 billion for schools and child care, $15 billion for the US Postal Service, and $290 billion for small businesses. It would also include $400 million to help states hold the November elections.

The measure also incorporates another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals under a certain income threshold, with an additional $500 per child, while extending the federal eviction moratorium and providing rental assistance up to $25 billion.

Supporters said they hoped the plan could break the logjam and spur action on Capitol Hill, as talks have been at an impasse since August.

Pelosi made clear during Tuesday's call that the bipartisan proposal is unlikely to get a vote. She did make a commitment to jittery members of her caucus, however, that the House would stay in session until an agreement is reached — a position she confirmed during the CNBC interview.

Pelosi expressed hope that the Trump administration could come around to Democrats' point of view.

'We're optimistic that the White House at least will understand that we have to do some things,' she said.

