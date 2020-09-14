Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester double homicide includes 2-year-old victim; no suspect in custody Full Story

TikTok has found a partner. It's not a done deal yet

TikTok and Oracle will become business partners in the US - a deal meant to satisfy the Trump administration's national security concerns, according to a person familiar with the matter. CNN's Selina Wang reports.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 6:36 AM
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

In a world where control of technology is a growing geopolitical concern, two big deals are causing a stir.

What's happening: TikTok and Oracle will become business partners in the United States, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. The news follows weeks of speculation about the Chinese video app's future after President Donald Trump threatened to shut down its US operations unless parent company ByteDance orchestrated a sale.

Meanwhile, Nvidia announced Sunday that it's buying British chipmaker ARM from SoftBank for as much as $40 billion. That would make it the largest semiconductor deal ever.

But both deals are due to draw serious scrutiny from political leaders determined to ensure that their countries aren't giving up crucial technological expertise.

Watch this space: Experts have warned that a recent rule change in China could force ByteDance to obtain government permission before selling TikTok to a foreign company. Chinese state media on Monday reported that ByteDance would not sell TikTok's US operations to Oracle or Microsoft, which was also pursuing a bid. State broadcaster CGTN added that ByteDance would not 'give the source code' to any US buyers.

The exact nature of the agreement between TikTok and Oracle remains unclear, but it was not described as an outright sale.

It's also not clear whether the Trump administration, which has said that the app poses a threat to national security, will give its seal of approval.

The Nvidia deal for ARM, which designs chips for companies like Apple and is one of Britain's most successful tech firms, could also prove controversial. Before closing, the deal requires regulatory approval from the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and China. Nvidia said Sunday that it plans to keep ARM's headquarters in Cambridge.

The BBC reports that the UK government will not move to block the sale, but that it could impose conditions on the takeover, citing a senior government source.

While geopolitical concerns are factoring more heavily into dealmaking, the flurry of mergers and acquisitions is expected to continue through September as companies aim to squeeze in announcements before the US election introduces any more market volatility.

Another one: Gilead Sciences said Sunday that it will scoop up Immunomedics for $21 billion to expand its portfolio of cancer treatments.

Has the drop in tech stocks come to an end?

It's hard to say for sure, but some on Wall Street think the correction in tech stocks that shook markets in recent weeks could be coming to a close.

The latest: Goldman Sachs is telling clients that it's sticking to its year-end outlook despite the 'warp speed' pullback, which has pushed the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 10% from its recent high on Sept. 2. The S&P 500 kicks off the week 6.7% below its recent peak.

'Despite the sharp sell-off in the past week, we remain optimistic about the path of the US equity market in coming months,' strategists including David Kostin said late Friday.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, pointed out that options positioning that had added to selling pressure has normalized. The CBOE Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index, which tracks market sentiment, remains slightly elevated, but is back near where it started the month.

Both Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank warned that the election could introduce more turbulence in the weeks to come, however.

'In the near term, the biggest source of uncertainty is Election Day,' Goldman's analysts said.

BP calls the end of booming oil demand

Demand for oil may have peaked last year, according to BP, which warned on Monday that the global market for oil might never recover from the coronavirus pandemic, my CNN Business colleague Hanna Ziady reports.

What's new: BP laid out three scenarios for energy demand in a new report, all of which forecast a decline in demand for oil over the next 30 years.

If government policies and social preferences evolve in the same way as in the recent past, oil demand ticks up slightly in the years to come before starting to decline after 2030.

But in two other scenarios, in which governments take more aggressive steps to curb carbon emissions and there are significant shifts in societal behavior, demand for oil never fully recovers from the fall caused by the coronavirus. That would mean oil demand peaked in 2019.

Why it matters: It's a big call from one of the world's top oil producers and signals just how much has changed in the past six months.

Last year, BP expected growth in oil demand to plateau in the 2030s. But the pandemic has had a profound effect on global energy markets, accelerating a shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable forms of energy.

BP is leaning into that shift, unveiling a new strategy earlier this year. Competitors like ExxonMobil, however, have doubled down on oil and gas in recent years, causing investors to worry they're on the wrong path.

Up next

British lawmakers are due to hold the first substantive debate on a controversial bill that would breach parts of the already-signed withdrawal agreement with the European Union. What happens next could have major consequences for business.

Coming tomorrow: FedEx reports earnings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 84311

Reported Deaths: 1971
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24788906
Ramsey10060313
Dakota6767120
Anoka5341129
Stearns355823
Washington338455
Scott225432
Olmsted217626
Nobles190615
Blue Earth14946
Wright14396
Rice12618
Carver12577
Mower12344
St. Louis114528
Clay113140
Sherburne101513
Kandiyohi8882
Winona67717
Lyon5994
Steele4962
Nicollet47616
Watonwan4734
Todd4682
Benton4583
Freeborn4542
Le Sueur4283
McLeod4161
Chisago3921
Waseca3928
Crow Wing37318
Beltrami3503
Otter Tail3394
Goodhue2969
Martin2649
Itasca24513
Polk2444
Becker2252
Carlton2141
Cottonwood2090
Isanti2080
Pipestone2029
Douglas2001
Dodge1810
Pine1800
Morrison1701
Chippewa1691
Sibley1573
Wabasha1510
Murray1472
Unassigned14752
Meeker1462
Brown1442
Rock1330
Yellow Medicine1321
Mille Lacs1283
Faribault1270
Cass1183
Renville1076
Jackson1041
Roseau1040
Pennington1031
Koochiching963
Swift941
Houston930
Fillmore920
Stevens861
Kanabec858
Redwood840
Lincoln810
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant584
Wilkin553
Hubbard530
Big Stone510
Marshall491
Norman480
Lake470
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle300
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods181
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 74418

Reported Deaths: 1212
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14697252
Johnson481026
Woodbury454758
Black Hawk417982
Linn3510100
Story312417
Dallas259438
Scott252525
Dubuque238437
Buena Vista189812
Pottawattamie182836
Marshall174132
Wapello119456
Webster114714
Sioux10923
Muscatine103652
Clinton100016
Cerro Gordo94021
Plymouth92820
Crawford9094
Warren9036
Des Moines6866
Jasper68431
Tama67130
Marion6603
Carroll5545
Lee5516
Wright5401
Henry4594
Dickinson4526
Bremer4287
Boone4125
Louisa40514
Washington39011
Franklin32317
Hamilton3073
Mahaska29319
Delaware2813
Jackson2642
Floyd2623
Hardin2611
Winneshiek2605
Clay2543
Clarke2493
Benton2441
Butler2432
Emmet2369
Shelby2341
Jones2203
Poweshiek2198
Allamakee2175
Clayton2143
Buchanan2071
Winnebago20610
Cedar2031
Guthrie1995
Chickasaw1900
Lyon1903
Madison1842
Grundy1812
Howard1744
Hancock1702
Fayette1691
Mitchell1680
Kossuth1670
Humboldt1642
Harrison1622
Iowa1601
Cherokee1592
Calhoun1502
Mills1501
Sac1470
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1400
Page1330
Monroe1328
Jefferson1261
Cass1222
Lucas1186
Monona1161
Taylor1161
Appanoose1123
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Osceola1070
Union1043
Worth960
Montgomery835
Keokuk801
Wayne732
Greene710
Ida700
Fremont670
Adair561
Decatur540
Audubon461
Ringgold372
Adams270
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Warmer Ahead with Sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted Medical Center launches drive-thru flu shot clinic

Image

Southern Minnesota organizations participate in Welcoming Week

Image

Walk for the animals

Image

Nice weather after gloomy week

Image

RPD investigates death of woman and child

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Saturday 10 p.m. Weather

Image

Welcoming Week begins in Austin

Image

Rachel's Hope Walk for Life

Image

Saturday Weather

Community Events