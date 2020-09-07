Clear

California governor declares state of emergency as multiple counties battle wildfires

California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 8:26 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a weekend that brought both record high heat and record acres scorched.

The state of emergency applies to Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties where the Creek Fire is burning and San Bernardino and San Diego counties where the El Dorado Fire and Valley Fire, respectively, are raging, a statement from the state's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) said Sunday night.

Tens of thousands of acres have been burned by the three fires, which have also destroyed homes and caused thousands of residents to evacuate, according to the Cal OES statement.

Hundreds rescued after fire traps campers

Dangerous flames fueled by high temperatures and dry conditions resulted in a massive airlift operation that rescued dozens of people on Saturday night. They had been celebrating the holiday weekend in Mammoth Pool Reservoir when a wall of flames from the Creek Fire closed roads in Maderas County, trapping them.

More than 200 people were airlifted from the campsite by a Chinook and Blackhawk Helicopter, Cpl. David Hall of the California National Guard said during a news conference Sunday.

The rescue operation began late Saturday and was completed around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, he said. Rescue crews decided to load as many people on board as possible on the second run to the campsite as weather conditions deteriorated.

'On that second round -- when it was more important to get everybody out -- it was important that they brought everybody on, secured what they could and then everybody else ended up taking a seat on the floor,' he said. 'We do not like to operate this way but because of the circumstances of this being an urgent situation threatening life, the pilots and command made a smart decision by asking them to get on the helicopter and loading as many as they could on that lift.'

Hall said that two people were seriously injured and 19 evacuees suffered lesser injuries.

The fires have burned thousands of acres

The Creek Fire in the Sierra Nevada Mountains has burned 45,500 acres and remains at 0% containment as of early Monday morning, according to the Cal Fire website. The fire started on Friday night, northeast of Shaver Lake and the cause is still under investigation.

The Valley Fire in San Diego County, southeast of Alpine, has burned 9,850 acres since it began Saturday and is at 1% containment, Cal Fire San Diego said in a tweet late Sunday night. Eleven structures have been destroyed in the fire and evacuations have been ordered in the area.

In San Bernardino County, the El Dorado Fire -- which started during a gender reveal using a pyrotechnic device -- has scorched 7,050 acres and is at 5% containment.

There are also several lightning complex fires throughout the state, accounting for more than 850,000 scorched acres between the SCU, CZU and LNU lightning complex fires.

Records broken throughout the state

This wildfire year is the worst in California's history in terms of acres burned. The state broke its record for land scorched statewide Sunday, with 2,094,955 acres burned, Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova told CNN.

'This is crazy. We haven't even got into the October and November fire season and we've broken the all-time record,' Cordova said.

'It concerns us because we need to get these firefighters off these lines and get them breaks from battling these wildfires,' he added.

A national fire potential outlook for the months of September and October issued by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) last week predicted a dramatic increase in fire activity across the West based on weather patterns. The report said several multi-day heat and lightning events coupled with wind primed and ignited fuels that had become critically dry in California.

At least 10 heat records were slashed this weekend, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

It was the hottest it's been in more than half a century, with seven other records set in the 1950s beaten Sunday in various parts of the state, the alert said.

Los Angeles County, where at least two fires are still burning, saw temperatures reach a record breaking 121 degrees Sunday in Woodland Hills. National Weather Service Los Angeles also reported a high of 117 degrees in Paso Robles, making it the highest ever recorded in San Luis Obispo County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80587

Reported Deaths: 1909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24155891
Ramsey9646302
Dakota6447115
Anoka5023124
Stearns344422
Washington323555
Scott218032
Olmsted211025
Nobles189113
Blue Earth14285
Wright13546
Rice12298
Mower12113
Carver11865
Clay100240
St. Louis100124
Sherburne96813
Kandiyohi8551
Winona58317
Lyon5683
Steele4692
Todd4572
Nicollet45615
Watonwan4514
Benton4333
Freeborn4231
Le Sueur4052
McLeod3831
Chisago3511
Crow Wing34116
Beltrami3363
Otter Tail3204
Waseca3203
Goodhue2719
Martin2489
Polk2254
Itasca21413
Becker2092
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2040
Pipestone1989
Isanti1970
Douglas1851
Unassigned18052
Pine1670
Dodge1610
Chippewa1591
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Morrison1421
Brown1372
Wabasha1330
Meeker1262
Faribault1180
Mille Lacs1153
Rock1150
Yellow Medicine1151
Cass1083
Pennington1011
Jackson991
Renville986
Koochiching923
Fillmore880
Houston860
Roseau840
Redwood760
Kanabec736
Stevens731
Lincoln720
Pope690
Swift691
Aitkin591
Grant564
Wadena520
Wilkin523
Norman480
Hubbard470
Marshall441
Lake420
Big Stone400
Mahnomen371
Red Lake330
Traverse240
Lac qui Parle230
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69990

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14072243
Johnson455526
Woodbury432756
Black Hawk402278
Linn322596
Story291016
Dallas248938
Scott238223
Dubuque217936
Buena Vista186012
Pottawattamie172134
Marshall171432
Wapello112854
Webster108011
Muscatine99852
Sioux9843
Clinton93213
Cerro Gordo88620
Crawford8663
Warren8525
Plymouth84318
Tama65229
Jasper63430
Des Moines6295
Marion5922
Wright5261
Carroll4924
Lee4926
Dickinson4436
Henry4034
Louisa40014
Boone3815
Bremer3817
Washington36711
Franklin30917
Hamilton2942
Delaware2613
Mahaska25518
Hardin2501
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2414
Floyd2403
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2232
Shelby2231
Benton2211
Poweshiek2038
Jones1952
Clayton1923
Allamakee1905
Buchanan1881
Guthrie1805
Cedar1781
Winnebago17310
Madison1722
Lyon1662
Hancock1632
Fayette1591
Harrison1572
Humboldt1552
Howard1523
Cherokee1462
Grundy1431
Mitchell1420
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1371
Chickasaw1350
Kossuth1320
Iowa1261
Palo Alto1250
Sac1250
Jefferson1241
Page1240
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1015
Osceola1000
Appanoose953
Davis943
Union933
Worth840
Montgomery835
Keokuk751
Greene670
Wayne642
Fremont630
Adair501
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Enter Fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 9/7

Image

Rochester unemployment rate 8-10% this Labor Day

Image

Putting COVID-19 safety measures in practice on Labor Day

Image

Preserving clock and bell tower in Rochester

Image

Camping on Labor Day Weekend

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Solidarity march in Rochester

Image

Waldorf Warriors football fired up for new season

Image

Some workers concerned about tax deferral

Community Events