What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, September 7

"I have had more panic attacks this year than in my entire life combined."Aritri Paul, who lives in Kolkata, West Bengal, has been experiencing terrif...

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 8:25 AM
Posted By: CNN

"I have had more panic attacks this year than in my entire life combined."

Aritri Paul, who lives in Kolkata, West Bengal, has been experiencing terrifying episodes more frequently since India went into coronavirus lockdown in March. "My heartbeats are heavy. It becomes difficult to catch my breath. My hands shake and get sweaty," she said.

Before Covid-19 struck, India had the highest suicide rate in south-east Asia. Now experts say the country's mental health system is being pushed to the limit. Health professionals are reporting an increase in self-harm, and the vast majority of people experiencing problems do not have access to adequate treatment. "The system was already creaking and overburdened, now with Covid, we are experiencing the catastrophe of increased demand, woeful supply, and fatigued frontline workers," said Nelson Moses, founder of the Suicide Prevention in India Foundation.

India reported more than 90,000 new cases on Monday, taking its total to more than 4.2 million and surpassing Brazil as the second-most infected country globally behind the United States.

The one silver lining is India's relatively low death rate. As of Monday, around 71,000 people had died of the virus there, compared to around 189,000 fatalities in the US and 126,000 in Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) tally.

The country of 1.3 billion has a death rate of five virus-related fatalities per 100,000, lower than more than 80 countries and territories, according to JHU data. For comparison, the US death rate is 58 per 100,000 people, while Brazil's is 60 per 100,000 people, according to JHU.

India has seen a huge spike in infections following a new phase of reopening last week, and the government's push to return to normality continues despite the growing case numbers. Subway trains have been allowed to run for the first time in months starting Monday, while gatherings of up to 100 people will be permitted at sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events outside of hotspot areas from September 21. Schools and colleges will remain closed until the end of September.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: What precautions should I take when riding in a vehicle with someone from another household?

A: People from different households riding in a car together should wear face masks, said Dr. Aaron Hamilton of the Cleveland Clinic.

"You should also wear one if you're rolling down your window to interact with someone at a drive-thru or curbside pickup location," Hamilton said.

It's also smart to keep the windows open to help ventilate the car and add another layer of safety, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Putin's vaccine meets opposition from Russia's frontline workers

Russia's claim of victory at being the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine was met with widespread concern and unanswered questions over its safety and effectiveness -- and not just abroad.

Russian authorities have singled out teachers -- as well as doctors -- as key workers who will get early access to the vaccine, even before crucial Phase 3 human trials have finished. But, as Zahra Ullah and Anna Chernova report from Moscow, few -- if any -- have so far taken up the offer.

Mask and vaccine protests show Germany is a victim of its own success

Germany has been lauded for its pandemic response, thanks to widescale testing and a fast response to the outbreak that has helped keep its mortality rate low -- despite a high number of reported Covid-19 cases. Yet recent protests against the restrictions worry experts, who say that the country has become a victim of its own success, allowing for the spread of coronavirus skepticism.

"Virologists say there is no glory in prevention; if prevention is successful, people don't see the danger," Thorsten Quandt, a professor at University of Münster who has been researching right-wing conspiracies in the pandemic, told CNN. "The irony is the less you can feel it, and more successful you are with pandemic measures, the more people say we should stop [those measures]."

Battling an eating disorder during a pandemic

When CNN's Julie Gallagher started a residential eating disorder treatment in March, the center's routines were strict, but there were hints of normalcy, like Thursday evenings at the beach. Then Covid-19 came to the US and her already small world became even smaller. The center banned visitors, and the beach trips were canceled.

"I slowly realized the magnitude of our new reality. People started dying. Hospitals became overwhelmed and didn't have protective equipment for staff ... And I felt ridiculous in my situation. It took me a while to understand that even though the world was experiencing a crisis, it didn't mean I wasn't also sick. It didn't mean I didn't deserve to get care," she writes.

Pulmonary rehabilitation can help patients recover faster

Covid-19 can have lasting impacts on the body, but there is hope that patients can not only recover over time, but can do so more quickly with rehabilitation.

Two early research reports to be presented today at the European Respiratory Society International Congress describe how severe infection with the coronavirus can leave lasting lung damage. "The bad news is that people show lung impairment from COVID-19 weeks after discharge; the good news is that the impairment tends to ameliorate over time, which suggests the lungs have a mechanism for repairing themselves," Dr. Sabina Sahanic, a clinical PhD student at the University Clinic in Innsbruck, Austria, who was involved in one of the reports, said in a news release. So far, only study abstracts of the new research have been released and the findings are preliminary, but they shed new light on the long-term impacts of the virus, Jacqueline Howard reports.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

This 5-minute meditation routine will calm you down

With so many new anxieties in the world today, achieving a healthy frame of mind can seem more challenging than in years past. Having a daily moment of intentional quiet can go a long way toward a better outlook. Try this five-minute meditation routine that combines both yoga and balance to steady the mind, utilize the breath to become more mindful, and reduce stress.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80587

Reported Deaths: 1909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24155891
Ramsey9646302
Dakota6447115
Anoka5023124
Stearns344422
Washington323555
Scott218032
Olmsted211025
Nobles189113
Blue Earth14285
Wright13546
Rice12298
Mower12113
Carver11865
Clay100240
St. Louis100124
Sherburne96813
Kandiyohi8551
Winona58317
Lyon5683
Steele4692
Todd4572
Nicollet45615
Watonwan4514
Benton4333
Freeborn4231
Le Sueur4052
McLeod3831
Chisago3511
Crow Wing34116
Beltrami3363
Otter Tail3204
Waseca3203
Goodhue2719
Martin2489
Polk2254
Itasca21413
Becker2092
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2040
Pipestone1989
Isanti1970
Douglas1851
Unassigned18052
Pine1670
Dodge1610
Chippewa1591
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Morrison1421
Brown1372
Wabasha1330
Meeker1262
Faribault1180
Mille Lacs1153
Rock1150
Yellow Medicine1151
Cass1083
Pennington1011
Jackson991
Renville986
Koochiching923
Fillmore880
Houston860
Roseau840
Redwood760
Kanabec736
Stevens731
Lincoln720
Pope690
Swift691
Aitkin591
Grant564
Wadena520
Wilkin523
Norman480
Hubbard470
Marshall441
Lake420
Big Stone400
Mahnomen371
Red Lake330
Traverse240
Lac qui Parle230
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69990

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14072243
Johnson455526
Woodbury432756
Black Hawk402278
Linn322596
Story291016
Dallas248938
Scott238223
Dubuque217936
Buena Vista186012
Pottawattamie172134
Marshall171432
Wapello112854
Webster108011
Muscatine99852
Sioux9843
Clinton93213
Cerro Gordo88620
Crawford8663
Warren8525
Plymouth84318
Tama65229
Jasper63430
Des Moines6295
Marion5922
Wright5261
Carroll4924
Lee4926
Dickinson4436
Henry4034
Louisa40014
Boone3815
Bremer3817
Washington36711
Franklin30917
Hamilton2942
Delaware2613
Mahaska25518
Hardin2501
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2414
Floyd2403
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2232
Shelby2231
Benton2211
Poweshiek2038
Jones1952
Clayton1923
Allamakee1905
Buchanan1881
Guthrie1805
Cedar1781
Winnebago17310
Madison1722
Lyon1662
Hancock1632
Fayette1591
Harrison1572
Humboldt1552
Howard1523
Cherokee1462
Grundy1431
Mitchell1420
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1371
Chickasaw1350
Kossuth1320
Iowa1261
Palo Alto1250
Sac1250
Jefferson1241
Page1240
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1015
Osceola1000
Appanoose953
Davis943
Union933
Worth840
Montgomery835
Keokuk751
Greene670
Wayne642
Fremont630
Adair501
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned80
