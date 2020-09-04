Pandemic Gets More People Cooking

ROCHESTER, MINN.- The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Americans to become familiar with the utensils in their kitchen. For those who aren't confident cooks, whipping up a tasty meal can be terrifying.

From salting pasta water to marinating vegetables and meat, the options are endless when it comes to amplifying any meal.

Pasquale Presa, owner of Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria, says when it comes to home cooked meals don’t over complicate it. Keep it local. Keep it basic. Keep it simple.

"They need to grab basic cooking ingredients. If they want to make a tomato sauce, you go to the supermarket or you go to local farmers markets. Right now is the height of the season for tomatoes,” Presa said.

A positive of the pandemic? An online survey done by food and beverage communications firm , Hunter, says of the nearly 1,000 Americans they surveyed, 50% report feeling more fearless in the kitchen.

Presa says people can boost their confidence in the kitchen by doing some research of their own and by watching videos on social media.

“Well you know we have such amazing social media platforms. People can hit rewind a few times and kind of really learn that sauteing technique, that frying technique, that steaming technique.”