Clear
BREAKING NEWS One teen dead, another arrested after fatal crash in Freeborn County Full Story

Black MLB players donate salaries to racial justice initiatives for Jackie Robinson Day

Dozens of Black baseball players will donate their salaries from Thursday and Friday to support racial justice initiatives, in honor of...

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 12:26 PM
Posted By: CNN

Dozens of Black baseball players will donate their salaries from Thursday and Friday to support racial justice initiatives, in honor of Jackie Robinson Day and in protest of Jacob Blake's shooting by police.

Participating Major League Baseball players will donate their salaries to the Players Alliance, a group of more than 100 Black former and current professional baseball players, including the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Players Alliance encourages Black youth to play baseball and facilitates discussions about racial inequality in the sport.

"The color of our skin is the uniform we wear every day," the Players Alliance wrote in a statement. "We cannot change that. What we can change is the pain and injustice the Black community has suffered for far too long. We are determined to use our platform to speak out, and encourage our teammates and fans to help make our voices even louder."

Members of the Players Alliance will donate their salaries to the alliance, which funds mentorship and employment programs to develop Black talent.

Several MLB teams postponed their games on Wednesday and Thursday after the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play their Wednesday playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The stand quickly spread from the NBA to a number of leagues, including the WNBA, Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League.

The cancellations came in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. An officer shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back at a close range while three of Blake's children watched from his car. Blake's father told CNN's "New Day" on Friday that his son is "fighting for his life" in a local hospital.

Jackie Robinson Day has been an MLB tradition since 2008, according to the league, when players all wear No. 42 jerseys in his honor and teams donate to social justice causes. The day is typically observed on April 15, the anniversary of Robinson's MLB debut, when he became the first Black player in the league.

Because the league had postponed the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jackie Robinson Day was rescheduled for August 28, the anniversary of 1963's March on Washington.

CNN has reached out to the Players Alliance for additional comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72390

Reported Deaths: 1855
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22305877
Ramsey8856296
Dakota5585110
Anoka4516120
Stearns319221
Washington280854
Olmsted195824
Scott191631
Nobles184713
Mower11653
Rice11598
Wright11376
Blue Earth11245
Carver10844
Sherburne87112
Clay85040
St. Louis80823
Kandiyohi7981
Lyon4583
Todd4452
Nicollet42315
Watonwan4184
Steele4072
Freeborn3941
Benton3783
Winona35317
Le Sueur3522
McLeod3471
Beltrami3111
Crow Wing29316
Chisago2891
Otter Tail2634
Goodhue2499
Waseca2402
Martin2236
Cottonwood1960
Polk1894
Becker1852
Carlton1821
Itasca18112
Pipestone1799
Isanti1690
Douglas1521
Dodge1500
Pine1450
Unassigned14149
Murray1401
Chippewa1301
Sibley1252
Wabasha1150
Brown1132
Faribault1120
Morrison1121
Meeker1012
Rock1010
Cass993
Jackson930
Mille Lacs923
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington801
Renville776
Yellow Medicine721
Houston690
Lincoln640
Kanabec634
Roseau630
Pope610
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood530
Wilkin483
Aitkin471
Norman450
Wadena450
Hubbard420
Mahnomen351
Big Stone320
Stevens310
Marshall300
Lake280
Red Lake280
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61307

Reported Deaths: 1084
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12792222
Woodbury402856
Black Hawk364173
Johnson321826
Linn287393
Dallas230638
Scott211119
Story207916
Dubuque196636
Buena Vista182212
Marshall160629
Pottawattamie156534
Wapello105348
Webster9938
Muscatine94351
Sioux8523
Crawford8123
Cerro Gordo78620
Clinton7589
Warren7425
Plymouth67218
Tama61029
Jasper55630
Wright5131
Des Moines5115
Marion4240
Dickinson4175
Louisa39214
Lee3535
Carroll3362
Boone3354
Washington33011
Franklin29216
Bremer2827
Hamilton2782
Clay2362
Henry2354
Clarke2313
Hardin2211
Emmet2177
Shelby2121
Floyd2093
Mahaska20818
Winneshiek1981
Jackson1931
Benton1891
Delaware1893
Butler1822
Poweshiek1818
Clayton1753
Allamakee1724
Buchanan1701
Guthrie1665
Jones1652
Madison1602
Winnebago1547
Humboldt1512
Hancock1492
Cedar1471
Harrison1421
Lyon1412
Cherokee1351
Fayette1341
Pocahontas1282
Mills1221
Grundy1201
Howard1202
Calhoun1172
Kossuth1170
Jefferson1160
Cass1122
Palo Alto1110
Iowa1091
Taylor1081
Page1070
Monona1061
Sac1050
Chickasaw970
Monroe968
Van Buren951
Lucas935
Mitchell930
Osceola930
Union933
Davis802
Worth780
Appanoose763
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Keokuk551
Greene540
Adair481
Wayne452
Decatur430
Ida380
Audubon371
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned110
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 88°
Nice weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 8/29

Image

CARES Act funding available for Dodge County businesses.

Image

More calls for help at Rochester women's shelter

Image

Sports Insider 2020: It's good to be King

Image

Smith Introduces Bill to Make Coronavirus Vaccine Free

Image

Iowa legislator wants EPA rollback to end

Image

Bars to close in 6 Iowa counties

Image

Town Hall on Political Activism

Image

Tie-Dye Event Makes Masks Fun

Image

From baseball mode to football mode

Community Events