Clear
BREAKING NEWS Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders bars and nightclubs to close in 6 counties Full Story

Another 1 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week

Another 1 million American workers filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the...

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 8:39 AM
Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Another 1 million American workers filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The report met economists' expectations, and was a small decline from the prior week, but the report was still somewhat of a disappointment. So far, we've only seen one week — at the start of August — with fewer than a million claims since March, when the pandemic started to take its toll on America's job market.

Continued jobless claims, which count people filing at least two weeks in a row, stood at 14.5 million on a seasonally adjusted basis. The on-going decline in continued claims is a good sign that some people who lost their jobs in this crisis are returning to work.

Without the seasonal adjustments, which smooth out the data in normal times but are a distortion during the pandemic, the picture looks slightly different but not necessarily better: initial unadjusted claims stood at 821,591 last week. But, on top of that, 607,806 Americans -- more than in the prior week -- filed claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, one of the programs Congress devised to help workers who don't have access to the regular government programs, such as the self-employed. That brings the total of unadjusted first-time claims to 1.4 million.

All in all, 27 million American workers filed for some form of jobless assistance under various government programs during the week ending August 8, representing a decrease of around 1 million claims -- but still highlighting that this jobs crisis remains in full force.

Congress' weekly supplemental $600 in jobless aid expired at the end of July, and lawmakers haven't been able to agree another round since. Meanwhile President Donald Trump signed an executive order, diverting funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for additional weekly benefits worth $300. States can add another $100 for a total $400 supplement, but many have said they can't afford that.

The Trump administration and some Republican lawmakers have claimed that the $600-a-week benefits have paid many Americans more than they would have made on their jobs. The supplemental benefit has kept people from rejoining the labor force, they argued.

'So far there is no indication yet that the expiration of an extra $600 per week in UI benefits at the end of July 31 has led to a big drop in unemployment,' said PNC's chief economist Gus Faucher in emailed comments.

Deep economic dive

In addition to the Labor Department report, the Bureau of Economic Analysis also published its second estimate of second-quarter US gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of the economy.

GDP registered its worst collapse on record between April and June as the effect from the pandemic lockdown was in full force. The revised drop is an annualized 31.7% economic contraction, compared with the initial estimate 32.9%. Even with this tiny improvement, the second quarter was still the worst one on record for America's economy.

The GDP update included corporate profits, which decreased by $227 billion in the quarter. That was a significant decline, but it was less than in the first three months of the year. The pandemic lockdown straddled the first and second quarters, beginning in March with restrictions starting to loosen in April.

In the current, third quarter, GDP growth is expected to roar back. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta predicts the economy to grow at an annual rate of 25.6% between July and September. That's good news, no doubt. But against the backdrop of millions of people still relying on government aid to make ends meet, it leaves a bitter aftertaste.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71236

Reported Deaths: 1840
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22044873
Ramsey8783291
Dakota5427110
Anoka4447119
Stearns314521
Washington271553
Olmsted194724
Scott189229
Nobles183313
Mower11623
Rice11518
Wright11246
Blue Earth10955
Carver10574
Sherburne84913
Clay83640
St. Louis79023
Kandiyohi7801
Lyon4513
Todd4442
Nicollet41315
Watonwan4134
Steele4012
Freeborn3901
Benton3623
McLeod3441
Le Sueur3392
Winona31517
Beltrami3051
Crow Wing29016
Chisago2811
Otter Tail2574
Goodhue2449
Waseca2262
Martin2226
Cottonwood1950
Polk1864
Becker1812
Carlton1791
Pipestone1759
Itasca17312
Isanti1680
Douglas1481
Dodge1470
Pine1420
Murray1391
Chippewa1291
Unassigned12746
Sibley1232
Brown1132
Wabasha1130
Morrison1101
Faribault1090
Rock990
Cass983
Meeker972
Jackson910
Mille Lacs893
Koochiching873
Fillmore830
Pennington771
Renville726
Yellow Medicine681
Houston660
Roseau640
Kanabec634
Lincoln630
Pope600
Swift601
Grant554
Redwood470
Aitkin461
Norman450
Wilkin453
Wadena440
Hubbard410
Mahnomen331
Big Stone320
Marshall300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens270
Traverse210
Clearwater180
Lac qui Parle130
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 58632

Reported Deaths: 1064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk12080221
Woodbury400854
Black Hawk357672
Johnson293924
Linn282892
Dallas216736
Scott205919
Dubuque193836
Story185416
Buena Vista182212
Marshall159429
Pottawattamie154134
Wapello104246
Muscatine93948
Sioux8343
Crawford8043
Clinton7288
Cerro Gordo72620
Webster7128
Warren6795
Plymouth65416
Tama60029
Jasper53630
Wright4961
Des Moines4794
Dickinson4095
Louisa38614
Marion3760
Boone3264
Lee3265
Carroll3232
Washington32011
Franklin28016
Bremer2747
Hamilton2482
Clay2352
Clarke2243
Emmet2167
Henry2154
Hardin2141
Shelby2111
Mahaska20318
Winneshiek1961
Floyd1913
Jackson1871
Delaware1853
Benton1841
Poweshiek1788
Clayton1723
Butler1712
Allamakee1694
Buchanan1661
Jones1642
Guthrie1605
Madison1512
Winnebago1496
Cedar1461
Harrison1401
Lyon1402
Hancock1392
Cherokee1311
Fayette1301
Pocahontas1242
Mills1201
Grundy1161
Howard1152
Kossuth1150
Jefferson1100
Iowa1091
Cass1072
Page1070
Palo Alto1070
Taylor1070
Monona1051
Calhoun1042
Sac1030
Humboldt1012
Chickasaw940
Mitchell930
Monroe938
Osceola920
Union913
Lucas855
Davis782
Worth760
Appanoose703
Montgomery704
Fremont550
Greene520
Keokuk521
Van Buren491
Adair431
Ida390
Wayne392
Decatur380
Audubon361
Ringgold301
Adams200
Unassigned170
Rochester
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Storms on the way Thursday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New ice cream shop set to open in Kasson

Image

Oronocco sisters open anti-racist lending library

Image

Cross country runners adapt to changes

Image

New coach, familiar face for Mohawks football

Image

Laptop shortage throws curve ball at teachers

Image

Mason City Schools unveil covid plan

Image

Cerro Gordo Co. Coronavirus Update

Image

When Will Downtown Rochester Construction End?

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Temperature Scanner for students

Community Events