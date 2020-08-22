Clear

Biden says he would shut down US to stop coronavirus if scientists recommended it

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, if elected, he would be willi...

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, if elected, he would be willing to shut down the country again should there be a second wave of coronavirus in the US and scientists recommend the move to slow its spread.

'I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists,' the former vice president told ABC News' David Muir during a joint interview with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris set to air in full Sunday night.

Biden said he would 'be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives, because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus.'

He called it the 'fundamental flaw' of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 175,000 Americans.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

'In order to keep the country running and moving, and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus,' Biden told ABC. 'You have to deal with the virus.'

On Saturday evening, Trump responded on Twitter and mischaracterized Biden's remarks, not mentioning Biden's qualification that he would shut down the country if scientists made the recommendation.

'Despite biggest ever job gains and a V shaped recovery, Joe Biden said, 'I would shut it down', referring to our Country. He has no clue!' Trump said.

Biden and his campaign have continued to hammer President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

'The President keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear. He keeps waiting for a miracle,' Biden said in his acceptance speech during Thursday's Democratic National Convention. 'Well, I have news for him: no miracle is coming.'

Biden has also called for governors to implement mask mandates for the next three months.

His proposals also include hiring 100,000 people for a national contact tracing effort and pouring $25 billion into the manufacturing and distribution of a vaccine.

Trump responded to Biden's proposals by accusing him of rejecting a 'scientific approach in favor of locking all Americans in their basements for months on end.'

'At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus, ignoring the scientific evidence and putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence,' Trump told reporters at the White House last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68133

Reported Deaths: 1799
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21270862
Ramsey8412282
Dakota5118109
Anoka4229116
Stearns304821
Washington252151
Olmsted189024
Nobles181211
Scott180527
Mower11473
Rice11108
Wright10436
Blue Earth10345
Carver9994
Clay81240
Sherburne80911
Kandiyohi7591
St. Louis72521
Todd4392
Lyon4373
Nicollet40214
Watonwan3963
Steele3842
Freeborn3831
Benton3463
Le Sueur3022
Winona29417
McLeod2931
Beltrami2871
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2471
Goodhue2339
Otter Tail2334
Martin2166
Waseca2021
Cottonwood1940
Polk1724
Becker1711
Pipestone1709
Carlton1651
Isanti1600
Itasca15512
Douglas1491
Dodge1440
Pine1360
Unassigned13646
Murray1331
Chippewa1271
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1032
Sibley1012
Faribault980
Rock950
Meeker912
Cass883
Jackson880
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville705
Houston650
Lincoln620
Yellow Medicine590
Roseau580
Swift581
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec494
Redwood450
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin433
Hubbard400
Wadena340
Mahnomen321
Big Stone300
Marshall300
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens230
Traverse210
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle110
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55171

Reported Deaths: 1022
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11546214
Woodbury390254
Black Hawk348769
Linn270190
Johnson237024
Dallas207335
Scott197018
Dubuque188535
Buena Vista181112
Marshall155528
Story153116
Pottawattamie149131
Wapello99143
Muscatine92148
Crawford7763
Sioux7573
Cerro Gordo70020
Webster6888
Warren6324
Clinton6255
Plymouth59815
Tama58229
Jasper51429
Wright4901
Dickinson3995
Des Moines3942
Louisa38214
Washington31610
Boone3103
Carroll2862
Franklin27316
Marion2680
Bremer2607
Hamilton2442
Lee2335
Clay2291
Clarke2153
Emmet2107
Hardin2081
Shelby2051
Henry1974
Floyd1833
Benton1811
Jackson1771
Poweshiek1758
Allamakee1654
Buchanan1641
Winneshiek1611
Delaware1592
Guthrie1565
Mahaska15618
Butler1512
Clayton1473
Jones1462
Madison1442
Cedar1431
Winnebago1392
Lyon1322
Harrison1311
Hancock1302
Cherokee1251
Pocahontas1212
Fayette1200
Mills1121
Kossuth1100
Grundy1081
Page1050
Taylor1050
Iowa1041
Palo Alto1040
Cass1032
Monona1011
Jefferson1000
Calhoun982
Sac980
Humboldt972
Osceola900
Union903
Monroe898
Mitchell880
Chickasaw840
Howard830
Lucas794
Davis742
Worth740
Montgomery684
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk461
Greene450
Van Buren451
Adair421
Ida340
Audubon321
Decatur320
Wayne312
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Warm & Muggy Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather

Image

Restoring the George Floyd Mural in Rochester

Image

Opening a Restaurant During the Pandemic

Image

Million Dollar Shootout tees off

Image

2nd Street reopens in Rochester

Image

Builders struggle to find lumber

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp with social distancing measures

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Virgil's ends boycott

Image

Mayo study on convalescent plasma

Community Events