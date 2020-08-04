Clear

Pregnant woman and unborn child die in shooting in Iowa

Click here for updates on this story...

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 11:48 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2020 11:51 AM
Posted By: KCCI

Click here for updates on this story

    ANKENY, IA (KCCI) -- Ankeny police confirmed Tuesday morning that a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a shooting overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at WoodSpring Suites at 6703 SE Bellagio Drive, right near Interstate 35.

Police confirmed the woman was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Police did not release any specific information on the suspect but did say there is a man at large. They said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

“We are following several leads and interviewing multiple people to determine exactly what happened,” Sgt. Corey Schneden said. “We believe it’s an isolated incident and no one else is in danger.”

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 56560

Reported Deaths: 1656
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin18009819
Ramsey6944261
Dakota3991103
Anoka3365113
Stearns283120
Washington191743
Nobles17466
Olmsted162923
Scott139014
Mower10812
Rice9998
Blue Earth8525
Wright8135
Carver7792
Clay74540
Kandiyohi6761
Sherburne6497
St. Louis43619
Todd4202
Lyon4163
Freeborn3541
Steele3301
Nicollet31213
Benton3063
Watonwan2980
Winona24716
Crow Wing21313
Martin2045
Le Sueur2011
Beltrami1930
Chisago1791
Goodhue1768
Otter Tail1763
Cottonwood1710
Becker1431
Pipestone1439
Unassigned14040
McLeod1380
Itasca13212
Polk1313
Douglas1300
Waseca1280
Pine1270
Carlton1250
Dodge1230
Murray1221
Isanti1100
Chippewa981
Brown852
Faribault830
Meeker832
Morrison831
Wabasha810
Sibley792
Koochiching743
Rock740
Pennington721
Jackson700
Mille Lacs653
Fillmore610
Renville595
Cass582
Lincoln540
Swift521
Grant491
Yellow Medicine490
Roseau460
Pope430
Houston390
Norman340
Redwood300
Kanabec291
Hubbard280
Marshall280
Wilkin283
Aitkin270
Mahnomen231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Red Lake200
Lake180
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson40
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 45774

Reported Deaths: 883
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9723203
Woodbury365151
Black Hawk300362
Linn210887
Johnson193315
Dallas178935
Buena Vista178512
Scott159312
Dubuque153729
Marshall138924
Pottawattamie121723
Story110914
Wapello84932
Muscatine82648
Webster7255
Crawford7193
Sioux5952
Cerro Gordo57617
Tama53729
Warren5281
Jasper45524
Plymouth4438
Wright4431
Louisa37914
Dickinson3754
Clinton3173
Washington28710
Hamilton2411
Boone2282
Franklin2205
Bremer1877
Clarke1863
Carroll1811
Emmet1791
Clay1711
Hardin1650
Shelby1611
Marion1530
Allamakee1514
Poweshiek1468
Benton1431
Jackson1411
Des Moines1392
Mahaska13617
Floyd1292
Guthrie1265
Jones1242
Cedar1201
Hancock1172
Butler1142
Henry1133
Pocahontas1131
Buchanan1111
Lyon1020
Madison1022
Clayton983
Cherokee971
Harrison970
Lee953
Taylor930
Humboldt921
Delaware901
Monona900
Iowa891
Winneshiek851
Calhoun822
Mills820
Fayette810
Sac810
Palo Alto790
Kossuth780
Jefferson770
Osceola770
Mitchell760
Page760
Winnebago760
Grundy741
Union701
Monroe677
Worth610
Chickasaw510
Cass481
Davis481
Howard480
Lucas454
Montgomery433
Appanoose423
Greene380
Fremont350
Van Buren321
Keokuk301
Ida290
Audubon281
Decatur220
Adair210
Ringgold211
Adams160
Wayne161
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Some more rain in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 8/4

Image

Driving schools adjust to virtual classes

Image

Back to school listening session for Rochester parents

Image

New Location for Day Center

Image

Looking Ahead: Relay for Life on Sat.

Image

Rochester Awards CARES Act Funding

Image

Ballot Question About Park Funding

Image

School District to Implement Mask Mandate

Image

Honkers fall short to Willmar

Image

A fitting farewell to a member of greatest generation

Community Events