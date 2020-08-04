Pregnant woman and unborn child die in shooting in Iowa

Click here for updates on this story

ANKENY, IA (KCCI) -- Ankeny police confirmed Tuesday morning that a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a shooting overnight.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at WoodSpring Suites at 6703 SE Bellagio Drive, right near Interstate 35.

Police confirmed the woman was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Police did not release any specific information on the suspect but did say there is a man at large. They said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

“We are following several leads and interviewing multiple people to determine exactly what happened,” Sgt. Corey Schneden said. “We believe it’s an isolated incident and no one else is in danger.”

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman.

