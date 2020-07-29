Clear

State of Congress' stimulus negotiations: 'We're in different universes right now'

The negotiators responsible for brokering a sweeping deal to keep tens of millions of people...

Posted: Jul 29, 2020 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

The negotiators responsible for brokering a sweeping deal to keep tens of millions of people from losing federal unemployment benefits, all while keeping the economy as the coronavirus resurges in various places across the country, are currently at the "airing our differences" phase of talks.

One person involved told CNN last night: "We're in different universes right now."

The weekly $600 federal unemployment enhancement expires in 48 hours.

Bottom line: Contrary to where things currently sit, there are solutions here. People involved in the talks -- most of whom are veterans of a half-dozen or more extremely high stakes deadline negotiations -- acknowledge there are deal points here that can be reached. But they also make clear neither side is anywhere near moving towards those points at the moment.

What to watch: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will return to the Capitol Wednesday to meet again with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, emerging from a more than hour-long meeting with the top White House negotiators, said the message Democrats have received is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "really doesn't want to get an agreement made."

Pelosi was responding to McConnell's insistence that he is unwilling to negotiate on the draft liability protections proposal that Senate Republicans introduced on Monday.

McConnell, in an interview on CNBC on Tuesday, said Republicans are "not negotiating over liability protections."

Pelosi described the meeting with Meadows and Mnuchin as an effort at "airing our differences. There's discovery and understanding on where there might be opportunity or not."

Mnuchin, on his way to McConnell's office, said conversations are ongoing, but "we still have a lot work to do on where we are."

Meadows, asked if negotiators were getting closer, responded: "I don't know that I would characterize it as getting closer."

Major sticking points: Talks are still at their topline stages, but Democrats aren't budging on the $600 federal unemployment enhancement, nor the nearly $1 trillion for state and local funding. McConnell has made his position known on liability. And while those are the big picture issues, as one person involved put it: "We haven't really even gotten to the granular stuff yet."

How things are really going

Pelosi and Schumer requested Mnuchin and Meadows ask McConnell if he was serious about not being willing to negotiate on the liability protections proposal. Pelosi's office is a couple hundred feet away from McConnell's, just across the Rotunda. As far as we're aware, both leaders also have telephones. This is, to be sure, not a great sign of the current dynamics.

Also not great: Meadows has shifted from football to baseball metaphors in describing where talks stand. One problem: baseball games can technically go on -- forever, so long as nobody has more runs after the bottom of an inning. At least with football the field is firmly 100 yards. Meadows said talks are currently in the second inning. He did not specify whether he expected this to be a nine-inning, or extra innings, affair.

The negotiating dynamics

McConnell, at his weekly press conference, made official that Meadows and Mnuchin would be leading the talks with Democrats. For a senator who has been at the center of so many major deals over the years, it's a noticeable step back and one that tracks closely to how he's operated through much of the coronavirus response legislation. On its face, Mnuchin has the best relationship with Pelosi among Republicans and one person involved made clear that Trump wants Mnuchin out front on this.

But it's also a reflection of where McConnell's conference sits at the moment -- as he put it Tuesday: "all over the lot." The Kentucky Republican is constrained with what he can do right now and his members are extremely frustrated and all over the map. For now, Senate GOP leadership is working with their members to get a better sense of what the rank-and-file may want or need in any final deal. Make no mistake, McConnell will be kept up to date in real time on talks, his staff will be involved every step of the way and he'll have his stamp on any final agreement. But for the moment, he's not in the room and in the meantime, the center of gravity is in Pelosi's office.

Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans are all over the place right now and the frustration is palpable. Rank-and-file senators say they are out of the loop, uncomfortable with the price tag already and extremely wary of the direction talks will head now that Democrats are involved. "Nobody trusts Mnuchin," one Republican senator told CNN.

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, was even more brutal in his assessment, called Mnuchin one of two "big government Democrats" (Pelosi being the other) who were "playing gross games with your kids' money."

Senate Republicans have griped about Mnuchin for months, warned the White House not to have him lead this round of negotiations and have long been convinced that he gave away too much in past talks with Pelosi. But that was always done quietly. The frustration is now spilling out into public view.

And yet: President Trump, in his press conference on Tuesday, made a point of noting that Mnuchin was doing a great job and can bridge the gap between Republicans and Democrats. As far as Mnuchin's standing goes, that's really all that matters at this point.

The President's comments

It came across as a throwaway line from a president who hadn't fully engaged in the relief package talks yet -- President Trump calling the Senate GOP proposal "sort of semi-irrelevant" given it had to be reconciled with Democrats.

It was not viewed as a throwaway line among Senate Republicans and staff, many of whom worked for weeks on putting that proposal together, only to have it delayed for days by specific White House requests, some of which (see: FBI Building, $1.75 billion) only served to turn into a messaging nightmare for the proposal.

GOP senators and aides involved in the process made clear, repeatedly over the course of the week, sources say, that the offer represented an opening bid and it was important just to get something on the table, not to get hung up on technical details that would only serve to make future talks more difficult. But the White House insisted -- and delayed its roll-out by four days even with the unemployment benefit expiration loomed.

Now the President says publicly he disagrees with pieces of that proposal, but it doesn't matter anyway because that proposal is "semi-irrelevant."

It's not a secret that GOP senators are not currently in a good place on this process. But according to several last night, the President's comments only served to twist the knife of the last few days.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52281

Reported Deaths: 1620
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16661808
Ramsey6416254
Dakota3565102
Anoka3083112
Stearns274219
Nobles17286
Washington172342
Olmsted153121
Scott121711
Mower10542
Rice9568
Blue Earth7834
Wright7345
Clay71739
Carver6932
Kandiyohi6481
Sherburne5875
Lyon4103
Todd4102
Freeborn3441
St. Louis33218
Steele3151
Watonwan2930
Benton2903
Nicollet27113
Winona22816
Martin1965
Le Sueur1871
Unassigned18640
Crow Wing16612
Cottonwood1590
Goodhue1598
Beltrami1570
Chisago1561
Otter Tail1552
Pipestone1368
Pine1220
Itasca12112
Dodge1180
McLeod1180
Murray1181
Douglas1170
Polk1173
Waseca1170
Carlton1150
Becker1141
Isanti1010
Chippewa901
Meeker812
Morrison791
Faribault750
Sibley742
Brown732
Wabasha700
Jackson650
Pennington651
Rock620
Koochiching603
Fillmore570
Lincoln530
Renville534
Swift511
Mille Lacs503
Cass452
Yellow Medicine430
Grant411
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman310
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin243
Kanabec231
Big Stone210
Hubbard210
Mahnomen201
Wadena200
Clearwater150
Stevens150
Lake140
Red Lake90
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42815

Reported Deaths: 838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9126193
Woodbury357547
Black Hawk288662
Linn187787
Johnson178112
Buena Vista177712
Dallas167734
Scott150011
Dubuque138426
Marshall131623
Story105711
Pottawattamie105419
Wapello80831
Muscatine77846
Crawford7023
Webster6575
Sioux5681
Cerro Gordo55216
Tama52429
Warren4781
Jasper43924
Wright4311
Plymouth4178
Louisa37414
Dickinson3614
Washington28110
Clinton2472
Hamilton2281
Boone2191
Franklin1753
Bremer1697
Carroll1681
Clay1671
Clarke1613
Emmet1481
Allamakee1454
Hardin1390
Shelby1390
Marion1380
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1322
Poweshiek1288
Jackson1260
Guthrie1225
Benton1171
Jones1121
Pocahontas1121
Cedar1101
Henry1073
Hancock1062
Butler992
Cherokee961
Floyd962
Buchanan941
Taylor930
Lyon910
Monona880
Madison872
Clayton843
Harrison840
Humboldt841
Delaware801
Lee802
Iowa781
Calhoun762
Sac760
Mitchell750
Osceola750
Fayette720
Jefferson720
Kossuth720
Winneshiek721
Mills700
Winnebago690
Grundy661
Monroe667
Union661
Palo Alto650
Page560
Worth510
Chickasaw480
Davis481
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Greene370
Appanoose363
Cass360
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon251
Fremont250
Van Buren241
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne141
Adams130
Unassigned80
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Community Events