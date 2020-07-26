Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Republicans to include $1,200 checks and smaller federal unemployment aid in new stimulus proposal

White House officials and Senate Republicans are finalizing a bill that would offer $1,200 checks to many Americans and that would not renew the full unemplo...

Posted: Jul 26, 2020 11:17 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

White House officials and Senate Republicans are finalizing a bill that would offer $1,200 checks to many Americans and that would not renew the full unemployment insurance enhancement as part of a proposal for the next stimulus bill set to be unveiled Monday, several top administration officials said Sunday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNN's Jake Tapper on 'State of the Union' that $1,200 checks to Americans will be part of the new recovery package, in addition to reemployment bonuses, retention bonuses and tax credits for small businesses and restaurants.

Kudlow also said the Republican proposal will lengthen the federal eviction moratorium that is lapsing. The $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits that many Americans have relied upon is also expiring this week.

The new provisions are slated to be unveiled on Monday, in hopes of replacing benefits that officials characterized as potentially incentivizing recipients not to return to work. 'We want to move forward quickly, the bill will be introduced Monday, we are prepared to act quickly,' Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on 'Fox News Sunday.'

Kudlow told Tapper that 'we have had a flood of inquiries and phone calls and complaints that small stores and businesses and restaurants can't hire people back.'

'They went too far,' he continued. 'Maybe last March, it was necessary for that, but really the consequences of people not returning to work ... we want to pay folks to go back to work.'

The enhancement was designed to keep laid-off people at home instead of out looking for work during the pandemic-fueled lockdowns and has helped millions pay the rent, buy groceries and cover other bills. But it has also kept some workers on the sidelines -- creating headaches for employers trying to get back up and running, even as new coronavirus surges complicate state reopenings.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been divided about whether to extend the federal boost, with Democrats saying it should be extended into next year because the economy is still weak and the unemployed say they are having trouble finding positions, as well as childcare.

Republicans, however, are concerned that such generous payments may deter people from going back to their jobs, which would slow the economic recovery.

And even as Republicans are gearing up to release their coronavirus stimulus bill, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham had a stark prediction for an upcoming vote on such legislation.

'Half the Republicans are going to vote no to any Phase 4 package, that's just a fact,' Graham said in an interview on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures,' though he noted, 'I think we will come together before August the 5th to get this done.'

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on ABC's 'This Week' that 'the original benefits will not' be in the new bill, adding that 'the original unemployment benefits actually paid people to stay home.'

The chief of staff also confirmed he and Mnuchin are returning to Capitol Hill on Sunday to continue going over details of the bill.

Meadows said the proposal will involve offering enhanced unemployment benefits that would replace a laid-off worker's wages up to 70%, although he acknowledged challenges some states will face in administering such a complicated benefit. He said he has worked with Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia to ensure 'antiquated computers' in some state benefit offices don't stop people from receiving their benefits.

Related: These 12 charts show the economic recovery is on pause

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Republicans' potential benefit change on Sunday, saying on CBS' 'Face the Nation' that she would prefer to see enhanced unemployment benefits paid at a flat rate, not as a portion of a worker's lost wages as Republicans are preparing to propose.

'Let me just say: the reason we had $600 was its simplicity,' Pelosi said, noting that calculating 70% of someone's lost earnings would be difficult for administrators. 'Why don't we just keep it simple? Unemployment benefits and the enhancement... is so essential right now.'

Pelosi declined to say whether Democrats would be willing to accept an unemployment insurance enhancement that is lower than $600.

'We've been anxious to negotiate for two months and 10 days,' Pelosi said, criticizing Republicans for taking so long to propose another stimulus package.

'We can't go home without it, but it's so sad that people should have this uncertainty in their lives,' she said.

Administration officials dropped a push for the payroll tax cut that President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded after failing to secure support for it from enough Senate Republicans and after acknowledging it was a non-starter for Democrats.

'I would have preferred a payroll tax cut on top of that check, but be that as it may, politically it doesn't work but the check is there,' Kudlow said on 'State of the Union.'

When asked whether the change in benefits could harm the economy by jeopardizing those facing bills and evictions, Kudlow said that the combination of unemployment benefits capped at 70% of wages, reemployment bonuses and retention tax credit bonuses is 'going to more than offset any of this.'

'The trick here is going back to work,' he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 50291

Reported Deaths: 1611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16067806
Ramsey6164253
Dakota3386102
Anoka2950111
Stearns271219
Nobles17256
Washington163141
Olmsted149721
Scott114411
Mower10352
Rice9448
Blue Earth7503
Clay69739
Wright6925
Carver6432
Kandiyohi6331
Sherburne4995
Todd4072
Lyon3953
Freeborn3361
St. Louis31917
Steele3061
Watonwan2880
Benton2833
Nicollet26213
Winona20716
Martin1925
Le Sueur1741
Unassigned16640
Cottonwood1580
Goodhue1578
Crow Wing15212
Chisago1471
Beltrami1460
Otter Tail1461
Pipestone1308
Pine1210
Dodge1180
Itasca11612
McLeod1150
Murray1151
Douglas1130
Carlton1120
Waseca1110
Polk1083
Becker1010
Isanti990
Chippewa871
Meeker792
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley712
Brown702
Wabasha650
Jackson640
Pennington621
Rock600
Koochiching553
Fillmore530
Lincoln510
Mille Lacs503
Swift481
Renville464
Cass412
Yellow Medicine400
Grant361
Houston340
Roseau340
Pope310
Norman300
Redwood280
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Hubbard180
Mahnomen171
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake130
Traverse90
Red Lake80
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 41776

Reported Deaths: 825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8985191
Woodbury353947
Black Hawk283861
Linn180087
Buena Vista177412
Johnson173510
Dallas165034
Scott145811
Dubuque134026
Marshall128522
Story103511
Pottawattamie102718
Wapello78131
Muscatine76446
Crawford6933
Webster5815
Sioux5571
Cerro Gordo52316
Tama51929
Warren4571
Jasper42722
Wright4271
Plymouth4086
Louisa37413
Dickinson3554
Washington2779
Clinton2212
Hamilton2171
Boone2121
Franklin1673
Clay1651
Bremer1647
Carroll1611
Clarke1613
Allamakee1444
Emmet1391
Shelby1330
Mahaska13217
Hardin1290
Marion1290
Des Moines1272
Poweshiek1238
Jackson1200
Guthrie1185
Pocahontas1111
Benton1101
Cedar1091
Jones1061
Henry1043
Hancock1022
Floyd952
Cherokee941
Butler932
Lyon890
Buchanan881
Taylor880
Monona860
Madison852
Harrison820
Clayton783
Mitchell760
Delaware751
Sac750
Osceola740
Iowa731
Calhoun722
Fayette720
Humboldt721
Kossuth720
Lee722
Jefferson710
Winneshiek691
Mills660
Winnebago660
Grundy651
Monroe657
Union641
Palo Alto620
Davis481
Worth480
Chickasaw450
Howard440
Page410
Lucas404
Greene370
Appanoose363
Cass360
Montgomery312
Ida280
Keokuk271
Audubon261
Fremont230
Van Buren231
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne131
Adams120
Unassigned80
Rochester
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Heat persists for one more day before a cold front sweeps through, bringing rounds of showers and storms Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota mask mandate takes effect Saturday

Image

Dave's 10p Weather 7-25

Image

First Responders EMT Motorcycle Ride

Image

Dave's 6p Weather 7-25

Image

Hovland commits to St. Cloud State

Image

Vaught named NIACC women's coach

Image

Dave's 10p Weather 7-24

Image

The nuances of distance learning

Image

Newman baseball starts title defense Saturday

Image

First-time gun purchases are on the rise

Community Events