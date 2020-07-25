Clear
More than a third of coronavirus patients feel symptoms for weeks, CDC says

Jeff and Catherine Carlton, parents of two sons with Covid-19 in Texas, spoke with CNN's Erin Burnett about their experiences dealing with the virus in their family.

Posted: Jul 25, 2020 6:22 AM
Posted By: CNN

Coronavirus symptoms can stick around for weeks, even in otherwise healthy people who don't have a severe case of the virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a grim new analysis.

The CDC surveyed 292 people who tested positive for the virus, and 35% said they still weren't back to their usual good health even two or three weeks after testing positive.

While older people were more likely to feel prolonged symptoms, even young adults without underlying conditions reported feeling unwell for a long period of time, the CDC said.

The new understanding into how the virus affects patients comes as more than 4.1 million cases of coronavirus cases and 145,546 deaths have been reported in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts have stressed the importance of testing to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus but have also said that people who do not show symptoms can spread of the virus.

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration announced an emergency use authorization for the first coronavirus test for asymptomatic cases -- and even people who think they aren't infected at all.

"FDA's authorization of the first diagnostic test to be used for anyone, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or have other exposure risk factors, is a step toward the type of broad screening that may help enable the reopening of schools and workplaces," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement Friday.

Vaccine could help, but is a long way off

For those hoping to reopen the US after the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines have been a beacon of hope.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he believes that hope is warranted and that a vaccine could stop the pandemic in its tracks, but he also doesn't believe that will happen until well into 2021.

"I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have (a) vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States," Fauci told the Washington Post's Bob Costa during a Post Live event.

Fauci noted that some companies have said they could have a vaccine available before the end of the year.

"I'm a little skeptical about that, but, you know, anything is possible," he told the Post.

Once a vaccine is found and made available, the public will need to agree to take it in order for it to be effective. Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Thomas Frieden said Friday that could be difficult.

"This is the first time we've had an anti-vaccine movement before we've had the vaccine," Frieden said in a podcast sponsored by the online news site Axios.

"There's already too much suspicion and hesitancy about vaccines, and the way to address that is to just say it like it is and be sure that we're saying what we're doing, when we're doing it, what we're learning, when we're learning it," said Frieden, who is now the president of Resolve to Save Lives.

States still setting records

Months into the US coronavirus pandemic, states across the nation are still setting new records for infections and deaths.

Oregon, which has mandated face coverings both indoors and outdoors, recorded nine new Covid-19 deaths Friday, its highest number since the outbreak began, according to the state's health department.

California also reported its highest number of deaths from coronavirus on Friday, with 159 in a single day, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 4,813 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday -- the highest number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period by the Georgia DPH since the pandemic began.

As cases rise, many local leaders are enforcing measures to protect against the virus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that dozens of bars and restaurants in the state face charges related to coronavirus violations just this week.

And Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional statewide restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants and alcohol sales Friday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases that are currently stressing the state's hospitals.

"We have over 1,600 new cases today. And that number is simply not sustainable. It pushes us towards almost 6,000 new cases in the last four days alone," the governor said at a news conference. "We have to do things a little bit differently. We have to be willing to make sacrifices as a state and as a people."

Fauci supports CDC's push to send kids back to school

The CDC released guidance Thursday pushing hard for schools to reopen, and Fauci called them "a sound set of guidelines.

"I think the CDC has put some good guidance down. I just took a quick look at them before I started in on the program, which was sent to me by my colleagues at the CDC. So I think it's a sound set of guidelines," Fauci told Costa during the Post Live interview.

The guidelines point to studies showing that children are not at high risk of severe symptoms from coronavirus, as well as to studies showing younger children may not be important vectors for the spread of the virus.

"There's still a lot to learn about what the prevalence and incidence of infection is in children," Fauci said.

Fauci added the National Institutes of Health has a study underway that is looking at 2,000 families to find, among other things, how frequently children get infected and if they transmit it to adults. It's expected to produce results by December, he said.

"Even though we have some information about that, we still need more," Fauci said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49488

Reported Deaths: 1606
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15810805
Ramsey6070253
Dakota3324102
Anoka2903111
Stearns269519
Nobles17216
Washington159741
Olmsted148721
Scott111910
Mower10292
Rice9348
Blue Earth7353
Clay69239
Wright6754
Carver6392
Kandiyohi6331
Sherburne4905
Todd4072
Lyon3933
Freeborn3331
St. Louis30817
Steele3011
Watonwan2860
Benton2783
Nicollet25213
Winona19716
Martin1925
Le Sueur1681
Cottonwood1550
Goodhue1558
Crow Wing15212
Otter Tail1451
Unassigned14240
Chisago1411
Pipestone1286
Beltrami1220
Pine1210
Dodge1180
McLeod1150
Itasca11412
Carlton1110
Douglas1100
Murray1101
Waseca1070
Polk1053
Isanti970
Becker960
Chippewa871
Meeker782
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley732
Brown672
Wabasha640
Jackson610
Pennington601
Fillmore530
Lincoln510
Mille Lacs503
Koochiching493
Rock490
Swift471
Renville454
Yellow Medicine390
Cass352
Grant351
Roseau340
Houston330
Pope310
Norman280
Redwood280
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Mahnomen171
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Hubbard130
Lake130
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 41324

Reported Deaths: 825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8906191
Woodbury352547
Black Hawk280561
Buena Vista177312
Linn175487
Johnson172010
Dallas163734
Scott143411
Dubuque132426
Marshall127722
Story102611
Pottawattamie101618
Wapello77731
Muscatine75646
Crawford6893
Webster5785
Sioux5551
Tama51729
Cerro Gordo50916
Warren4421
Wright4261
Jasper42422
Plymouth4066
Louisa37413
Dickinson3554
Washington2769
Hamilton2151
Boone2101
Clinton2092
Clay1641
Franklin1633
Carroll1611
Clarke1583
Bremer1577
Allamakee1444
Emmet1381
Mahaska13117
Shelby1290
Des Moines1272
Marion1270
Hardin1240
Poweshiek1218
Guthrie1155
Jackson1130
Pocahontas1111
Benton1061
Cedar1061
Jones1061
Henry1033
Hancock982
Floyd962
Cherokee941
Butler892
Buchanan871
Lyon870
Taylor870
Monona850
Madison832
Harrison780
Sac760
Clayton743
Delaware741
Osceola740
Humboldt731
Calhoun722
Kossuth720
Mitchell720
Iowa711
Lee702
Fayette690
Jefferson690
Winneshiek671
Mills660
Grundy641
Winnebago640
Monroe637
Palo Alto620
Union611
Davis481
Worth470
Howard450
Chickasaw440
Page410
Lucas394
Greene370
Cass350
Appanoose343
Montgomery302
Ida270
Keokuk271
Audubon241
Fremont220
Van Buren221
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Wayne131
Adams120
Unassigned30
