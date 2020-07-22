Clear

US returns to 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a day and officials warn pandemic will only get worse

At least 1,000 American deaths linked to the coro...

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 6:33 AM
Posted By: CNN

At least 1,000 American deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, and the spread shows no sign of slowing down.

The harrowing death toll comes as states across the country report record-breaking numbers of new cases. More governors are making masks a requirement as overwhelmed testing labs and hospitals are raising alarm. And officials are debating whether to send children back to school in person.

The only other time this month the country crossed the threshold of 1,000 reported deaths was July 7, with 1,195 reported fatalities. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, a quarter of all days this year have seen a US death toll exceeding 1,000.

Experts say the virus is now running rampant within American communities, and new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also show infections could be more than 10 times higher than the number of reported cases in some parts of the US. At least 27 states have hit the pause button on their reopening plans or set new restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.

But President Donald Trump said Tuesday the pandemic is likely to "unfortunately get worse before it gets better," a prediction that's been echoed by other experts who have shared a bleak outlook on the next few months in the country.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the fall and winter will likely be "one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health."

Your coronavirus questions, answered

Where cases are surging

While some US leaders, including the President, have pinned the spike in coronavirus numbers on increased testing, it's actually the prevalence of the disease that's causing cases to climb.

A CNN analysis of testing data from the Covid Tracking Project reveals that the positive test rate -- indicated by the average number of positive test results out of 1,000 tests performed -- has increased significantly in many states that have seen the largest increases in new cases in recent weeks, including Florida, Arizona, Texas and Georgia.

Florida, for instance, saw an average rate of 35 positive results per 1,000 tests during the month of May. But in June, that number nearly tripled to 105. So far in July, the average rate has been 187 out of 1,000.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the state is on the "right course" in the fight against the virus.

"I think we will continue to see improvements, we just have to, particularly Floridians, have to continue doing the basic things," the governor said.

Over the weekend, nearly 50 hospitals across the state reported no ICU beds were left. The ICU bed availability statewide stood at about 15.98% on Tuesday, down from about 18.1% Monday.

Track the virus

Young people drive spread of cases in Los Angeles

California, the first state to shut down months ago, has now become a coronavirus hotspot, surpassing New York with the most coronavirus cases in the nation. Earlier this month, the governor shut down bars and indoor operations for restaurants and other businesses hoping to limit social gatherings in enclosed spaces.

In Los Angeles, the number of daily hospitalizations hit a new high for the fourth time in a week Monday, according to officials. Los Angeles County officials said Tuesday young people were driving the spread of the virus, with 57% of new cases reported in people under 41 years old.

"The tragedy of what we are witnessing is that many of our younger residents are interacting with each other and not adhering to the recommended prevention measures," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director, said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN earlier this week he was on the "brink" of issuing another stay-at-home order for the city, urging residents to avoid gatherings.

Why it's now hard to control the spread of Covid

With the high transmission levels of the virus, traditional contact tracing --- which health officials once said would be key in controlling the spread of the virus if cases were at manageable levels --- has now become "impractical and difficult to do," California Health Secretary Mark Ghaly said.

The state is working to refine strategies and continue to work with counties to build up their "tracing army," but Ghaly warns that "even a very robust contact tracing program will have a hard time reaching out to every single case."

Contact tracing is now harder all over the nation while testing results take days, according to the country's leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Quest Diagnostics, a leading commercial testing lab, said in a news release Monday that for some patients, testing results can take up to two weeks.

"The time frame from when you get a test to the time you get the results back is sometimes measured in a few days," Fauci said Tuesday.

"If that's the case, it kind of negates the purpose of the contract tracing because if you don't know if that person gets the results back at a period of time that's reasonable, 24 hours, 48 hours at the most ... that kind of really mitigates against getting a good tracing and a good isolation."

But challenges to control the spread also arise from ongoing debates surrounding face coverings. While at least 39 states have some time of mask requirement now in place, there are many leaders across the country who have resisted making masks mandatory.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp sued Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms last week over her decision to mandate masks in the city. Citing Georgia's situation, Sen. Elizabeth Warren appealed to the CDC director this week to request that the agency use its powers to implement and expand mask mandates.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague made masks a requirement in public places and in outdoor places when social distancing isn't possible, defying the state's governor who says cities have no authority to put mask mandates in place.

"The scientific data and evidence is clear. Face coverings and masks are a safe, effective way to get case numbers down," the mayor said.

These are the states that require masks

Here's what's at stake:

With the continuing spread, if you don't already know someone infected with Covid-19, officials have said that's likely to change in the coming weeks as the country's infections keep rising.

More than 150,000 Americans will die from the virus by August 8, according to an ensemble forecast published by the CDC.

The previous forecast, published July 9, projected roughly 147,000 coronavirus deaths by August 1.

The future of the pandemic in the country will also help determine what school will look like.

Trump has said he's pressuring governors to reopen schools in a push to reopen the country. But parents and educators have protested a return to class saying that while children may not get as sick from the virus, they can still contribute to transmission.

And several districts across the country have announced they'll only hold virtual classes for at least the first several weeks of the upcoming semester.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 47457

Reported Deaths: 1588
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15125802
Ramsey5825250
Dakota3138100
Anoka2752110
Stearns265919
Nobles17116
Washington151540
Olmsted143621
Scott10468
Mower10192
Rice9198
Blue Earth7012
Clay67839
Wright6474
Kandiyohi6221
Carver5962
Sherburne4575
Todd4052
Lyon3833
Freeborn3291
St. Louis29416
Steele2901
Watonwan2800
Benton2723
Nicollet23813
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1601
Goodhue1518
Cottonwood1500
Crow Wing13612
Otter Tail1321
Chisago1281
Pipestone1225
Pine1180
Beltrami1130
Dodge1130
McLeod1120
Unassigned11140
Carlton1050
Douglas1040
Itasca10312
Murray1030
Polk953
Waseca950
Isanti930
Chippewa871
Becker830
Meeker762
Morrison741
Faribault720
Sibley702
Brown602
Jackson600
Pennington600
Wabasha560
Lincoln510
Fillmore480
Mille Lacs472
Koochiching463
Swift461
Renville444
Rock440
Yellow Medicine370
Cass342
Grant331
Houston330
Roseau320
Pope270
Redwood270
Marshall230
Norman230
Wilkin233
Aitkin210
Big Stone210
Wadena200
Kanabec191
Mahnomen181
Clearwater140
Lake140
Stevens140
Hubbard120
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Cook20
Kittson20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39613

Reported Deaths: 805
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8557189
Woodbury349246
Black Hawk271761
Buena Vista175812
Johnson165110
Linn163887
Dallas158134
Scott133511
Dubuque123724
Marshall120621
Story97010
Pottawattamie94416
Wapello75731
Muscatine73945
Crawford6883
Webster5655
Sioux5380
Tama51129
Cerro Gordo45714
Warren4191
Wright4191
Jasper41418
Plymouth3866
Louisa37213
Dickinson3454
Washington2699
Hamilton2141
Boone1891
Clinton1842
Clay1611
Clarke1523
Carroll1451
Franklin1451
Allamakee1434
Bremer1417
Mahaska12917
Shelby1260
Emmet1200
Des Moines1172
Poweshiek1148
Marion1100
Hardin1090
Pocahontas1091
Guthrie1085
Cedar1031
Henry1003
Jackson1000
Jones1001
Benton971
Floyd952
Cherokee891
Butler852
Hancock852
Taylor830
Monona810
Lyon790
Buchanan771
Madison772
Sac750
Calhoun712
Harrison710
Kossuth710
Osceola710
Humboldt701
Iowa681
Jefferson680
Mitchell680
Delaware671
Fayette650
Lee632
Clayton623
Palo Alto620
Winneshiek621
Monroe617
Mills600
Winnebago590
Grundy581
Union561
Davis461
Worth460
Howard420
Chickasaw390
Lucas384
Page380
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass300
Ida260
Keokuk241
Montgomery232
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Adair200
Ringgold181
Unassigned160
Decatur150
Fremont140
Adams120
Wayne111
