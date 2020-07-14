Clear

It's official: The CDC wants you to wear a mask

The science shows face masks work both to protect the wearer and to protect others from coronavirus, and everyone needs to wear one when around other people...

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 8:17 PM
Posted By: CNN

The science shows face masks work both to protect the wearer and to protect others from coronavirus, and everyone needs to wear one when around other people in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Even cloth face masks help enough to be worthwhile, three top CDC officials said in a commentary published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

While community use of face coverings has increased substantially, particularly in jurisdictions with mandatory orders, resistance continues," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC's chief medical officer Dr. John Brooks and Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay Butler said in a joint editorial.

There is "ample evidence" that people who have no symptoms and may not realize they are infected may be driving the ongoing surge in infections, they wrote.

Redfield has been increasingly vocal about his support for the use of face masks.

Setting an example

"I'm glad to see the President wear a mask this week, and the Vice President," Redfield said during a webinar with JAMA. , "Clearly, in their situation, they can easily justify they don't need to because of all the testing around them, and they know they're not infected."

But Redfield added: "We need for them to set the example."

Redfield said in another webinar that masks will be key to opening schools.

"We're not defenseless against this virus. We actually have face coverings and I do think the more confidence that the American public has - that face coverings are not a symbol, but they're actually a very important preventive intervention that can really block this virus," he said during a Buck Institute briefing.

"We are getting more and more data so I can be more and more aggressive in relating that."

The CDC also published details on Tuesday of a study that found two hairdressers in Springfield, Missouri who were infected with coronavirus did not infect any of 139 clients they worked with, probably because they wore face masks.

"Covering mouths and noses with filtering materials serves two purposes: personal protection against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and source control to prevent exposing others to infectious microbes that may be expelled during respiration," the three officials wrote.

Even home-made, cloth masks help. "Cloth face coverings can substantially limit forward dispersion of exhaled respirations that contain potentially infectious respiratory particles in the 1- to 10-nanometer range that includes aerosol-sized particles, and recent research of household textiles' performance when used as source control suggests cloth face coverings may be able to do so with acceptable efficiency and breathability," they wrote.

"However, face covering is not needed all the time. It is probably safe for individuals and safe for others to drive alone or to walk or jog alone on an uncrowded route without a face covering," they advised.

"But when individuals choose to go out or must be close to others in public, a cloth face covering can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 from asymptomatic individuals or others."

Health experts need to spread the message, the CDC said. "Innovation is needed to extend their physical comfort and ease of use," they added.

"At this critical juncture when COVID-19 is resurging, broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty, a small sacrifice reliant on a highly effective low-tech solution that can help turn the tide favorably in national and global efforts against COVID-19."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said an early misstep in communication hurt the U.S. public's acceptance of masks.

At the beginning of the pandemic, health officials in the country were trying to make sure health care workers had enough personal protective equipment, including masks, as hospitals filled with Covid-19 patients.

"What got, I think, a little bit misrepresented in that message was not that it was just we wanted to preserve them, but they don't really work that well anyway," Fauci said in an interview with CNN on the Crooked Media podcast "America Dissected."

"That was the mistake, because in fact there's no doubt that wearing a mask is better than not having a mask for the general public."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42772

Reported Deaths: 1542
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13697791
Ramsey5313234
Dakota275396
Stearns253619
Anoka2458111
Nobles16946
Washington130641
Olmsted130220
Mower9872
Scott8994
Rice8928
Clay62038
Kandiyohi5951
Blue Earth5862
Wright5475
Carver5002
Todd4042
Sherburne3725
Lyon3512
Freeborn3140
Watonwan2720
Steele2501
Benton2423
St. Louis23816
Nicollet20712
Martin1755
Winona15015
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1361
Crow Wing11512
Otter Tail1151
Pine1150
Chisago1111
McLeod1030
Dodge990
Carlton940
Polk903
Unassigned8838
Pipestone864
Isanti830
Murray830
Chippewa811
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas740
Morrison691
Becker680
Meeker661
Faribault610
Jackson580
Sibley572
Beltrami550
Pennington540
Brown492
Wabasha430
Mille Lacs412
Renville373
Fillmore360
Rock350
Swift351
Grant320
Houston320
Yellow Medicine310
Roseau280
Lincoln250
Redwood250
Koochiching221
Wilkin223
Norman210
Cass202
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin160
Marshall160
Clearwater150
Mahnomen131
Pope130
Stevens110
Hubbard100
Lake90
Traverse70
Lac qui Parle50
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35534

Reported Deaths: 754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7611185
Woodbury334944
Black Hawk253459
Buena Vista173811
Johnson14878
Dallas141531
Linn141083
Marshall110019
Scott109810
Dubuque100023
Story8778
Pottawattamie84113
Wapello71631
Muscatine69545
Crawford6813
Sioux5050
Tama48829
Webster4295
Wright3991
Louisa36713
Jasper35717
Plymouth3535
Warren3371
Cerro Gordo3291
Dickinson3073
Washington2559
Hamilton2041
Boone1751
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1391
Allamakee1384
Mahaska11917
Shelby1190
Carroll1171
Bremer1167
Franklin1130
Poweshiek1128
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1022
Emmet970
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion840
Floyd822
Guthrie814
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Butler702
Osceola690
Sac680
Jackson670
Buchanan651
Calhoun652
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Hancock621
Harrison620
Lyon610
Humboldt601
Fayette590
Delaware581
Madison562
Lee542
Mills530
Palo Alto530
Monroe527
Clayton503
Winneshiek500
Grundy470
Mitchell470
Winnebago440
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union430
Howard370
Lucas354
Unassigned350
Chickasaw310
Greene310
Cass300
Worth270
Appanoose243
Keokuk241
Ida230
Page220
Van Buren211
Audubon181
Adair170
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Slight Risk of Severe Storms Tuesday as a Cold Front approaches
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

More funds available for housing relief in Minnesota

Image

Social media post gives Mason City diner a boost

Image

New bill easing license process for Iowa workers

Image

Rebuilding Floyd County Fairgrounds

Image

Bitter and Pour Closing Its Doors

Image

Dave Noon Weather 7/14

Image

Getting Back to School physicals during the Pandemic

Image

'Cradle 2 Career' hosting discussion about race

Image

Dave's Main 6:30 Weather 7-14

Image

Sean's 10pm Weather 7/13

Community Events