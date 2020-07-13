Clear

Amid coronavirus surge, health officials urge people to wear masks as a symbol of respect

Amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the United States, public health officials are asking everyday Americans to do their part. Their message?...

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 8:36 PM
Posted By: CNN

Amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the United States, public health officials are asking everyday Americans to do their part. Their message?

A face mask is more than a piece of cloth. It's a sign of respect.

"Wearing a mask, ladies and gentlemen, is respect," Dr. Padmini Murthy, professor and global health director at New York Medical College, said during a United Nations panel.

The science is clear. Wearing a face mask is one of the best ways to prevent coronavirus transmission. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear face masks both to protect others and to protect themselves.

"We actually have some of the most powerful weapons you can ask to have -- and the most powerful weapon that we have that I know of is wearing face coverings when you're in public," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Monday. "So we ask the American public to all fully embrace the use of face coverings when they're in public."

Now officials are appealing to the public's sense of solidarity and respect.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House's coronavirus task force, reiterated the importance of masks this month, saying: "It signifies one common good and that is care for the public health."

While face masks are one of the most useful tools available to stop the spread of coronavirus, the rhetoric around wearing them has become heated. Health officials, scientists and some government leaders have implored people to wear masks to reduce transmission, but some have resisted the recommendation, with protests and outright refusals to don face coverings in public.

"This is not about politics," said Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore's former health commissioner, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University. "This is about each of us showing that we care about one another, that we respect one another."

Noting that behavior change takes time, Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center, says wearing a mask can help reduce transmission, help form a good habit and serve as a sign of respect.

"I think beyond simply the viral transmission, wearing a mask can just be a symbol," said Barocas. "It can show people that you are committed to the cause, that you're committed to fighting Covid-19 as a community... committed to protecting other people's lives and their children's lives and their families' lives... committed to having a strong economy open when we're fully ready."

Dr. Jessica Justman, an infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist at Columbia University and attending physician at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center, says that messaging plays an important role in the implementation of public health strategies, like this one. She says that it can make a difference when a leader dons a face mask as an example to others.

After months of refusing to be seen wearing a mask in public, President Trump wore a mask on Saturday during a visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. On Sunday, first lady Melania Trump posted a video of herself wearing a mask during a visit to The Mary Elizabeth House, an organization supporting single mothers and their families.

"I've never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place," President Trump said ahead of the visit to Walter REed.

Justman says it can also be helpful to have celebrities help disseminate important public health messages, because they are often regarded as opinion leaders in our society.

The actor Tom Hanks, one of the first well-known public figures to announce he had contracted coronavirus, recently said he has "no respect" for people who don't wear face masks in public.

Shifting guidance on face masks

Public health officials now face the challenge of walking back some of the initial guidance on face masks, which has evolved over the course of the pandemic.

At first, health officials weren't sure how easily the virus could be transmitted, how far particles carrying the virus could travel or how often asymptomatic infection occurred.

In March, when health workers were experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment, including face masks, the CDC and World Health Organization advised people not to wear masks if they were not feeling ill, in order to save them for health workers and those who were sick.

Upon learning how easily the virus can be transmitted -- research shows transmission through asymptomatic and presymptomatic individuals may account for about half the coronavirus cases in the US -- the CDC changed its guidance in April, encouraging the public to wear cloth facial coverings.

In June, WHO advised governments to encourage their citizens to wear masks in areas with widespread transmission, when social distancing is difficult. Some politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lobbied for a federal mask mandate, although White House officials say that is unlikely to happen.

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on Sunday that a mask mandate would be most effective at the state and local levels. Adams, who has referred to masks as an instrument of freedom, expressed concern about enforcement over mask mandates in an era when Black people are over-policed.

"If we just try to mandate, it you have to have an enforcement mechanism, and we are in the midst of a moment when over-policing has caused many different individuals to be killed for very minor offenses, and that is an important consideration," he said.

As cases have surged over the past few weeks, some states and counties have mandated face masks in public settings and high-risk areas.

Florida, which on Sunday reported the highest number of new cases in a single day of any state during the pandemic, does not currently have a statewide mask mandate.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42281

Reported Deaths: 1540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13568791
Ramsey5256233
Dakota271396
Stearns252319
Anoka2422111
Nobles16886
Washington128341
Olmsted127620
Mower9832
Rice8848
Scott8814
Clay61338
Kandiyohi5931
Blue Earth5752
Wright5395
Carver4942
Todd4032
Sherburne3695
Lyon3442
Freeborn3130
Watonwan2710
Steele2471
Benton2393
St. Louis23516
Nicollet20612
Martin1755
Winona14415
Goodhue1428
Cottonwood1410
Le Sueur1321
Otter Tail1141
Crow Wing11312
Pine1130
Chisago1101
McLeod1030
Dodge970
Carlton940
Polk903
Unassigned8838
Isanti830
Murray820
Chippewa811
Waseca780
Pipestone744
Douglas730
Itasca7112
Becker660
Morrison661
Meeker641
Faribault620
Sibley582
Jackson570
Pennington540
Beltrami530
Brown462
Mille Lacs402
Wabasha390
Renville372
Fillmore360
Rock340
Swift331
Grant320
Houston320
Yellow Medicine310
Roseau280
Redwood250
Wilkin223
Koochiching211
Norman210
Cass192
Lincoln190
Big Stone170
Kanabec171
Wadena170
Aitkin160
Marshall160
Clearwater130
Mahnomen131
Pope130
Stevens110
Hubbard100
Lake90
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle50
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35313

Reported Deaths: 751
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7538185
Woodbury334644
Black Hawk251959
Buena Vista173811
Johnson14798
Dallas140931
Linn139983
Marshall110019
Scott108410
Dubuque97823
Story8726
Pottawattamie83513
Wapello71531
Muscatine69345
Crawford6813
Sioux5050
Tama48729
Webster4285
Wright3991
Louisa36713
Jasper35417
Plymouth3525
Warren3331
Cerro Gordo3171
Dickinson3063
Washington2569
Hamilton2021
Boone1721
Clay1501
Clarke1443
Allamakee1384
Clinton1381
Mahaska11917
Shelby1190
Carroll1171
Bremer1167
Poweshiek1138
Franklin1120
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1022
Emmet970
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion850
Floyd822
Taylor810
Guthrie784
Monona780
Benton751
Jones721
Butler702
Osceola690
Sac680
Buchanan651
Calhoun652
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Harrison620
Hancock611
Jackson610
Humboldt601
Lyon600
Fayette590
Delaware561
Madison552
Lee542
Mills530
Palo Alto530
Monroe527
Clayton503
Winneshiek500
Grundy470
Mitchell460
Winnebago440
Davis431
Union430
Kossuth420
Howard370
Lucas354
Unassigned350
Chickasaw310
Greene310
Cass300
Worth250
Ida230
Keokuk231
Appanoose223
Page220
Van Buren210
Audubon181
Adair170
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
