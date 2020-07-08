Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Supreme Court says Trump can weaken Obamacare contraceptive mandate

President Donald Trump - AP image

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleare...

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 9:35 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the Trump administration to expand exemptions for employers who have religious or moral objections to complying with the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate.

The 7-2 ruling reverses a lower court decision that had blocked Trump's move nationwide.

The ruling is a win for President Donald Trump, who has vowed to act aggressively to protect religious liberty as well as the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Roman Catholic religious order for women who, along with the Trump administration, asked the Court to step in.

The case required the justices to balance concerns for women's health care against claims of religious liberty. The law requires that employer-provided health insurance plans cover birth control as a preventive service at no cost.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote the majority opinion, wrote that the justices held that the government 'had the statutory authority to craft that exemption, as well as the contemporaneously issued moral exemption.'

Thomas commended the Little Sisters of the Poor for their efforts.

'For the past seven years, they—like many other religious objectors who have participated in the litigation and rulemakings leading up to today's decision—have had to fight for the ability to continue in their noble work without violating their sincerely held religious beliefs,' he wrote.

Thomas continued, 'After two decisions from this Court and multiple failed regulatory attempts, the Federal Government has arrived at a solution that exempts the Little Sisters from the source of their complicity-based concerns—the administratively imposed contraceptive mandate.'

The dispute -- the latest concerning the Affordable Care Act to come before the justices -- pit supporters of the contraceptive provision against those who said it violated their religious and moral beliefs.

Churches and some other religious entities could get an exemption and others such as religious universities, hospitals or charities with religious objections get an accommodation. The accommodation means that plan participants could still receive the coverage, but it would be paid for by the insurer or employer's health insurance administrator.

Over 61.4 million women in the US have birth control coverage with zero out-of-pocket costs, according the National Women's Law Center.

After Trump took office, the government moved in 2017 to allow exemptions for more employers.

Under the religious exception rule, any private employer, including publicly traded corporations, could receive exemptions based on a 'sincerely held religious belief.' A second rule extends the same provision to organizations and small businesses that have objections 'on the basis of moral conviction which is not based in any particular religious belief.'

By the government's own estimate, between 75,000 to 125,000 women would lose coverage. At oral arguments held over the phone because of the coronavirus, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- participating from a hospital bed because of a gall bladder condition -- lambasted the government's position, arguing it would leave women 'to hunt for other government programs that might cover them.'

Pennsylvania and other states challenged the federal government move in court, arguing in part that they would have to step in and provide coverage for women seeking coverage.

A federal appeals court blocked the rules nationwide, holding that the states would suffer irreparable harm and 'unredressable financial consequences' from subsidizing contraceptive services and 'providing funds for medical care associated with unintended pregnancies.' The court said that the states' financial injury 'outweighs any purported injury to religious exercise.'

The Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor asked the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco had argued that the accommodation still made some entities feel complicit in providing contraceptive coverage to their employees. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act, designed to prohibit the federal government from 'substantially burdening' a person's exercise of religion, gives agencies discretion to offer an exemption, he said.

But Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro, joined by New Jersey's attorney general, told the Supreme Court that the lower court got it right. He pointed out that an accommodation is already in place that allows certain objecting employers to exclude contraception for the benefit packages and allowing third parties to provide the coverage directly.

'This approach,' Shapiro said, 'balances the employers' sincere religious belief with the health of their female employees.'

He said that such a balance was 'disrupted' when the Trump administration moved to allow more people, including publicly traded corporations and large universities, to receive an exemption.

'The existing accommodation respects both the health of women and the religious liberty interests of employers,' he argued.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia supported the states as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and 185 other members of Congress.

Texas and 19 other states, meanwhile, supported the Trump administration and the Little Sisters, arguing that some employers 'believe sincerely that it is incompatible with their religious convictions to provide health insurance when it means contracting with a company that then, because of that relationship, becomes obligated to provide contraceptives that the employers regard as abortifacients.'

This story has been updated with additional details from the ruling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 39133

Reported Deaths: 1514
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12597787
Ramsey4963229
Dakota242192
Stearns241419
Anoka2266109
Nobles16726
Olmsted114715
Washington113740
Mower9602
Rice8488
Scott7624
Clay59138
Kandiyohi5781
Blue Earth4942
Wright4835
Todd4012
Carver3951
Lyon3272
Sherburne3255
Freeborn2970
Watonwan2380
Steele2371
Benton2203
St. Louis19615
Nicollet17312
Martin1715
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1318
Winona12915
Crow Wing10812
Le Sueur1081
Pine1070
Chisago1021
Otter Tail1001
McLeod920
Dodge880
Carlton870
Unassigned8537
Polk822
Chippewa791
Isanti750
Waseca710
Douglas650
Murray650
Itasca6412
Meeker611
Morrison611
Faribault600
Pipestone592
Becker570
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington520
Renville362
Beltrami340
Brown342
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston270
Swift221
Wilkin213
Norman200
Redwood190
Koochiching181
Grant170
Roseau170
Cass162
Aitkin150
Big Stone150
Kanabec151
Wadena150
Marshall120
Pope120
Lincoln100
Mahnomen101
Clearwater90
Hubbard80
Lake60
Stevens50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 32064

Reported Deaths: 731
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6739181
Woodbury326044
Black Hawk232358
Buena Vista171911
Johnson13408
Linn130482
Dallas129129
Marshall106019
Scott84510
Story8063
Pottawattamie74512
Dubuque74222
Wapello70830
Crawford6783
Muscatine64944
Sioux4810
Tama46829
Wright3851
Louisa36313
Jasper32517
Plymouth3245
Warren2911
Dickinson2663
Webster2484
Washington2459
Cerro Gordo1901
Hamilton1891
Boone1501
Clay1370
Allamakee1334
Clarke1333
Mahaska11717
Shelby1170
Clinton1131
Poweshiek1078
Carroll991
Pocahontas981
Bremer957
Franklin950
Des Moines912
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar851
Hardin810
Taylor800
Monona770
Cherokee761
Floyd732
Marion710
Benton681
Guthrie684
Jones640
Sac640
Jefferson620
Osceola620
Buchanan601
Butler592
Hancock551
Humboldt551
Calhoun542
Harrison540
Lee542
Iowa530
Delaware511
Monroe517
Fayette500
Madison482
Lyon450
Clayton443
Davis411
Mitchell410
Palo Alto410
Grundy400
Mills390
Winneshiek390
Kossuth360
Howard340
Jackson340
Union340
Lucas314
Chickasaw290
Greene290
Winnebago290
Cass240
Ida230
Appanoose213
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Page200
Worth200
Adair160
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Ringgold150
Decatur120
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont80
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Some relief in sight, after more storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 infecting younger people in Olmsted County

Image

Black Lives Matter Prayer Vigil tonight in Rochester

Image

Mayo, JM celebrate baseball seniors

Image

Oversight Commission Recommends RPD Policy Changes

Image

Blackout Tuesday

Image

A restaurant in Osage will now only offer carry-out options

Image

Olmsted Co. Public Health Director on Upcoming School Year

Image

ICE to send foreign students home if they study online

Image

Citywide mask mandate takes effect Wednesday in the Med City

Image

Masks not reccomended while exercising

Community Events