Some celebrated July 4th virtually while others packed beaches despite Covid-19 surge

As counties reopen for much needed tourism dollars, state health officials urge caution while new Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

Posted: Jul 5, 2020 6:16 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2020 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Parts of the country marked a very different Independence Day this year, with many celebrations going virtual or canceled amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The changes followed pleas from health officials who warned holiday crowds and packed gatherings like the ones the US witnessed over Memorial Day weekend would likely lead to further spikes in coronavirus cases -- amid an already raging crisis across the country.

Already, nearly half of US states halted their reopening plans as new coronavirus cases surged to record-breaking numbers in past weeks. Both city and state leaders attributed part of that rise to gatherings of young groups.

At least 19 states now have mask mandates to help curb the spread of the virus, which comes as new research suggests a new form of the virus has spread from Europe to the US -- a mutation that makes coronavirus more likely to infect people but doesn't make patients any sicker than previous variations.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting the country will see nearly 148,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the month. So far, at least 129,676 Americans have died and more than 2.8 million have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

And while many cities took measured approaches to celebrate the Fourth of July, images emerging from the holiday weekend show not everyone is taking the warnings seriously.

Fourth of July crowds

Crowds flocked to Virginia Beach shores Saturday, even after the city canceled its holiday fireworks display to 'help keep Virginia Beach safe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.' CNN affiliate WAVY reported city officials warned residents of additional traffic because of the holiday, adding they anticipated tens of thousands of people would visit Virginia Beach.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, saw similar scenes as beachgoers opted to celebrate by the water Saturday. Earlier this week, the state's governor announced bars at Delaware beaches would be closed for the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, in California, where many beaches in the southern part of the state closed for the holiday weekend, the beach crowds in San Diego were reminiscent of years past. CNN affiliate KSWB reported many were not social distancing or wearing masks.

'It seems pretty regular for the 4th of July with definitely a lot of people,' Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky told the affiliate.

In other parts of the country, crowds gathered to continue protests that have been ongoing for more than a month throughout the US. In Baltimore, one witness said at least 300 people gathered around a Christopher Columbus statue before toppling it and throwing it in the water. In New York, more than 1,000 demonstrators marched on Brooklyn Bridge as part of the Unite New York Fourth of July Rally & March, police said.

Masks and social distancing were also features that were mostly absent from the White House Fourth of July celebration. Tables on the White House South Lawn were somewhat spaced, with about six chairs per table.

And as people tried to beat the July heat, many congregated in the shady areas of the space, not distancing at all.

34 states record rise in new cases

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 34 states over the past week, with 12 recording an increase of more than 50%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Three states -- Kentucky, New Hampshire and Vermont --- are reporting a decline in cases.

These are the states where cases are trending up: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Cases are steady in 13 states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Florida sets all-time record

Florida set an all-time record of most coronavirus cases in a single day Saturday, with a total of 11,458 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has now surpassed New York's previous single-day high of 11,434, which was recorded in mid-April.

Florida reported 18 deaths Saturday.

Despite the rapid rise in cases and officials' warning Florida may be the nation's new epicenter, the governor has said he's not planning on walking back reopening measures.

In Texas, there were 8,258 new cases of Covid-19, according to the latest data released by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). That marks the second highest number of cases reported in a day from the state. The previous record was set on July 1, when there were 9,308 new cases reported.

Hospitals in at least two Texas counties have hit their maximum capacities.

In Starr County, at least two patients had to be flown out of the area for treatment.

'The local and valley hospitals are at full capacity and have no more beds available. I urge all of our residents to please shelter-in-place, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and AVOID GATHERINGS,' Judge Eloy Vera said.

In Hidalgo County, Judge Richard Cortez asked residents to shelter-in-place and 'only call 911 if absolutely necessary.'

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 37624

Reported Deaths: 1503
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12150785
Ramsey4805226
Stearns234519
Dakota228690
Anoka2180107
Nobles16626
Olmsted110115
Washington106940
Mower9452
Rice8357
Scott7004
Clay58538
Kandiyohi5701
Wright4565
Blue Earth4532
Todd4002
Carver3641
Lyon3092
Sherburne3075
Freeborn2900
Steele2281
Watonwan2160
Benton2143
St. Louis17715
Martin1635
Nicollet15912
Cottonwood1340
Goodhue1298
Winona12215
Crow Wing10612
Pine1030
Le Sueur981
Chisago971
Otter Tail931
McLeod880
Carlton850
Dodge840
Polk812
Chippewa781
Unassigned7637
Isanti720
Itasca6412
Waseca640
Douglas620
Meeker611
Morrison591
Murray580
Becker550
Faribault550
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington500
Pipestone371
Mille Lacs342
Renville322
Wabasha310
Brown302
Rock300
Yellow Medicine300
Beltrami290
Fillmore280
Houston250
Swift211
Norman200
Wilkin203
Redwood180
Cass152
Wadena150
Aitkin140
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Koochiching141
Roseau130
Marshall120
Grant100
Lincoln100
Pope100
Mahnomen81
Clearwater70
Hubbard60
Lake60
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 30975

Reported Deaths: 720
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6464179
Woodbury321544
Black Hawk225258
Buena Vista171111
Johnson12648
Dallas126329
Linn126282
Marshall104319
Scott77810
Story7623
Pottawattamie72111
Wapello70630
Dubuque68322
Crawford6772
Muscatine62944
Sioux4630
Tama46229
Wright3801
Louisa36013
Jasper32317
Plymouth3165
Warren2731
Dickinson2642
Washington2369
Webster2132
Hamilton1871
Cerro Gordo1561
Boone1481
Clay1330
Clarke1312
Allamakee1284
Mahaska11517
Shelby1140
Clinton1071
Poweshiek1048
Carroll961
Pocahontas941
Bremer926
Franklin890
Des Moines882
Henry863
Emmet850
Cedar821
Taylor790
Monona760
Cherokee751
Floyd722
Hardin700
Marion700
Guthrie664
Benton651
Sac630
Jefferson590
Osceola590
Jones560
Humboldt541
Butler532
Harrison530
Lee532
Hancock510
Iowa510
Buchanan501
Monroe506
Calhoun492
Delaware491
Fayette480
Madison452
Clayton433
Lyon410
Palo Alto410
Davis391
Winneshiek380
Grundy370
Mitchell370
Mills360
Howard350
Kossuth340
Lucas304
Greene290
Jackson290
Chickasaw280
Winnebago280
Union270
Ida230
Cass220
Appanoose203
Keokuk201
Page200
Van Buren200
Worth190
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Adair150
Ringgold150
Decatur110
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont70
