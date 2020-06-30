Clear

Mitch McConnell: 'We must have no stigma' about wearing masks in public

Article Image

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued there should be no stigma about wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump...

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 11:29 AM
Posted By: CNN

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued there should be no stigma about wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, as President Donald Trump continues to be resistant to wearing one in public.

"We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter," McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday.

McConnell's comments come as the US has reported more than 2.6 million cases of the virus and at least 129,544 deaths, and as of Tuesday, 36 states have showed an upward trend in average new daily cases over the last seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"The more we hate the pain and suffering that accompanied the strict stay-home guidelines a few months ago, the happier we should be to take responsible small steps every day to ensure our country can play on offense against the virus," the Republican leader said Monday.

McConnell made similar remarks Friday in his home state of Kentucky, where he stressed people should continue to social distance and wear masks in public "until we find a vaccine," according to CNN affiliate WKYT.

There remains a sizable group of conservative House Republicans who decline to wear masks around the Capitol, but most congressional Republicans wear masks and encourage Americans to do the same.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said he believes in wearing masks because "I do not want to shut the economy back down."

"Wearing the mask is the best opportunity for us to keep this economy open, keep us working, keep us safe and help us as we build towards that vaccine where we're in a much stronger position than any country before," the California Republican said on "Fox & Friends."

Pressed on whether he thinks Trump should wear a mask to set an example for Americans, McCarthy noted that he himself does not wear a mask when he speaks on the House floor, and added that the President has worn a mask "at times as he goes forward."

Masks have become a political flash point as some Americans argue the requirement infringes upon their civil liberties.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has been inconsistent with wearing a mask in public, on Sunday offered his most forceful endorsement thus far of wearing a face covering to protect from coronavirus.

"If your local officials, in consultation with the state, are directing you to wear a mask, we encourage everyone to wear a mask in the affected areas. And where you can't maintain social distancing, wearing a mask is just a good idea, and it will, we know, from experience -- will slow the spread of the coronavirus," Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, said during a trip to Dallas.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to wear a "cloth face cover when they have to go out in public," noting that masks are critical "in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms."

Despite the advice from public health experts, Trump continues to defy his own government's health recommendations and has been reluctant to be seen wearing a mask in public.

The White House maintains that everyone who comes in contact with the President is tested for coronavirus regularly.

During a trip to a Ford plant in May, Trump claimed he wore a mask away from reporters and cameras but took it off because he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Also last month, he appeared to mock his 2020 rival Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, for wearing a mask outdoors at a Memorial Day event, and, on a separate occasion, a White House reporter for wearing one during a press conference.

Trump suggested in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that masks are being worn as a political statement, rather than a health precaution, to show disapproval of him.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Monday that "it's the personal choice of any individual as to whether to wear a mask or not."

"He encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety, but he did say to me he has no problem with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you," McEnany said.

But even conservative media is pushing a different message than that of the President, touting the effectiveness of masks and suggesting that Trump should be seen wearing one.

During the interview with McCarthy Tuesday, "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy opined on the President's lack of wearing a mask, "I just don't see any downside in the President being seen more often wearing it. It's symbolic. Obviously, it's patriotic because you're not only protecting yourself, you're protecting other people ... It would be a powerful symbol."

Fox News' Sean Hannity on his program Monday night, argued that face coverings work while he criticized Democrats for making a "political weapon" out of mask wearing.

"Anecdotally, I was in the epicenter of this. I went to my grocery store every week. Guess what? They wore masks. Nobody at my grocery store, thank God, got coronavirus. I think they work," the conservative host said. "If I wear a mask and it opens up baseball, concerts, NFL football, I'd rather wear the mask and go to the game to protect grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, and watch the ball game."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35861

Reported Deaths: 1470
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11656773
Ramsey4629217
Stearns222819
Dakota215787
Anoka2076107
Nobles16516
Olmsted102715
Washington99540
Mower9112
Rice8046
Scott6414
Kandiyohi5651
Clay56037
Wright4384
Todd3972
Blue Earth3772
Carver3381
Lyon2952
Sherburne2914
Freeborn2820
Steele2150
Benton2083
Watonwan2000
St. Louis15814
Martin1555
Nicollet13612
Cottonwood1320
Goodhue1178
Winona11315
Crow Wing10212
Pine1000
Chisago931
Otter Tail911
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
McLeod810
Dodge790
Le Sueur791
Polk792
Chippewa741
Itasca6412
Isanti610
Douglas580
Morrison581
Meeker571
Waseca570
Becker540
Jackson540
Faribault530
Murray500
Pennington500
Sibley462
Mille Lacs321
Rock300
Wabasha300
Beltrami270
Brown272
Yellow Medicine270
Fillmore250
Renville242
Houston230
Pipestone201
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Redwood160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Aitkin130
Cass122
Koochiching121
Marshall120
Pope100
Lincoln90
Clearwater70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Lake60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28764

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6000176
Woodbury315243
Black Hawk207957
Buena Vista169411
Linn119482
Dallas117329
Johnson11158
Marshall101118
Wapello69930
Pottawattamie68311
Story6773
Crawford6672
Scott62110
Muscatine61044
Dubuque50122
Sioux4490
Tama43829
Wright3690
Louisa35913
Jasper31517
Plymouth2964
Warren2432
Dickinson2392
Washington2259
Hamilton1831
Webster1602
Boone1351
Allamakee1234
Clarke1232
Clay1190
Mahaska11517
Poweshiek1048
Shelby1030
Cerro Gordo991
Clinton921
Bremer876
Des Moines842
Carroll821
Henry813
Taylor780
Emmet750
Cedar741
Franklin740
Pocahontas731
Cherokee710
Monona700
Hardin660
Floyd652
Guthrie644
Marion630
Sac620
Benton581
Jefferson520
Jones520
Osceola510
Monroe506
Harrison490
Humboldt481
Iowa470
Lee471
Hancock460
Butler452
Buchanan441
Calhoun431
Delaware401
Lyon390
Clayton383
Davis371
Madison372
Grundy330
Fayette320
Kossuth320
Mills320
Lucas304
Palo Alto300
Greene280
Winneshiek280
Chickasaw250
Union250
Jackson230
Winnebago230
Mitchell220
Howard210
Ida210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Van Buren190
Audubon171
Cass170
Adair150
Ringgold140
Worth130
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont70
Unassigned60
Rochester
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
A stormy pattern afoot
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Do not leave your children in the car

Image

Stewartville EDA COVID-19 Program

Image

Rochester hockey player earns prestigious honor

Image

Pandemic Takes a Toll on Rochester's Budget

Image

Groundbreaking on hotel and conference center in Clear Lake

Image

Polling places to change because of pandemic

Image

Masks Required in Rochester-Owned Facilities

Image

Seans 10pm Weather 6/30

Image

High school sports facing the realities of the Coronavirus

Image

Summer Playlist Program

Community Events