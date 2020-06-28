Brown Berets Minnesota hold event to protest immigration laws

ROCHESTER, Minn- Saturday a group known as "Brown Berets Minnesota" teamed up with "Rochester United" to host a protest on immigration laws and the facilities. About two dozen people protested down the streets of Rochester with signs in hand. This event is to raise awareness of the treatment, conditions, and abuse that kids in ICE detention centers suffer from. For Eric Diaz the topic of immigration is personal. From an early age, he crossed the border so he could be reunited with his parents. He tried six times each time he was caught he was taken to an ICE facility. He describes the experience as inhumane.

"When I first got there we saw wire fences,” Diaz said. “There was no toilet paper. Men and women were mixed.

He says he was living in a cage and was denied food and water for days.

"So that has change treat us like humans," Diaz said.

He understands he broke the law but says sometimes the law doesn't make sense.

"Slavery was lawful," Diaz said.

He says America is the land of the free but people being held in cages is not freedom. On his 11th birthday, he was finally reunited with his family after years of torture. Ricardo Reyes's family migrated from Mexico when he was four years old. He says this country was built by immigrants with the idea that everyone is entitled to the pursuit of happiness. Despite that immigration is a topic that is constantly debated.

"We are here to make a better life,” Reyes said. “We aren’t criminals. We go to work and we try to contribute to society.'

Both men say legislators need to create laws that are humane and inclusive.