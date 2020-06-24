Clear

Appeals court orders judge to dismiss Michael Flynn case

Article Image

A federal appeals court ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, a surprise conclusion in a long-running political fight. CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down the decision.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:47 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, a possible conclusion to a long-running political fight.

Despite Flynn twice pleading guilty for lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition, the Justice Department moved last month to dismiss the case against him. Sullivan did not immediately act, instead asking for a review of the decision.

If unchallenged with further appeals, the ruling exonerates Flynn after he sought to change his plea and claimed innocence.

Flynn's case has become a touchstone for President Donald Trump and his supporters in their criticism of the FBI's Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller's criminal prosecution of several Trump campaign associates.

In late April, Trump, Flynn's legal team and conservative allies seized on the disclosure of a hand-written note from a top FBI official outlining how agents may either refer Flynn for prosecution for illegally negotiating with a foreign government or 'get him to lie' or 'get him fired.' Trump used the document to argue that Flynn should be 'exonerated' and that the charges should be dropped. He also suggested that he's considering a full pardon for Flynn.

The three-judge panel on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday decided the trial judge, Sullivan, didn't have enough reason to question the DOJ's prosecution decisions in this case. They also said Sullivan having a third-party attorney weigh in on Flynn's case, the former judge John Gleeson, isn't needed anymore.

Sullivan 'fails to justify the district court's unprecedented intrusions on individual liberty and the Executive's charging authority,' DC appeals court Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, wrote in the majority opinion.

RELATED: Michael Flynn case is the latest test of separation of powers during Trump years

Appeals court Judge Robert Wilkins disagreed with the decision of Rao and Judge Karen Henderson to short-circuit the Flynn case in the trial court immediately. It's possible the case could continue on in future appeals, given how it is largely about the power of the judiciary, a weighty subject in a case other appeals court judges may take interest in.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33469

Reported Deaths: 1425
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10988751
Ramsey4394213
Stearns213919
Dakota195684
Anoka1919103
Nobles16346
Olmsted91615
Washington90538
Mower8132
Rice7584
Scott5954
Kandiyohi5611
Clay53037
Wright4053
Todd3922
Carver2991
Lyon2772
Sherburne2774
Freeborn2590
Blue Earth2432
Benton2043
Steele2000
Watonwan1660
Martin1485
St. Louis14514
Cottonwood1250
Nicollet10912
Goodhue1088
Winona9915
Crow Wing9711
Pine970
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7732
Polk732
McLeod690
Chippewa681
Dodge660
Le Sueur661
Itasca5912
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Jackson530
Becker500
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca440
Faribault350
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami250
Fillmore230
Yellow Medicine230
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville181
Houston150
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Wadena140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26395

Reported Deaths: 688
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5582168
Woodbury308343
Black Hawk191356
Buena Vista167010
Linn110780
Dallas108429
Marshall97818
Johnson8118
Wapello68928
Crawford6422
Pottawattamie62611
Muscatine59043
Story5213
Scott46010
Dubuque45422
Tama43229
Sioux4230
Louisa35613
Wright3410
Jasper30417
Plymouth2534
Warren2142
Washington2149
Dickinson2122
Hamilton1700
Webster1331
Allamakee1224
Boone1151
Mahaska11215
Clarke1112
Clay1090
Poweshiek978
Bremer856
Shelby850
Henry793
Des Moines782
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll691
Cherokee680
Franklin660
Emmet630
Guthrie634
Monona630
Cedar621
Cerro Gordo621
Hardin540
Benton521
Jefferson490
Monroe496
Osceola490
Marion480
Sac480
Jones470
Floyd461
Harrison440
Lee431
Humboldt421
Buchanan401
Iowa400
Pocahontas391
Hancock380
Lyon370
Butler362
Davis361
Clayton353
Madison352
Delaware341
Mills310
Fayette300
Greene280
Lucas283
Kossuth270
Calhoun260
Grundy260
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Chickasaw200
Jackson190
Page180
Keokuk171
Winnebago170
Cass160
Van Buren160
Audubon151
Howard140
Union140
Adair120
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne60
Unassigned50
Fremont40
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 6am Weather

Image

Iowa department of health shares advice for wearing masks in summer

Image

Increase in cancelled blood donations

Image

Chatfield wrestling coach leaves school board with powerful statement

Image

Former Rochester Honker is moving on up

Image

Banks Running Low on Coins

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/23

Image

Senator Joni Ernst concerned about veteran treatment

Image

Racially charged photos taken by former RPS students circulate

Image

Film production coming to North Iowa

Community Events