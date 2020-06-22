Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Theodore Roosevelt statue will be removed from the front steps of the Museum of Natural History

Article Image

A statue of President Theodore Roosevelt in fro...

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

A statue of President Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City will be removed, a statement from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said Sunday.

Following the museum's request to remove the statue, which features the nation's 26th President on a horse with a Native American man standing on one side and an African man standing on the other, the mayor's office announced the approval.

The announcement comes as several state's grapple with how to handle removals of confederate monuments and other controversial statues.

'The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior,' de Blasio's office said in a statement to CNN. 'The city supports the museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.'

While it was meant to celebrate Roosevelt as a 'devoted naturalist and author of works on natural history,' the statue also 'communicates a racial hierarchy that the museum and members of the public have long found disturbing,' a press release on the museum's website said.

No date has been set for the removal and the mayor's office is still working to determine next steps, a spokesperson for the mayor's office told CNN Sunday.

The statue, titled 'Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt' was commissioned in 1925 and made its debut in 1940 as part of the state's larger memorial to Roosevelt, according to the museum.

'To understand the statue, we must recognize our country's enduring legacy of racial discrimination -- as well as Roosevelt's troubling views on race,' the press release said. 'We must also acknowledge the museum's own imperfect history. Such an effort does not excuse the past but it can create a foundation for honest, respectful, open dialogue.'

Last week, in neighboring New Jersey, trustees at Monmouth University voted to remove President Woodrow Wilson's name from the campus's Great Hall.

'Wilson was a controversial politician, who never actually set foot in the current building,' university president Patrick Leahy said in a statement to students on Juneteenth. 'Removing his name, and incorporating these earlier names, connects the centerpiece of our campus more accurately to our historical roots and eliminates a symbolic barrier to the important work of creating a truly welcoming and inclusive space in the Great Hall.'

The school will instead honor its lead designer Julian Abele, one of the first professional trained African American architects, according to a statement from the university.

Wilson, for whom the Princeton University Public and International Affairs school is named for, once called racial segregation 'a benefit' and defended the enslavement of Black people by saying slaves 'were happy and well-cared for.'

He also denied admission to African American men and sought to exclude them from the school's history when he was president of the university in 1902.

Princeton was forced to reevaluate its relationship with the embattled president but did not rename the school.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Cooler and drier week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Storm Coverage 6/21

Image

New sculptures added along bike trails

Image

Free COVID-19 testing at Mower County Fairgrounds

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/21

Image

Adjusting for Covid during baseball games

Image

Raising money to restore historic clock tower

Image

Adjusting summer practices due to Covid-19

Image

Barbershop Talk discusses racism in Rochester with political candidates

Image

Sean's Saturday 10pm Weather

Image

Sean's Saturday 6PM Weather

Community Events